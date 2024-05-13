Sling TV is one of the many live TV streaming services that let you watch your favorite shows and sports without cable, satellite or an antenna. Right now, the budget-friendly alternative to a cable TV subscription is even more affordable with a can't-miss NBA Playoff streaming deal.

Just in time for the 2024 NBA conference finals next week, you can get $10 off your first month. Because the playoffs are being broadcast on ABC, ESPN and TNT, that means you'll be able to catch every NBA Playoff game without a cable subscription for as low as $30.

Sling TV Deal Sling TV Sling TV Deal Get $10 off your first month of Sling TV to watch every NBA playoff game for the best price on ESPN, TNT, ABC and NBA TV. Plans Starting at $30 For Your First Month Sign Up Now

Sling TV is the best of the budget streaming services. It is accessible on just about any streaming-enabled device, including smartphones, Roku devices, smart TVs and tablets. If you're not familiar with Sling, they've got two basic packages: the sports-focused Orange package, and the news-focused Blue package, which you can also bundle together.

For access to NBA TV, there is the option to add on the Sports Extra to Sling Orange for an additional $11 per month. Learn more about each of Sling TV's offerings below.

Sling TV Services

Sling Orange

The lowest cost tier, Sling Orange, offers access to 31 channels including ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, the Disney Channel, Food Network, CNN, and HGTV. Sling Orange costs $40 per month, but with the Sling TV deal, you'll get your first month for just $15.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue includes 42 channels — ABC, NBC, and Fox where you can watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Sling Blue costs $20 for your first month and then $45 per month after.

Sling Orange & Blue

Sling Orange & Blue is the best of both worlds and includes all the channels available in the Sling Orange and Sling Blue tiers. It costs $60 per month, or just $35 for the first month.

If you are not home to watch your favorite team play or new shows, you can record and save live TV episodes with Sling's cloud DVR or tune into them on the go with the Sling mobile app. There's no set expiration of this first-month offer, so definitely take advantage of the Sling TV deal while you can.

Get $10 off Sling TV

On top of the live channels, you'll have access to tons of on-demand content — both TV shows and movies — and of course you can also add on premium channels. Sling TV's extras range from an entertainment package including MTV and CMT to a sports package including NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network. To watch uninterrupted football, you can add the Sports Extra for access to NFL Redzone, Tennis Channel, SEC and ESPNU for $11 per month.

Sling TV is also ideal for watching the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs without cable.

2024 NBA Playoffs Schedule

The second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs started Saturday, May 4. The Conference Finals are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 21 and Wednesday, May 22. The NBA Finals will begin on June 6 on ABC and ESPN3.

Here are all the dates, times and how to watch the first round of the NBA Playoffs. All times Eastern Standard Time.

NBA 2024 Playoffs Second Round Schedule

Eastern Conference

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

GAME 1: Tuesday, May 7, Cavaliers at Celtics, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Thursday, May 9, Cavaliers at Celtics, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 3: Saturday, May 11, Celtics at Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 4: Monday, May 13, Celtics at Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 5: Wednesday, May 15, Cavaliers at Celtics, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 6: Friday, May 17, Celtics at Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Cavaliers at Celtics (TBD)*

* = If necessary

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

GAME 1: Monday, May 6, Pacers at Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Wednesday, May 8, Pacers at Knicks, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 3: Friday, May 10, Knicks at Pacers, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 4: Sunday, May 12, Knicks at Pacers, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 5: Tuesday, May 14, Pacers at Knicks, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 6: Friday, May 17, Knicks at Pacers (ESPN)*

GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Pacers at Knicks (TBD)*

* = If necessary

Western Conference

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

GAME 1: Saturday, May 4, Timberwolves at Nuggets, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Monday, May 6, Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 3: Friday, May 10, Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 4: Sunday, May 12, Nuggets at Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 5: Tuesday, May 14, Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. (TNT)

GAME 6: Thursday, May 16, Nuggets at Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Timberwolves at Nuggets (TBD)*

* = If necessary

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

GAME 1: Tuesday, May 7, Mavericks at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Thursday, May 9, Mavericks at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 3: Saturday, May 11, Thunder at Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 4: Monday, May 13, Thunder at Mavericks, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 5: Wednesday, May 15, Mavericks at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 6: Saturday, May 18, Thunder at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Mavericks at Thunder (TBD)*

* = If necessary

2024 NBA Finals Schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will begin June 6 and ABC will be the exclusive broadcaster. Check out the schedule below.

Thursday, June 6: Game 1

Sunday, June 9: Game 2

Wednesday, June 12: Game 3

Friday, June 14: Game 4

Monday, June 17: Game 5 (if necessary)

Thursday, June 20: Game 6 (if necessary)

Sunday, June 23: Game 7 (if necessary)

RELATED CONTENT: