Imagine a holiday present that works for individuals, families, and couples and can even satisfy all of your coworkers in one fell swoop. This may sound like a Christmas miracle or some sort of winter wizardry, but it's a reality. Save yourself some time this year by skipping over the endless hunt for the perfect present. Cross just about everyone off your list with this marvelous option: a gift basket.
A holiday gift basket offers a smorgasbord of amazing. Those with a sweet tooth will love a basket filled with decadent chocolates or scrumptious cookies. For pals who lean more toward the savory side, consider a box filled with crackers, fancy cheeses, cured meats and perhaps a bottle of wine. For the healthy eaters, grab a basket full of perfectly ripe fresh fruit. Perhaps you have some people on your list who aren't foodies at all and, in that case, there are still gift baskets for them, like a basket for a cozy night in.
We've searched far and wide across the web to find gift baskets that offer a lot of little somethings everyone will like. Ahead, shop our selection of holiday gift boxes that will give you the title of the ultimate gift giver.
Harry & David Ultimate Premium Gift Basket
With enough goodies to feed a crowd, this basket offers savory and sweet treats that would be great for a big family or a small office. They'll get two types of gourmet popcorn, three types of cured meats, crackers, mixed nuts, baklava, a variety of covered pretzels and more.
Williams Sonoma Holiday Caramel Apple Gift Basket
An ultimate holiday treat, this reusable wooden basket is filled with four types of hand-dipped apples, various chocolate-covered pretzels, peppermint bark and other delights.
1-800-Baskets.com Hanukkah Fruit and Sweets Box
Yogurt-covered almonds, fresh fruit, delicious chocolate, a menorah candle cookie and more fill the Hanukkah Fruit and Sweets Box.
Hickory Farms Happy Holidays Gift Basket
Filled with sweet and salty favorites, like Hickory Farm's signature beef summer sausage, this gift basket has a little something for everyone.
D’Artagnan Classic Charcuterie Gift Collection
For the meat lovers on your list, they'll be happy to open up this gift basket from D’Artagnan filled with delicious charcuterie meats. They can expect mouth-watering saucisson pork, two types of sausage, two types of duck, crackers, spiced pecans and more.
The Popcorn Factory Cozy Holiday Ultimate Gift Basket
The Popcorn Factory's Cozy Holiday Ultimate Gift Basket is basically a popcorn lover's dream with 10 types of popcorn and more tasty treats.
Sugarwish Custom Gift Box
Let your recipient mix and match the products they actually want with this customizable gift that comes in a range of sizes. Sugarwish has a huge selection of candy, cookies, snacks, popcorn, warm beverages and even dog treats they can select once they get the email to redeem their gift.
Hickory Farms Winter Unwind Self Care Gift Set
The lack of sunshine can make winter a tough month, but help your loved one unwind with this basket from Hickory Farms that includes a bath bomb, scented candle, dark chocolate, non-alcoholic rosé and more.
Harry & David Merry Mix-Up Gift Box
Give the gift of fresh fruit with this gift box that comes with six pears, plus mixed nuts and gourmet cheese to pair with them.
1-800-Baskets Wintry Warmer Tea Gift Tray
There are coffee drinkers and there are tea drinkers. For the latter, opt for this gift basket that's brimming with teas and cookies that pair with the warm beverage. It even comes with a charming teapot.
Cheryl's Cookies Reindeer Mailbox of Treats
A cookie lover's dream, this basket comes with 11 types of cookies, candy-covered pretzels, holiday bark and more.
Williams Sonoma Manhattan Fruitier Cheese & Charcuterie Hamper
Nestled in this reusable hamper basket are seasonal fruits, savory cheeses, cured meats, nuts, olives and more.
Harry & David Eight Nights of Hanukkah Gift Box
With the Harry & David Eight Nights of Hanukkah Gift Box, your friends or family can open up a new delicious treat to enjoy each night of Hanukkah.
Max & Milo Holiday Dog Paw Print Gift Basket
Even the dog in your life can get in on the gift basket action with this adorable and reusable bin filled with toys, treats and accessories.
Hickory Farms Game Night Gift Set
Along with delicious treats like chocolate caramel corn, summer sausage and cheddar cheese blends, this gift basket also includes two entertaining card games.
Wolferman's Bakery Holiday Sleigh Bakery Gift
Know someone who loves breakfast above all else? This gift set comes with a variety of breakfast pastries such as cinnamon rolls, muffins and English muffin bread all nestled in a wooden sleigh.
Harry & David Cozy Wine Gift
We can all use some extra self-care, and this gift basket provides just that. You'll get everything you need for a relaxing night at home: a beautiful throw blanket, a wonderful-smelling candle, cozy socks, two stemless wine glasses and a bottle of Rosè.
Hickory Farms Hot Cocoa Gift Basket
After they drink up all the hot cocoa, they'll want to reuse the whimsical sweater mug again and again.
1-800-Baskets.com Godiva Decadence Gift Basket
There are few things cozier than sipping hot cocoa on a cold winter night. Gift this box that comes with Godiva hot chocolate mix and their delicious truffles.
Harry & David Bear Creek Holiday Gift Box
This pine wood tray is filled with a little bit of everything: Seasonal fruits, summer sausage, chocolate-covered cherries, cookies and more.
