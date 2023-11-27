Cyber Monday is the absolute best time to buy just about everything for the holidays, including luggage. To help you prepare for the busy travel season, Samsonite luggage is steeply discounted right now. No matter the type of luggage you're looking for, whether it's a durable carry-on or a set of suitcases for longer stays, Samsonite's Cyber Monday sale is not one to miss.

Shop the Samsonite Cyber Monday Sale

Until Wednesday, November 29, Samsonite's Cyber Monday Sale is offering 30% off sitewide. Every best-selling suitcase, backpack and travel accessory is marked down to check the jet-setters off your holiday gift list. Shoppers can also enter the code CYBER10 at checkout for an additional 10% off their suitcase,

Built with a focus on functionality, Samsonite's highly durable carry-ons and checked luggage make the best travel companions. Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly, but also creates stylish suitcases for every kind of traveler.

Whether you’re heading out on a business trip, traveling to a wedding or already packing for your winter vacation, shop Samsonite's best Cyber Monday luggage deals and score double discounts below.

Freeform Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. $200 $126 With code CYBER10 Shop Now

Freeform Medium Spinner Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner With a more streamlined panel and an increased packing capacity, Samsonite's newest lightweight offers a very spacious and effortless ride. $240 $151 With code CYBER10 Shop Now

Novaire 2 Piece Set Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. $450 $270 With code CYBER10 Shop Now

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner The Lite-Frame collection offers an advanced closure technology that uses an injection molding frame with inner locking mechanism. This construction offers superior convenience with a one touch multi-point locking system. $300 $189 With code CYBER10 Shop Now

Business Slim Backpack Samsonite Business Slim Backpack Save more than 30% on an everyday leather backpack designed to cover business and life needs. $150 $90 With code CYBER10 Shop Now

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets. $190 $108 With code CYBER10 Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. $279 $176 With code CYBER10 Shop Now

Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner The shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded New York City streets with ease. $210 $132 With code CYBER10 Shop Now

Novaire Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Novaire Carry-On Spinner Novaire's refined finish and durable hardside design make it a must have for the sophisticated traveler. Take this with you on your holiday vacation. $230 $145 With code CYBER10 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: