Imagine a holiday present that works for individuals, families, and couples and can even satisfy all of your coworkers in one fell swoop. This may sound like a Christmas miracle or some sort of winter wizardry, but it's a reality. Save yourself some time this year by skipping over the endless hunt for the perfect present. Cross just about everyone off your list with this marvelous option: a gift basket.

A holiday gift basket offers a smorgasbord of amazing. Those with a sweet tooth will love a basket filled with decadent chocolates or scrumptious cookies. For pals who lean more toward the savory side, consider a box filled with crackers, fancy cheeses, cured meats and perhaps a bottle of wine. For the healthy eaters, grab a basket full of perfectly ripe fresh fruit. Perhaps you have some people on your list who aren't foodies at all and, in that case, there are still gift baskets for them, like a basket for a cozy night in.

We've searched far and wide across the web to find gift baskets that offer a lot of little somethings everyone will like. Ahead, shop our selection of holiday gift boxes that will give you the title of the ultimate gift giver.

D’Artagnan Classic Charcuterie Gift Collection D’Artagnan D’Artagnan Classic Charcuterie Gift Collection For the meat lovers on your list, they'll be happy to open up this gift basket from D’Artagnan filled with delicious charcuterie meats. They can expect mouth-watering saucisson pork, two types of sausage, two types of duck, crackers, spiced pecans and more. $100 Shop Now

Sugarwish Custom Gift Box Sugarwish Sugarwish Custom Gift Box Let your recipient mix and match the products they actually want with this customizable gift that comes in a range of sizes. Sugarwish has a huge selection of candy, cookies, snacks, popcorn, warm beverages and even dog treats they can select once they get the email to redeem their gift. $25 Shop Now

