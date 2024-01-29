Look forward to watching these best-selling stories on the TV or movie screen this year.
Book lovers, prepare yourselves!
A library of stories is headed to the big screen and streaming in 2024. While we love letting our imaginations run wild as we turn pages (or swipe pages, depending on our book format of choice), it's thrilling to see our favorite stories from literature transposed onto the screen.
One of the most anticipated films of the year thus far, is Dune: Part Two, starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and more huge Hollywood names. The film is based on Frank Herbert's original novel. Unlike the first movie, which was released to Max and cinemas simultaneously, the sequel will be exclusively released to theaters first in March before heading to Max at a later date.
Dune: Part 2
Return to the sand-covered planet of Arrakis outside of your own imagination when Dune: Part Two hits theaters. Until then, watch the first film on Max.
Read Frank Herbert's Dune saga
It doesn't stop there. Many of your required readings from school are getting a makeover, with classics being reimagined for the silver screen. And it's not just the oldies you can see transformed into a different medium: New favorites like Uglies will debut on streaming this year and feature some of our favorite stars, including Laverne Cox.
It's time to call an emergency book club meeting because we've rounded all the books you'll want to peruse that are coming to life this year. If you want to be in the camp that decides whether the on-screen version lives up to the book, check out these celebrated titles in a hurry. Bragging rights are on the line.
Below, check out all the books being transformed into movies and television series this year and find out where and when you can start watching your favorite literary characters come to life.
Books Coming to the Big Screen
How will you discern that the book is better than the adaptation if you haven't read it yet? Below, check these stories out for yourself.
Argylle: A Novel
Argylle is about a novelist who is writing about real events happening between spies without realizing it. Matthew Vaughn directs the movie adaptation, bringing an immensely talented cast, including Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa. See the star-studded film when it premieres on February 2. Movie tickets are available to purchase now.
Frankenstein: The 1818 Text
We all know the classic Mary Shelley novel Frankenstein, but you might not know about Lisa Frankenstein, a new movie inspired by the novel. The movie, starring Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man), premieres on February 9. Tickets are available now.
Marvel-Verse: Spider-Man & Madame Web
Madame Web is a Marvel superhero sees into the future to help Spider-Man. Madame Web is also a new movie coming to theaters on February 14 starring Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson. Tickets are available now.
It Ends with Us: A Novel
Colleen Hoover's award-winning novel It Ends With Us is about a romance that is threatened when an old fling returns. Blake Lively stars in the new movie adaptation that's slated to premiere in June 2024.
Mickey7: A Novel
Often sent on dangerous missions in outer space, Mickey is regenerated every time he dies. However, the seventh Mickey (known as Mickey7) decides to change things in the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. Mickey 17, based on this story, stars Robert Pattinson, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo and is expected in theaters in late March.
The Watchers
A horror novel set in an Irish forest, The Watchers follows Mina, who is trapped in a concrete bunker and watched by creatures above. M. Night Shyamalan's daughter, Ishana Shyamalan, is directing a film based on the book. The movie comes out in June and stars Dakota Fanning.
Cold Storage: A Novel
Three unlikely individuals must work together to stop a deadly organism from infecting the planet in David Koepp's novel Cold Storage. Liam Neeson is set to star in the film adaptation that comes out in late 2024.
The Legacy Of Mark Rothko
When a pioneer in abstract expressionism, Mark Rothko, died, his paintings were suspiciously sold by executors for a fraction of their value, causing major legal battles as documented in the book The Legacy Of Mark Rothko. Russell Crowe stars as the painter in Rothko, a film coming to theaters in October 2024.
Someone Like You: A Novel
Degrassi's Sarah Fisher stars in Someone Like You, headed to theaters in early April. In the book that inspires the film, Maddie Baxter West's life is turned upside down when she finds out she was adopted as an embryo.
Landing on My Feet: A Diary of Dreams
Olympic gold medalist Kerri Strug's autobiography, Landing on My Feet: A Diary of Dreams, is being adapted into a film with the help of director Olivia Wilde. The movie, Perfect, is still in pre-production, so no premiere date has been set.
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers
You might be saying to yourself, "Hasn't there already been a movie series based on The Lord of the Rings?" The answer is yes. However an upcoming film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, expands on history from the second book.
The Amateur
A CIA agent is on the hunt for revenge when his fiancée is murdered by a terrorist in Robert Littell's novel The Amateur. Previously adapted into a film in 1981, the book is being revisited for an upcoming movie starring Rami Malek and Rachel Brosnahan.
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: The Mavericks Who Plotted Hitler's Downfall, Giving Birth to Modern-Day Black Ops
Damien Lewis's novel The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: The Mavericks Who Plotted Hitler's Downfall, Giving Birth to Modern-Day Black Ops gives a fascinating history lesson. The book is the inspiration for an upcoming Lionsgate film starring Henry Cavill.
Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West
The beloved Broadway musical Wicked is based on a best-selling book by Gregory Maguire. The musical, which is coming to the big screen in November, stars Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh.
Harold and the Purple Crayon
With an all-star cast including Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel and Lil Rel Howery, you can expect big things from the movie adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon. The theatrical release date has been pushed back a few times, with a current date of August 2, 2024.
Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe
Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is a coming-of-age story about two teen boys in El Paso, Texas and their journey to self-discovery. The movie produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.
Books Coming to Television and Streaming
Read your favorites below, then enjoy these stories again when they're transposed onto the small screen.
Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era
Ryan Murphy's series Feud is back on FX, this time centering around Truman Capote and the high society wives of New York City he surrounded himself with, which is documented in Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era.
The Tiger's Apprentice
Paramount+ animated series The Tiger's Apprentice is based on the novel of the same name. The book series is about Tom Lee, who is your average teenager until he learns he is part of a magical group of protectors called The Guardians.
The Never Game
Colter Shaw is an expert tracker who helps the police find missing persons in The Never Game. CBS' new show Tracker, starring Justin Hartley, is based on the series by Jeffery Deaver.
Shōgun, Part One (The Asian Saga)
Set in 17th century Japan, Shōgun, written by James Cavall, is now being adapted into an FX series that premieres on Hulu in late February.
Spaceman of Bohemia
Spaceman of Bohemia is a fantasy novel inspired by Jakub Procházka, the first Czech astronaut. Netflix is adapting the series with Adam Sandler and Carey Mulligan. It's slated to premiere on March 1.
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Previously turned into a movie starring Matt Damon in 1999, The Talented Mr. Ripley is now being adapted by Netflix as an eight-episode series starring Andrew Scott, set to premiere in April.
We Were the Lucky Ones: A Novel
Logan Lerman and Joey King are set to star in Hulu's adaptation of We Were the Lucky Ones about a Jewish family separated during World War II. The series premieres on March 28.
The Three-Body Problem
After the military sends signals to an alien race, the humans of Earth split into camps that either welcome them or plan to hurt them in Cixin Liu's novel The Three-Body Problem. Netflix is adapting the book, with the help of David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, into a streaming series that premieres in March.
Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer
Apple TV is turning this tale about the manhunt for John Wilkes Booth into a true crime drama series titled Manhunt, which premieres on March 15.
We'll Always Have Summer
The third season of Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the third book in Jenny Han's series titled We'll Always Have Summer.
Lady in the Lake: A Novel
A 1960s housewife leaves the comfort of her life to become a reporter, investigating the murder of a missing girl. Apple TV+ is reimagining Lady of the Lake as a limited series with Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o.
A Gentleman in Moscow: A Novel
Soon to be the inspiration for a Showtime series starring Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow: A Novel by Amor Towles is about Count Alexander Rostov who lives under house arrest watching history unfold from his attic.
The Sympathizer: A Novel
Winning the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen tells the story of a double agent in the wake of the Vietnam War. HBO is adapting the book as a series with Robert Downey Jr.
The Sandman Vol. 2: The Doll's House
Another season of Netflix's Sandman is in the works. The next season will likely be based on Neil Gaiman's second book, The Sandman Vol. 2: The Doll's House.
The Electric State
The Electric State is an illustrated science fiction story by Simon Stålenhag about a runaway teen and her yellow robot travel companion. The book is being adapted as a Netflix film with major star power, including Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan and Stanley Tucci.
Trust
Trust by Hernan Diaz is a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about a Wall Street tycoon and his wife, the daughter of an aristocrat. Kate Winslet is set to star in HBO's adaptation of the book.
The Spiderwick Chronicles: The Field Guide
Roku is adapting The Spiderwick Chronicles, a story about siblings who find a magical book in their new home that teaches them about the world of fairies. Christian Slater is one of the actors announced to star in the series.
Meet Me at the Lake
Carley Fortune's best-selling romance novel Meet Me at the Lake, which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are adapting for Netflix. In the book, Fern's life was once full of potential, but now she's back home running her mom's lakeside resort, which she never wanted to do. Her life is turned upside down when a man from her past shows up offering to help.
Turtles All The Way Down
John Green's novel was picked up to be adapted soon after it published in 2017. Turtles All the Way Down will premiere on Max, but as of this time no date has been set.
Romancing Mr. Bridgerton
While the date has yet to be released, Netflix has confirmed a third season of Bridgerton. If you can't wait, catch up on the story by reading the third book in the series: Romancing Mr. Bridgerton.
Uglies
Upon her 16th birthday, Tally will have surgery to become a "pretty," after which all she has to do for the rest of her life is have fun. But is it really going to be the paradise she's been promised? Scott Westerfeld's New York Times best-selling series is coming to Netflix sometime in 2023 or 2024 and stars big names, including Joey King and Laverne Cox.
Book Adaptations Streaming Now
Here are the books you can currently enjoy in a new video medium.
The Expatriates: A Novel
Amazon's latest Prime Video series, Expats stars Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo. It's based on Janice Y. K. Lee's book, The Expatriates, where women's lives are forever changed when one of their children goes missing while abroad.
Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany
Read the riveting history of the American Eighth Air Force in World War II and the young men who flew the bombers that helped beat the Nazis, liberate Europe, and inspire the major Apple TV+ series.
Echo: The Saga of Maya Lopez
Daredevil's nemesis Kingpin is now pursuing Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), a deaf Native American hero in Disney+'s latest Marvel series based on David Mack's comic.
The Color Purple
Written in 1982, The Color Purple is a now-classic novel that was quickly adapted into a movie directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg and Danny Glover. Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey and a truly amazing cast brought the musical version of this story to the screen.
Killers of the Flower Moon
Journalist David Grann explores the sinister truth behind the deaths and disappearances of several Osage citizens in 1920s Oklahoma and how the mystery led to the creation of the FBI. The Martin Scorsese-directed film is now streaming on Apple TV+.
Oppenheimer
The hit movie Oppenheimer is based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The award-winning film will land on Peacock in mid-February.
