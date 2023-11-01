It's that time of year again!

Yes, we're well into the holidays. But, more specifically, it's time for holiday shopping. One of the best gift guides we look forward to yearly comes from the one and only Oprah Winfrey.

The 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things list does not disappoint, with several purple products celebrating The Color Purple on the eve of the new film's release, as well as products from celebrity-founded companies such as Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade's Proudly, Jessica Alba's Honest Company and others. This year, all of Winfrey's chosen items are available on Amazon as well as at the individual small business sellers' online storefronts.

Featured for the first time on OprahDaily.com, some of our favorite brands appear on the list — from Barefoot Dreams to Telfar. As we've come to expect (and love) about Winfrey's list, there are multiple small businesses, woman-led and minority-owned companies in the mix.

"We're very intentional with who we put on the list," Gayle King shared with ET's Rachel Smith when she stopped by to show off some of the best products from this year's list. "Adam Glassman, who's the creative director, and the staff will come up with things and say 'We like this,' 'We like this,' ... but it’s called the O list, not the G list or the A list," she continued. "So everything that’s on Oprah’s Favorite Things list is something that she has personally looked at and approved." There are top-notch beauty products, excellent fashion picks, items to cozy up the home or spice up the kitchen and more.

With so many fantastic new products on Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 list, it might take a lot of work to narrow down your favorites. That's why we've combed the delightful list and divided it into helpful categories with our picks up first to make early holiday shopping a breeze. Below, shop Oprah's Favorite Things on Amazon or at the chosen small business sites.

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle Amazon Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle Serious coffee lovers will gush over this electric kettle from Fellow. The gooseneck kettle empties slowly, making it great for pour-over coffees. It also has superior functions while sporting a sleek and modern design. $195 Shop Now

