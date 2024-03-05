Listen up, squirrel friends: Mother Ru has a new memoir hitting shelves today.

When you think of RuPaul, you likely think of the charismatic, joyful media personality who has built a reality TV empire. But the RuPaul's Drag Race host hasn't always been the mogul he is today. His humble beginnings and rise to fame are documented in his new memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings.

A brutally honest celebrity memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings arrives today, March 5, and is one you won't want to sashay away from. In the new book, RuPaul chronicles his life as a Black queer child growing up with an absent father and a difficult mother, and how he forged a new identity to find himself where he is today. The memoir is currently available to shop on Amazon, and, as a bonus, it's on sale.

While The House of Hidden Meanings is the first introspective look into his life, it isn't the only book from RuPaul. His 2018 book, Guru, is filled with stunning photos and provides readers with his secret to success while Workin' It!: RuPaul's Guide to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Style gives tips on fashion and beauty. Giving us something different than past titles, The House of Hidden Meanings gives readers and fans an intimate look into RuPaul's life unlike anything before.

“I've always loved to view the world with analytical eyes, examining what lies beneath the surface. Here, the focus is on my own life—as RuPaul Andre Charles,” RuPaul says about the book in a statement for Amazon. Along with his childhood and emergence in drag culture, RuPaul dives into self-acceptance, sobriety and falling in love with his husband, Georges LeBar.

The library is open. Add RuPaul's new memoir to your collection today.

