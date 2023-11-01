Gifts

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023: Shop Gifts From Her Curated List

Oprahs Favorite Things List 2023
By Doriean Stevenson
Updated: 7:34 AM PDT, November 1, 2023

The holiday gift list features so many of the most coveted gift ideas of the 2023 holiday season.

It's that time of year again!

Yes, we're well into the holidays. But, more specifically, it's time for holiday shopping. One of the best gift guides we look forward to yearly comes from the one and only Oprah Winfrey.

The 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things list does not disappoint, with several purple products celebrating The Color Purple on the eve of the new film's release, as well as products from celebrity-founded companies such as Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade's Proudly, Jessica Alba's Honest Company and others. This year, all of Winfrey's chosen items are available on Amazon as well as at the individual small business sellers' online storefronts.

Shop Oprah's Favorite Things

Featured for the first time on OprahDaily.com, some of our favorite brands appear on the list — from Barefoot Dreams to Telfar. As we've come to expect (and love) about Winfrey's list, there are multiple small businesses, woman-led and minority-owned companies in the mix.

"We're very intentional with who we put on the list," Gayle King shared with ET's Rachel Smith when she stopped by to show off some of the best products from this year's list. "Adam Glassman, who's the creative director, and the staff will come up with things and say 'We like this,'  'We like this,' ... but it’s called the O list, not the G list or the A list," she continued. "So everything that’s on Oprah’s Favorite Things list is something that she has personally looked at and approved." There are top-notch beauty products, excellent fashion picks, items to cozy up the home or spice up the kitchen and more.

With so many fantastic new products on Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 list, it might take a lot of work to narrow down your favorites. That's why we've combed the delightful list and divided it into helpful categories with our picks up first to make early holiday shopping a breeze. Below, shop Oprah's Favorite Things on Amazon or at the chosen small business sites.

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 Fashion Gifts 

TELFAR Shopping Bag

TELFAR Shopping Bag
Amazon

TELFAR Shopping Bag

The popular and celeb-loved shopping bag worn by Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Gayle King and more.

$202

Amazon

Shop Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3 Pair Socks Set

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3 Pair Socks Set
Amazon

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3 Pair Socks Set

Cozy up this fall and winter with this Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks Set. 

$58 $42

Amazon

Shop Now

$58

Barefoot Dreams

Shop Now

Shinery Radiance Wash and Brush Luxury Jewelry Cleaner Duo

Shinery Radiance Wash and Brush Luxury Jewelry Cleaner Duo
Amazon

Shinery Radiance Wash and Brush Luxury Jewelry Cleaner Duo

Return jewels to their original sparkling luster with the help of this kit, which also makes a great stocking stuffer. 

$45

on Amazon

Shop Now

$56

at Shinery

Shop Now

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 Home Gifts

Harlem Candle Company Luxury Scented Candle (Purple Love)

Harlem Candle Company Luxury Scented Candle (Purple Love)
Amazon

Harlem Candle Company Luxury Scented Candle (Purple Love)

“This hand-poured candle was created just for us and gives off a lush rose scent, with elements of sandalwood and clove," says Winfrey.

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0
Amazon

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0

The perfect-sized luggage that doubles as a personal item — just pop off the wheels and slide it under your seat. 

$120 $96

Amazon

Shop Now

$120 $99 WITH CODE OPRAH

Take OFF Luggage

Shop Now

Oprah's The Life You Want Finding Yourself Journal

Oprah's The Life You Want Finding Yourself Journal
Oprah Daily

Oprah's The Life You Want Finding Yourself Journal

Oprah Winfrey created this journal to help you find your passion in life. This selection is a perfect BOGO gift — grab one for a loved one and one for you to prepare for the coming year. 

$30

on Amazon

Shop Now

$30

at OprahDaily.com

Shop Now

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 Kitchen Gifts

Le Creuset Bread Oven

Le Creuset Bread Oven
Le Creuset

Le Creuset Bread Oven

For the bakers and bread makers, you'll want this Le Creuset pan. Specifically designed to bake bread, the oversized rounded lid provides enough space for your bread to rise before and during baking.

$291

Amazon

Shop Now

$300

Le Creuset

Shop Now

TRUFF White Truffle Gift Set

TRUFF White Truffle Gift Set
Amazon

TRUFF White Truffle Gift Set

TRUFF, the popular seasoning and sauce brand, secured a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things list in 2022 and has made a return appearance this year.

$65 $58

Shop Now

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Amazon

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle

Serious coffee lovers will gush over this electric kettle from Fellow. The gooseneck kettle empties slowly, making it great for pour-over coffees. It also has superior functions while sporting a sleek and modern design. 

Ooni Volt Indoor & Outdoor Pizza Oven

Ooni Volt Indoor & Outdoor Pizza Oven
Amazon

Ooni Volt Indoor & Outdoor Pizza Oven

Ooni's Volt Pizza Oven is a fully electric option capable of reaching temperatures of 850 degrees. Its small size makes it portable, so you can cook your pizza in the kitchen or outside on the deck. 

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

