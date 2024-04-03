Entertainment

Everyone's Buzzing About Rebel Wilson's New Memoir 'Rebel Rising' — And It's on Sale for 30% Off

Rebel Wilson's Memoir
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 11:31 AM PDT, April 3, 2024

Currently shoppers can score a bargain price on Rebel Wilson's new memoir.

Celebrity memoirs always allow us to learn more about the lives of our favorite stars, but every once in a while there is a celebrity who holds nothing back when telling their story, as we've seen with iCarly's Jennette McCurdy and music icon Britney Spears

Rebel Wilson is joining the club with her new memoir Rebel Rising. Released on April 2, Rebel Rising: A Memoir has already made a big splash. Sharing her personal experiences, including the emotional and embarrassing ones, Wilson has chronicled her Hollywood journey. Another bonus about Wilson's memoir is that it's currently on sale.

'Rebel Rising: A Memoir' by Rebel Wilson

'Rebel Rising: A Memoir' by Rebel Wilson
Amazon

'Rebel Rising: A Memoir' by Rebel Wilson

Taking readers through the ups and downs of her career, Wilson's memoir ultimately teaches self-love while laughing along the way.

$30 $21

Shop Now

While her novel hit shelves on April 2, some details surfaced ahead of the release date. On March 15, Wilson posted a video to Instagram teasing the memoir, saying, "When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, 'Yeah, I have a no a**hole policy. I don't work with a**holes.' I was like, 'Oh yeah, that sounds sensible, logical,' but then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that, older people in the industry," Wilson said. "Because I worked with a massive a**hole and, yeah, I definitely have a no a**holes policy. A chapter on said a**hole is chapter 23. That guy was a massive a**hole."

After many commenters and outlets began speculating about who this unpleasant person may be, Wilson gave another update. On March 25, Wilson posted on her Instagram stories, "I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers. The 'a**hole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen." 

Sacha Baron Cohen has since responded to the comments in a statement, "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."

Read the story for yourself when you grab Rebel Rising: A Memoir, on sale at Amazon now.

Shop 'Rebel Rising: A Memoir' on Amazon

