The next best things to an admissions letter to Hogwarts are these Harry Potter-themed gifts any die-hard fan will love.
It's not a (magic) trick; it's true: It's been over 25 years since the first Harry Potter novel was released. The book opened up a magical world of wonders with iconic characters who have timeless appeal. Rivaling the fandom levels of Marvel and Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter has a passionate fan base filled with adults, teenagers and children alike.
With the holiday season in full swing, you know what these "Potterheads" want: Wizarding World-themed collectibles and merch. Ranging across categories of apparel, home decor, kitchenware, accessories and sweet treats, we've found Harry Potter gifts every fan will get excited about.
If you know a loved one who is a Potterphile or you're a Potterhead yourself, look ahead to find the coolest Harry Potter-inspired holiday gift ideas to give (or keep) this season. Ahead, shop the top picks for Harry Potter gifts.
Reebok X Harry Potter Club C 85 Men's Shoes
Reebok's large collab with Harry Potter — available December 1 — includes these kicks featuring laces inspired by the Hogwarts uniform.
Reebok Harry Potter Crew Sweatshirt
Another hot item from Reebok's release, this Hogwarts Athletics sweatshirt will help you feel like you're part of the Quidditch team.
Corkcicle Harry Potter Gift Sets
This gift set from Corkcicle is available for all the Hogwarts houses. It includes the Sport Canteen, which keeps drinks cold for 25 hours and hot for 12 hours, and the Stemless, which keeps drinks cold for six hours and hot for three.
Williams Sonoma Harry Potter Snitch Hot Chocolate Bomb
Once captured, drop this golden snitch into a cup of hot water or milk for a delicious glass of cocoa. It's also the ideal size for stocking stuffers.
Harry Potter Marauder's Map Heat Changing Mug
Pour your favorite hot beverage into this magical, heat-activated mug to discover the secret Marauder's Map.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s Office
One of the most iconic spots in the castle has to be Dumbledore's Office, which you can now build with this LEGO set.
Warner Bros. Jay Franco Harry Potter Honeydukes Throw Blanket
Only the biggest Harry Potter fans will get the Honeydukes reference on this cozy and soft throw blanket.
Harry Potter Magical Motors The Knight Bus Sweatshirt
While you probably don't want to ride on the Knight Bus, you can advertise it with this cute sweatshirt.
Homesick Slytherin Candle
Lake water, dark plum and clove are just a few of the notes you'll find in this Slytherin House candle from Homesick.
Wizarding World Harry Potter: 12-inch Spellbinding Harry Potter Wand
You can't go off to Hogwarts without your magic wand. This recreation of Harry Potter's famous wand will delight fans young and old.
Pottery Barn Teen Great Hall Terrarium
For fans who are plant lovers, this terrarium shaped like the Hogwarts Great Hall is a satisfying mix of both worlds. Its panels of handcrafted glass and gilded metals create an environment where succulents and moss will thrive.
Alex and Ani Harry Potter Time Turner Spinner Necklace
Here is a beautiful golden necklace for everyday wear, but with a time-traveling twist. It's less ornate than the one we see Hermione use in the movies, but still an elegant keepsake.
Fossil Limited Edition Harry Potter Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch
If you really want to wow, gift this gold Fossil watch featuring the four Hogwarts houses. Flip the watch over for a beautiful depiction of the Hogwarts emblem.
Fossil Limited Edition Gryffindor Nylon Strap Watch
If the previous Fossil watch was out of your budget, this one is a little more wallet-friendly. It also comes with a limited-edition case with all four of the houses represented.
William Sonoma Snitch Ice & Glass, Set of 2
Score points with Harry Potter fans by gifting them these two rocks glasses etched with a golden snitch graphic. It also includes an ice mold that makes an exact snitch replica.
Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set
You won't be one of the pawns, but you can go head-to-head in the ultimate duel with this highly detailed Wizard Chess Set from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.
Pottery Barn Golden Snitch Clock
Not only is this Golden Snitch Clock a collectible, it's also a charming piece of home decor that would look good in any household, Harry Potter fan or otherwise.
Legacy Deathly Hallows Beverage Glass Gift Set
These fluted pilsner glasses are engraved with the Deathly Hallows symbol and come in a beautiful case with a sliding door. Along with the glasses and case, you'll receive two coasters and a bottle opener.
Williams Sonoma Harry Potter Apron
Do your cooking in these Hogwarts house aprons from Williams Sonoma. Personalize this gift even further with a customized monogram.
The Harry Potter Years Complete Book Set
Upgrade your book collection with this complete set of Harry Potter novels that come in a Hogwarts-inspired trunk.
Fancy Space Harry Potter-Themed Friendship Bracelet
This piece makes a perfect friendship bracelet, so get one for yourself and another friend who loves the franchise.
DIFF Eyewear Harry Potter Glasses
Cosplay as Harry Potter while seeing clearly in these prescription glasses from DIFF Eyewear.
Paladone Golden Snitch Light
Made for Quidditch fans, use this nightlight as a desk lamp or put it on your nightstand. The glow of the light is simply magical.
Funko Harry Potter POP! Movie Vinyl Collectors Set
Why buy one individual Harry Potter Funko POP! when you can get all three main characters in this collector's set? Including Harry, Ron and Hermoine, this trio is sure to delight any fan.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: