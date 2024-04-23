The stars are putting it down on paper. These are this year's most-anticipated, top celebrity memoirs.
Some of the most memorable moments in entertainment become more vivid when recounted by those who lived them, and one of the most personal ways to learn what really happened from the perspective of our favorite celebs is by reading their memoirs.
Celebrity memoirs and tell-all novels are intriguing reads that offer new insights and uncover juicy secrets. There have already been some excellent releases this year, including Rebel Wilson's revealing novel, Rebel Rising, and RuPaul's honest take in his gripping book The House of Hidden Meaning. MMA trailblazer Ronda Rousey and former Playboy model Crystal Hefner have also released mesmerizing memoirs this year. In future months Whoopi Goldberg, Tom Selleck and Darius Rucker have memoirs set to hit shelves.
There's no shortage of engaging stories giving us an inside look at the lives of some of our most beloved celebrities (and even the ones we love to hate). Whether you're looking for a new read or searching for a gift idea for the book lover in your life, below you can discover the best Hollywood books of 2024 to dive into right now.
Best Celebrity Books of 2024 Available Now
Here are the best celebrity memoirs of 2024 that are available now.
'Rebel Rising: A Memoir' by Rebel Wilson
Taking readers through the ups and downs of her career, Wilson's memoir ultimately teaches self-love with laughter along the way.
The House of Hidden Meanings: A Memoir by RuPaul
Save 30% when you shop RuPaul's new memoir on Amazon right now. Because reading is what? Fundamental!
Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself
Crystal Hefners’ new memoir Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself gives an inside look into her time at the Playboy Mansion, where she was one of Hugh Hefner's selected girlfriends and later married the magazine mogul. Her candid memoir gives insight into the infamous mansion while documenting her transformative journey since those days.
'Our Fight: A Memoir' by Ronda Rousey
As the UFC's first female champion, Ronda Rousey has made a name for herself in the world of mixed martial arts. Sharing her journey from the pursuit of perfection to the pursuit of happiness, this relatable story is about facing your fears.
Celebrity Books Available for Pre-Order Now
We are looking forward to these fascinating stories from some of the biggest Hollywood icons.
Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me
Whoopi Goldberg is delivering a memoir about how her family shaped her early life, entitled Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me. The book hits shelves on May 7, but you can pre-order it on Amazon now.
I Curse You with Joy
Celebrated actress Tiffany Haddish is releasing a series of essays about the highs and lows of her careers on May 7. Pre-order the book to get your hands on a copy before it sells out.
Life's Too Short: A Memoir
GRAMMY-winner Darius Rucker, who came to fame as the lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish, shares his stories in his heartfelt memoir Life's Too Short. While the memoir drops on May 28, customers can pre-order the book now.
You Never Know
Tom Selleck's memoir, You Never Know, gives fans an intimate look into the star's life — from childhood to his monumental Hollywood career. The book will be released on May 7, but you can pre-order it now.
Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir
Food Network icon Ina Garten is releasing her memoir, Be Ready When the Luck Happens, on October 1. You can now pre-order the book that documents Garten's life from her childhood to her rise in the culinary scene as a television host.
Celebrity Books You Might Have Missed
If you've been playing catch-up for the past few years, here are some of the celebrity memoirs worth the read.
'The Woman in Me'
Britney Spears finally told her own story on her own terms. The book is an unprecedented look into the life of one of the world's most famous and beloved stars.
'Spare' by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex
The book's title comes from an old adage referring to a monarch and their sibling as "the heir and the spare." Being Princess Diana and King Charles' youngest son, Prince Harry would be considered the spare and his elder brother Prince William, the heir.
'Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth'
One of the most famous Playboy cover models, Anderson opens up about her early life and how her Hollywood persona was not her reality. The book further explores how she's taken back her life over the years.
'Making It So: A Memoir'
A New York Times and USA Today bestseller, Sir Patrick Stewart's memoir provides a look into his astonishing life.
'Paris: The Memoir'
Shedding the persona she's created for herself, Paris: The Memoir gives us a real look into who Hilton truly is as a person.
'Pageboy: A Memoir'
Elliot Page's memoir explores how he felt suffocated by Hollywood's and audiences' expectations. The intimate story of trauma, love and healing is available now.
Thicker than Water: A Memoir
Actress, director, producer and activist Kerry Washington offers an intimate look into her life in her first-ever memoir, Thicker Than Water.
'My Name Is Barbra'
A legend in her own right, Streisand's memoir spans her six-decade career on the stage and on the screen.
'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir'
Opening up about his struggles with addiction while filming the hit series Friends, the late Matthew Perry's memoir is raw, honest and darkly funny.
