You don't need the force to guide you, just shop ET's picks to find the best holiday gifts for 'Star Wars' fans.
Whether the Star Wars fan on your list is a Mandalorian, a member of the Resistance, or on the Dark Side, we've found a range of intergalactic gifts they'll love for the holidays. While you might not be trained in the ways that guide you to the perfect presents, we've acted as your Jedi Master and rounded up some of the best Star Wars gifts for your force-loving friends and family.
It doesn't matter if they're original movie purists, Kylo Ren defenders, or just super into Obi-Wan Kenobi. There's Star Wars merch for every type of fan out there. From fan-favorite collectibles, clothing, and home decor, we've found the gifts for those who fell in love with Star Wars when they first hit theaters in the 1970s, as well as the young Padawans who are just learning about the galaxy far, far away.
Who doesn't want to stream their fave movies and shows on Disney Plus, while wearing a new C-3PO watch while wrapped up in a cozy Grogu blanket and eating a dessert shaped like Darth Vader’s head? Or better yet, gift them with some new Lego Star Wars sets they can put on display for everyone to see.
If you’re not sure what to gift the Star Wars-obsessed people in your life, here are our 24 favorite Star Wars gifts you can shop now to arrive in time for the holidays.
shopDisney BB-8 Interactive Remote Control Droid
Give them their very own droid with this interactive BB-8 remote-controlled droid featuring lights, sounds and Bluetooth connection.
Vera Bradley Star Wars Plush Throw Blanket
Wrap up in an extremely soft fleece blanket from Vera Bradley showcasing a beautiful Mando and Grogu print.
Citizen C-3PO Ana-Digi Watch
Inspired by the meticulous droid built by Anakin Skywalker, this C-3PO watch by Citizen is retro and striking.
Lovepop Star Wars Joy to the Galaxy Pop-Up Card
Prefer sending a card in the mail with some cash? Make it extra special with this pop-up card featuring a festive Millennium Falcon.
Columbia The Skywalker Pilot Collection
Outerwear retailer Columbia's new collection of jackets, ski suits, shirts, accessories and more based on costumes from the Star Wars franchise will be available starting Dec. 1.
A Cameo From Ahmed Best
Ahmed Best's iconic role as Jar Jar Binks may be a bit controversial for some fans, but sending them a video from one of the most notable Star Wars characters with the help of Cameo is a stand-out gift.
Corkcicle Star Wars Droids Stemless Set
Upgrade their morning cup of joe or afternoon pick-me-up with this Droid Stemless Set from Corkcicle that can keep liquids hot for three hours and cold for over nine hours.
STAR WARS The Mandalorian's Child Pram Covered Cat & Dog Bed
Even your beloved pets can get in on the Star Wars action with this cozy bed inspired by baby Yoda's floating pram.
shopDisney The Child Plush – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Who hasn't wanted to hug the adorable Grogu? Now your favorite fan can anytime with this cute and cuddly plush.
Bitty Boomers 'Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett' Mini Speaker
If those on your list are Book of Boba Fett fans, they'll love this Boba Fett Bluetooth speaker. They can also use it to listen to their favorite songs or explore a galaxy far far away with an immersive audiobook. We suggest some Star Wars-themed titles like Leia written by Claudia Gray or Star Wars: Aftermath authored by Chuck Wendig.
Subscription to Disney+
If they don’t have a subscription to Disney+ yet... what galaxy have they been living in? The premium streaming service is home to every Star Wars theatrical release, the binge-worthy shows The Mandalorian, Andor and Ahsoka, and a number of great animated titles, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It's a must for any Star Wars fan.
Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder
It's all about the details when it comes to Lego building kits, and we love the attention to detail in this Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder. Grab this building set that includes a detailed cockpit (including a driving stick) and a Luke Skywalker and C-3PO minifigure.
Star Wars 'The Mandalorian' Baby Yoda Chia Pet
Add a little greenery to a desk space or bedroom with this baby Yoda Chia Pet that can be reused indefinitely.
JoyJolt Star Wars™ Helmet Hues Stemless Glasses
Sip from glasses featuring your favorite Star Wars characters printed on them. These glasses are made to last with a 12-month money-back guarantee.
SNA Collection Poe Dameron Star Wars Men's Leather Jacket
If you want to appeal to your fan's rebellious heart, look no further than this sturdy leather jacket inspired by character Poe Dameron.
Lego Stars Wars R2-D2 Set
Build your favorite droid with this 2,315-piece Lego set. After some expert assembly, you'll have an R2-D2 replica that's over one foot tall.
Homesick Death Star Candle
Burn this candle to have your home smell like the Death Star, which, according to Homesick, smells like notes of leather, forged steel and smoked amber. Once you burn it, you'll reveal a secret message on the back of the candle.
Funko Pop Deluxe 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - The Child with Canister
Capture an iconic TV moment from The Mandalorian series with this deluxe Funko Pop of Grogu.
Uncanny Brands Darth Vader Waffle Maker
Put the Sith Lord on your breakfast (and beyond) in 2 different waffle sizes: Darth Vader's helmet or a larger, 7" round waffle.
Williams Sonoma Star Wars Darth Vader Etched Glasses & Ice Molds Set
Start your adventure to a galaxy far, far away by watching the Star Wars films all over again with a signature cocktail chilled with these Darth Vader ice cubes in etched glasses featuring his sketch.
Instant Pot Star Wars 6Qt Duo Little Bounty
Put on the latest Star Wars series while dinner cooks with any of the 13 Smart Programs available on this Instant Pot.
Williams Sonoma Star Wars Dark Side Kitchen Linens Bundle
Take control of the kitchen (and the galaxy!) with this cotton twill Darth Vader linens bundle from Williams Sonoma. It features a Darth Vader apron, four matching kitchen towels and a black oven mitt.
ChopSabers LED Lightsaber Chopsticks
For the fan who's still a kid at heart, they'll adore this set of lightsaber chopsticks. The chopsticks actually light up in red, blue, green, and purple (and batteries are already included), so you can start dueling immediately.
Custom Saber Sensitive RGBX Smooth Swing Light Saber
Splurge this year and get your loved one their very own lightsaber for the holidays. This lightsaber can transform into any color and has 12 sound modes, so they can be a Jedi (or Sith Lord, if that's where their allegiance lays).
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: