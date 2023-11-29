It's not a (magic) trick; it's true: It's been over 25 years since the first Harry Potter novel was released. The book opened up a magical world of wonders with iconic characters who have timeless appeal. Rivaling the fandom levels of Marvel and Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter has a passionate fan base filled with adults, teenagers and children alike.

With the holiday season in full swing, you know what these "Potterheads" want: Wizarding World-themed collectibles and merch. Ranging across categories of apparel, home decor, kitchenware, accessories and sweet treats, we've found Harry Potter gifts every fan will get excited about.

If you know a loved one who is a Potterphile or you're a Potterhead yourself, look ahead to find the coolest Harry Potter-inspired holiday gift ideas to give (or keep) this season. Ahead, shop the top picks for Harry Potter gifts.

Corkcicle Harry Potter Gift Sets Corkcicle Corkcicle Harry Potter Gift Sets This gift set from Corkcicle is available for all the Hogwarts houses. It includes the Sport Canteen, which keeps drinks cold for 25 hours and hot for 12 hours, and the Stemless, which keeps drinks cold for six hours and hot for three. $90 $67 Shop Now

Homesick Slytherin Candle Homesick Homesick Slytherin Candle Lake water, dark plum and clove are just a few of the notes you'll find in this Slytherin House candle from Homesick. $44 $26 Shop Now

Pottery Barn Teen Great Hall Terrarium Pottery Barn Teen Pottery Barn Teen Great Hall Terrarium For fans who are plant lovers, this terrarium shaped like the Hogwarts Great Hall is a satisfying mix of both worlds. Its panels of handcrafted glass and gilded metals create an environment where succulents and moss will thrive. $299 Shop Now

Paladone Golden Snitch Light Amazon Paladone Golden Snitch Light Made for Quidditch fans, use this nightlight as a desk lamp or put it on your nightstand. The glow of the light is simply magical. $33 Shop Now

