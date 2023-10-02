Home

Dagne Dover Launches New Carry-On Collection to Make Exploring Easy: Shop Travel Drop 1.0

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Dagne Dover Travel 1.0
Dagne Dover
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:00 AM PDT, October 2, 2023

Get ready for holiday travel and shop Dagne Dover's new Travel Drop 1.0: Carry-On Edit.

We may just be starting to embrace everything pumpkin spice, but the holidays will be here before you know it. Thanksgiving and Christmas tend to be the busiest travel days of the year, which is why Dagne Dover's newest collection is here to make your trip home as smooth as possible. Dagne Dover just released its Travel Drop 1.0: Carry-On Edit, created for traveling easy and organized.

Shop Dagne Dover Travel Drop 1.0

Designed specifically for jet-setters and global explorers, the new Dagne Dover collection features duffle bags in two different sizes, a backpack, travel brief and a convertible tote. There are also smaller bags, including a laptop bag, belt bag and a stylish dopp kit for stowing your toiletries and any other essentials in your carry-on.

“Made of 100% recycled materials and perfect for short trips, this 7-piece collection is designed for people who want to keep their travels light and stylish without compromising performance,” said Cofounder and Chief Creative Officer Jessy Dover in a press release.

Each holiday travel-ready piece comes in four colors from a deep olive green to a smoky grey and neutral brownish-pink. Whether you're a commuter, student or jet-setter, shop Dagne Dover's Travel Drop 1.0: Carry-On Edit for perfect on-the-go options, below.

Brooklyn Flap Top Backpack

Brooklyn Flap Top Backpack
Dagne Dover

Brooklyn Flap Top Backpack

Perfect for work, school, and play, this recycled backpack is durable and built for life on the go. It fits two 16" laptops and has an exterior phone or passport pocket.

Lagos Convertible Duffle

Lagos Convertible Duffle
Dagne Dover

Lagos Convertible Duffle

Available in two sizes, this duffle doubles as a backpack and can also be worn as a crossbody bag. It's the perfect carry-on for a weekend trip.

Petra Convertible Tote

Petra Convertible Tote
Dagne Dover

Petra Convertible Tote

Wear it like a backpack or carry it like a tote, this convertible carryall offers ultimate versatility. It fits a 16" laptop and has an insulated neoprene water bottle holder.

Oslo Slim Laptop Bag

Oslo Slim Laptop Bag
Dagne Dover

Oslo Slim Laptop Bag

Built for commutes and quick work trips, Oslo safely stores tech without weighing you down.

Berlin Travel Brief

Berlin Travel Brief
Dagne Dover

Berlin Travel Brief

This soft work brief means business. Features include an insulated neoprene water bottle holder, detachable adjustable padded crossbody strap, a luggage sleeve, and room for two 16" laptops.



