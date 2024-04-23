Some of the most memorable moments in entertainment become more vivid when recounted by those who lived them, and one of the most personal ways to learn what really happened from the perspective of our favorite celebs is by reading their memoirs.

Celebrity memoirs and tell-all novels are intriguing reads that offer new insights and uncover juicy secrets. There have already been some excellent releases this year, including Rebel Wilson's revealing novel, Rebel Rising, and RuPaul's honest take in his gripping book The House of Hidden Meaning. MMA trailblazer Ronda Rousey and former Playboy model Crystal Hefner have also released mesmerizing memoirs this year. In future months Whoopi Goldberg, Tom Selleck and Darius Rucker have memoirs set to hit shelves.

There's no shortage of engaging stories giving us an inside look at the lives of some of our most beloved celebrities (and even the ones we love to hate). Whether you're looking for a new read or searching for a gift idea for the book lover in your life, below you can discover the best Hollywood books of 2024 to dive into right now.

Best Celebrity Books of 2024 Available Now

Here are the best celebrity memoirs of 2024 that are available now.

Celebrity Books Available for Pre-Order Now

We are looking forward to these fascinating stories from some of the biggest Hollywood icons.

I Curse You with Joy Amazon I Curse You with Joy Celebrated actress Tiffany Haddish is releasing a series of essays about the highs and lows of her careers on May 7. Pre-order the book to get your hands on a copy before it sells out. $29 Shop Now

You Never Know Amazon You Never Know Tom Selleck's memoir, You Never Know, gives fans an intimate look into the star's life — from childhood to his monumental Hollywood career. The book will be released on May 7, but you can pre-order it now. $30 $27 Shop Now

Celebrity Books You Might Have Missed

If you've been playing catch-up for the past few years, here are some of the celebrity memoirs worth the read.

'The Woman in Me' Amazon 'The Woman in Me' Britney Spears finally told her own story on her own terms. The book is an unprecedented look into the life of one of the world's most famous and beloved stars. $33 $15 Shop Now

