Upgrade your luggage ahead of Christmas travel with Paravel's sale on suitcases, weekender bags and more.
Christmas is less than two weeks away and if you're gearing up for holiday travel, the right luggage can make any trip go smoother. Whether you're shopping for a travel gift for the jetsetter on your list or your suitcase has seen better days, one of our favorite luggage brands is hosting a sitewide sale to help you save.
Sustainable travel brand Paravel is taking 20% off all of its stylish, high-quality luggage and travel accessories to make packing for your next journey a breeze. From carry-on suitcases and checked luggage to duffles, best-selling tote bags, belt bags and even passport cases, you can save on everything you'd need to explore the world this winter.
With its carbon-neutral luggage, Paravel is dedicated to exploring the world while minimizing our impact on it. The brand's best-selling luggage has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things List and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. For an added touch of style, Paravel's lineup of luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes can all be personalize with embroidered or painted monograms.
New suitcases can get pricey, especially from top brands, so it's best to snag a deal on long-lasting luggage with all the bells and whistles. Below, get ahead on your travels for years to come and shop our favorite Paravel luggage deals before your next trip.
Aviator Carry-On
Meet the world’s first carbon-neutral carry-on, perfectly sized for long weekend trips. The Aviator Carry-On is crafted of sustainably-sourced materials including recycled polycarbonate, recycled aluminum, and recycled vegan leather.
Aviator Carry-On Plus
For a week’s worth of adventures, the Aviator Carry-On Plus fits 4-7 days worth of clothes and 2-4 pairs of shoes.
Cabana Pet Carrier Set
Now your four-legged friends can travel as well as you do. Combine the Cabana Pet Carrier with Paravel's Aviator carry-on and take your furry companion wherever you go—comfortably, safely and smoothly.
Aviator Set Plus
Two best sellers, one perfect set that's ready for every adventure. Couple the carry-on with checked luggage to fit a combined 17 days worth of clothes and 8 pairs of shoes.
Grand Tour Set Plus
Lightweight, stylish, and seriously roomy, the Grand Tour Duffle does both long weekends and far-flung trips beautifully. Made of durable, spill-proof EcoCraft Canvas, it looks sharp and is endlessly functional.
Cabana Set Plus
The Medium Cabana Tote meets the world’s first carbon-neutral luggage, the Aviator Carry-On Plus, for week-long vacations.
Weekender Set Plus
Some things are just better together. Paravel's Weekender features smart straps that slip over the handle of the carbon-neutral Aviator Carry-On Plus.
RELATED CONTENT: