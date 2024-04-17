Golden Globe-winning Killers of the Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone is making waves with her latest project. She's starring in the new show Under the Bridge, which is based on an award-winning book by the same name written by Rebecca Godfrey.

The horrific yet fascinating story based on true events recounts the gruesome murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta), who never returns home after attending a high school party. A local police officer (Gladstone) and the investigative writer Godfrey (played by Daisy Jones and the Six star Riley Keough) dive into the case only to find the likely suspects are a group of teenage girls. The thriller is streaming beginning today, Wednesday, April 17 on Hulu.

Gladstone sat down with ET to discuss her latest TV role.

"When I heard Riley was attached, I was just dying to -- I've been dying to work with her for a long time, so it also gave me great confidence," Gladstone told ET's Cassie DiLaura. "There was a little bit of a hesitancy doing true crime so soon after doing Killers of the Flower Moon, but I knew that with Riley not only starring in it, but EP-ing it that it was gonna be a very compassionate deep dive into a story."

Gladstone went on, "I feel like true crime gets commodified, it gets sensationalized so much and we forget the truth element of it in lieu of focusing on the crime. And the series took such a compassionate approach in how we see Reena -- she's with us in every episode, you fall in love with her, you really empathize with her family."

See what you think of the book-to-screen adaptation by streaming it at home. Below, find everything you need to watch Under the Bridge online.

When does Under the Bridge premiere?

Under the Bridge premieres today, Wednesday, April 17 on Hulu. The first two episodes of the series dropped to the streaming service with new episodes rolling out weekly.

Where to watch Under the Bridge online:

Under the Bridge is a Hulu original series, so one of the easiest ways to stream the series at home is on Hulu. Hulu subscriptions start at $7.99 per month.

Watch on Hulu

Hulu subscribers who signed up for the Disney Bundle or who also have a Disney+ subscription can watch Under the Bridge on Disney+ with the new Hulu on Disney+ integration.

Sign Up for Disney+

What is Under the Bridge based on?

Hulu's series Under the Bridge is based on Rebecca Godfrey's book entitled Under the Bridge based on the unnerving, true tale of teenager Reena Virk's gruesome murder. Right now, the novel is on sale at Amazon.

Shop the Book

Watch the Under the Bridge official trailer:

RELATED CONTENT: