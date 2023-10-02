We may just be starting to embrace everything pumpkin spice, but the holidays will be here before you know it. Thanksgiving and Christmas tend to be the busiest travel days of the year, which is why Dagne Dover's newest collection is here to make your trip home as smooth as possible. Dagne Dover just released its Travel Drop 1.0: Carry-On Edit, created for traveling easy and organized.

Shop Dagne Dover Travel Drop 1.0

Designed specifically for jet-setters and global explorers, the new Dagne Dover collection features duffle bags in two different sizes, a backpack, travel brief and a convertible tote. There are also smaller bags, including a laptop bag, belt bag and a stylish dopp kit for stowing your toiletries and any other essentials in your carry-on.

“Made of 100% recycled materials and perfect for short trips, this 7-piece collection is designed for people who want to keep their travels light and stylish without compromising performance,” said Cofounder and Chief Creative Officer Jessy Dover in a press release.

Each holiday travel-ready piece comes in four colors from a deep olive green to a smoky grey and neutral brownish-pink. Whether you're a commuter, student or jet-setter, shop Dagne Dover's Travel Drop 1.0: Carry-On Edit for perfect on-the-go options, below.

Brooklyn Flap Top Backpack Dagne Dover Brooklyn Flap Top Backpack Perfect for work, school, and play, this recycled backpack is durable and built for life on the go. It fits two 16" laptops and has an exterior phone or passport pocket. $285 Shop Now

Lagos Convertible Duffle Dagne Dover Lagos Convertible Duffle Available in two sizes, this duffle doubles as a backpack and can also be worn as a crossbody bag. It's the perfect carry-on for a weekend trip. $325 Shop Now

Petra Convertible Tote Dagne Dover Petra Convertible Tote Wear it like a backpack or carry it like a tote, this convertible carryall offers ultimate versatility. It fits a 16" laptop and has an insulated neoprene water bottle holder. $285 Shop Now

Berlin Travel Brief Dagne Dover Berlin Travel Brief This soft work brief means business. Features include an insulated neoprene water bottle holder, detachable adjustable padded crossbody strap, a luggage sleeve, and room for two 16" laptops. $265 Shop Now

