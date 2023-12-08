After decorating your home for Hanukkah, Christmas or Kwanza, it's even more apparent that our home is one of the places we can truly express ourselves. You've picked out holiday decor that matches your one-of-a-kind style, found the coziest couch to binge-watch your No. 1 Hallmark Christmas romance flick, and selected the perfect coffee table to place your bowl of popcorn on. But if that coffee table currently lays bare — other than that popcorn, of course — a valuable piece of real estate to really let your personality shine is being wasted.

The coffee table book is not only home decor, but also a reflection of an individual's interests and personal style—making it a thoughtful holiday gift for friends and family on your list. Even Jerry Seinfeld's kooky neighbor Kramer understood the importance of a coffee table book when he suggested a coffee table book full of coffee tables (that comes with foldable legs to serve as its own coffee table). There are all kinds of coffee table books that are just as unique and delightful.

Here at ET, we love all things pop culture and we know you do, too. That's why we've found the best coffee table books that will showcase a person's love of current television, fashion, and films that double as awesome gifts this holiday season. Read on to flip through our selection of beautiful coffee table books to find one that will sit center stage in your friends' or families' living rooms.

Fashion-Centric Coffee Table Books

Do they marvel at the looks worn by celebrities over the years? These books showcase the greatest and most memorable looks in fashion and the famous people who dressed them.

Tom Ford Amazon Tom Ford See the full catalog of clothing from fashion icon Tom Ford with this coffee table book. The book shows off his work at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent from 1994 to 2004. $140 $80 Shop Now

Annie Leibovitz Amazon Annie Leibovitz Photojournalist Annie Leibovitz is one of the best-known photographers of her time. Her ground-breaking photos have graced the covers of Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, and Vogue, and now they can grace the top of your coffee table. $150 Shop Now

Vogue: The Covers (updated edition) Amazon Vogue: The Covers (updated edition) The luminary of high fashion, Vogue magazine has been identifying trends and creating iconic avant-garde looks on its pages for 125 years. Flip through these classic covers featuring prominent figures and celebrities of the time when you purchase this coffee table book. $65 $31 Shop Now

TV and Movie-Centric Coffee Table Books

Here are coffee table books inspired by the most iconic TV shows and movies (or books that become a movie). We even found a version of Kramer's coffee table book.

Accidentally Wes Anderson Amazon Accidentally Wes Anderson Award-winning director Wes Anderson, whose works include The Royal Tenenbaums, Asteroid City and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, has a signature look in all his movies. In this coffee table book, you'll see stunning photos of real places that look as if they belong in one of his films. $40 $16 Shop Now

Music-Centric Coffee Table Books

Do they play their favorite artists on repeat? Now they can step up the experience by flipping through beautiful, glossy photos of them in these coffee table books.

Capitol Records Amazon Capitol Records The Beatles, Frank Sinatra and Sam Smith are just some of the big names to be part of Capitol Records. Learn about the company's music history with this colorful book. $80 $44 Shop Now

Jimi Amazon Jimi Made in collaboration with Jimi Hendrix's sister Janie Hendrix, Jimi features never-before-seen photos of the legendary music icon and an intensive biography of his life. $50 $31 Shop Now

