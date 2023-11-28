Whether the Star Wars fan on your list is a Mandalorian, a member of the Resistance, or on the Dark Side, we've found a range of intergalactic gifts they'll love for the holidays. While you might not be trained in the ways that guide you to the perfect presents, we've acted as your Jedi Master and rounded up some of the best Star Wars gifts for your force-loving friends and family.

It doesn't matter if they're original movie purists, Kylo Ren defenders, or just super into Obi-Wan Kenobi. There's Star Wars merch for every type of fan out there. From fan-favorite collectibles, clothing, and home decor, we've found the gifts for those who fell in love with Star Wars when they first hit theaters in the 1970s, as well as the young Padawans who are just learning about the galaxy far, far away.

Who doesn't want to stream their fave movies and shows on Disney Plus, while wearing a new C-3PO watch while wrapped up in a cozy Grogu blanket and eating a dessert shaped like Darth Vader’s head? Or better yet, gift them with some new Lego Star Wars sets they can put on display for everyone to see.

If you’re not sure what to gift the Star Wars-obsessed people in your life, here are our 24 favorite Star Wars gifts you can shop now to arrive in time for the holidays.

A Cameo From Ahmed Best Cameo A Cameo From Ahmed Best Ahmed Best's iconic role as Jar Jar Binks may be a bit controversial for some fans, but sending them a video from one of the most notable Star Wars characters with the help of Cameo is a stand-out gift. $75 $60 Shop Now

Subscription to Disney+ Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney+ Subscription to Disney+ If they don’t have a subscription to Disney+ yet... what galaxy have they been living in? The premium streaming service is home to every Star Wars theatrical release, the binge-worthy shows The Mandalorian, Andor and Ahsoka, and a number of great animated titles, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It's a must for any Star Wars fan. Starting at $8/month Shop Now

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder Lego Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder It's all about the details when it comes to Lego building kits, and we love the attention to detail in this Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder. Grab this building set that includes a detailed cockpit (including a driving stick) and a Luke Skywalker and C-3PO minifigure. $240 Shop Now

Homesick Death Star Candle Homesick Homesick Death Star Candle Burn this candle to have your home smell like the Death Star, which, according to Homesick, smells like notes of leather, forged steel and smoked amber. Once you burn it, you'll reveal a secret message on the back of the candle. $44 $31 Shop Now

ChopSabers LED Lightsaber Chopsticks Amazon ChopSabers LED Lightsaber Chopsticks For the fan who's still a kid at heart, they'll adore this set of lightsaber chopsticks. The chopsticks actually light up in red, blue, green, and purple (and batteries are already included), so you can start dueling immediately. $20 Shop Now

