Book lovers, prepare yourselves!

A library of stories is headed to the big screen and streaming in 2024. While we love letting our imaginations run wild as we turn pages (or swipe pages, depending on our book format of choice), it's thrilling to see our favorite stories from literature transposed onto the screen.

One of the most anticipated films of the year thus far, is Dune: Part Two, starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and more huge Hollywood names. The film is based on Frank Herbert's original novel. Unlike the first movie, which was released to Max and cinemas simultaneously, the sequel will be exclusively released to theaters first in March before heading to Max at a later date.

Read Frank Herbert's Dune saga

It doesn't stop there. Many of your required readings from school are getting a makeover, with classics being reimagined for the silver screen. And it's not just the oldies you can see transformed into a different medium: New favorites like Uglies will debut on streaming this year and feature some of our favorite stars, including Laverne Cox.

It's time to call an emergency book club meeting because we've rounded all the books you'll want to peruse that are coming to life this year. If you want to be in the camp that decides whether the on-screen version lives up to the book, check out these celebrated titles in a hurry. Bragging rights are on the line.

Below, check out all the books being transformed into movies and television series this year and find out where and when you can start watching your favorite literary characters come to life.

Books Coming to the Big Screen

How will you discern that the book is better than the adaptation if you haven't read it yet? Below, check these stories out for yourself.

The Watchers Amazon The Watchers A horror novel set in an Irish forest, The Watchers follows Mina, who is trapped in a concrete bunker and watched by creatures above. M. Night Shyamalan's daughter, Ishana Shyamalan, is directing a film based on the book. The movie comes out in June and stars Dakota Fanning. $29 Get the Book

The Legacy Of Mark Rothko Amazon The Legacy Of Mark Rothko When a pioneer in abstract expressionism, Mark Rothko, died, his paintings were suspiciously sold by executors for a fraction of their value, causing major legal battles as documented in the book The Legacy Of Mark Rothko. Russell Crowe stars as the painter in Rothko, a film coming to theaters in October 2024. $25 $21 Get the Book

Someone Like You: A Novel Amazon Someone Like You: A Novel Degrassi's Sarah Fisher stars in Someone Like You, headed to theaters in early April. In the book that inspires the film, Maddie Baxter West's life is turned upside down when she finds out she was adopted as an embryo. $19 $15 Get the Book

The Amateur Amazon The Amateur A CIA agent is on the hunt for revenge when his fiancée is murdered by a terrorist in Robert Littell's novel The Amateur. Previously adapted into a film in 1981, the book is being revisited for an upcoming movie starring Rami Malek and Rachel Brosnahan. $25 Get the Book

Harold and the Purple Crayon Amazon Harold and the Purple Crayon With an all-star cast including Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel and Lil Rel Howery, you can expect big things from the movie adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon. The theatrical release date has been pushed back a few times, with a current date of August 2, 2024. $9 $6 Get the Book

Books Coming to Television and Streaming

Read your favorites below, then enjoy these stories again when they're transposed onto the small screen.

The Three-Body Problem Amazon The Three-Body Problem After the military sends signals to an alien race, the humans of Earth split into camps that either welcome them or plan to hurt them in Cixin Liu's novel The Three-Body Problem. Netflix is adapting the book, with the help of David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, into a streaming series that premieres in March. $30 $20 Get the Book

Trust Amazon Trust Trust by Hernan Diaz is a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about a Wall Street tycoon and his wife, the daughter of an aristocrat. Kate Winslet is set to star in HBO's adaptation of the book. $28 $17 Get the Book

Meet Me at the Lake Amazon Meet Me at the Lake Carley Fortune's best-selling romance novel Meet Me at the Lake, which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are adapting for Netflix. In the book, Fern's life was once full of potential, but now she's back home running her mom's lakeside resort, which she never wanted to do. Her life is turned upside down when a man from her past shows up offering to help. $28 $17 Get the Book

Romancing Mr. Bridgerton Netflix Romancing Mr. Bridgerton While the date has yet to be released, Netflix has confirmed a third season of Bridgerton. If you can't wait, catch up on the story by reading the third book in the series: Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. $28 $15 Get the Book

Uglies Amazon Uglies Upon her 16th birthday, Tally will have surgery to become a "pretty," after which all she has to do for the rest of her life is have fun. But is it really going to be the paradise she's been promised? Scott Westerfeld's New York Times best-selling series is coming to Netflix sometime in 2023 or 2024 and stars big names, including Joey King and Laverne Cox. $22 $18 Get the Book

Book Adaptations Streaming Now

Here are the books you can currently enjoy in a new video medium.

The Color Purple Warner Bros. The Color Purple Written in 1982, The Color Purple is a now-classic novel that was quickly adapted into a movie directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg and Danny Glover. Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey and a truly amazing cast brought the musical version of this story to the screen. $17 Get the Book

Oppenheimer Universal Pictures Oppenheimer The hit movie Oppenheimer is based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The award-winning film will land on Peacock in mid-February. $25 $16 Get the Book

