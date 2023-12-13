Sales & Deals

The Best Luggage Deals at Paravel: Save 20% on Suitcases and Luggage Sets Before Christmas

Paravel Sale
Paravel
By Amy Lee
Updated: 12:34 PM PST, December 13, 2023

Upgrade your luggage ahead of Christmas travel with Paravel's sale on suitcases, weekender bags and more.

Christmas is less than two weeks away and if you're gearing up for holiday travel, the right luggage can make any trip go smoother. Whether you're shopping for a travel gift for the jetsetter on your list or your suitcase has seen better days, one of our favorite luggage brands is hosting a sitewide sale to help you save.

Sustainable travel brand Paravel is taking 20% off all of its stylish, high-quality luggage and travel accessories to make packing for your next journey a breeze. From carry-on suitcases and checked luggage to duffles, best-selling tote bags, belt bags and even passport cases, you can save on everything you'd need to explore the world this winter.

Shop the Paravel Sale

With its carbon-neutral luggage, Paravel is dedicated to exploring the world while minimizing our impact on it. The brand's best-selling luggage has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things List and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. For an added touch of style, Paravel's lineup of luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes can all be personalize with embroidered or painted monograms.

New suitcases can get pricey, especially from top brands, so it's best to snag a deal on long-lasting luggage with all the bells and whistles. Below, get ahead on your travels for years to come and shop our favorite Paravel luggage deals before your next trip.

Aviator Carry-On

Aviator Carry-On
Paravel

Aviator Carry-On

Meet the world’s first carbon-neutral carry-on, perfectly sized for long weekend trips. The Aviator Carry-On is crafted of sustainably-sourced materials including recycled polycarbonate, recycled aluminum, and recycled vegan leather. 

$395 $316

Shop Now

Aviator Carry-On Plus

Aviator Carry-On Plus
Paravel

Aviator Carry-On Plus

For a week’s worth of adventures, the Aviator Carry-On Plus fits 4-7 days worth of clothes and 2-4 pairs of shoes.

$425 $340

Shop Now

Cabana Pet Carrier Set

Cabana Pet Carrier Set
Paravel

Cabana Pet Carrier Set

Now your four-legged friends can travel as well as you do. Combine the Cabana Pet Carrier with Paravel's Aviator carry-on and take your furry companion wherever you go—comfortably, safely and smoothly.

$585 $468

Shop Now

Aviator Set Plus

Aviator Set Plus
Paravel

Aviator Set Plus

Two best sellers, one perfect set that's ready for every adventure. Couple the carry-on with checked luggage to fit a combined 17 days worth of clothes and 8 pairs of shoes. 

$900 $720

Shop Now

Grand Tour Set Plus

Grand Tour Set Plus
Paravel

Grand Tour Set Plus

Lightweight, stylish, and seriously roomy, the Grand Tour Duffle does both long weekends and far-flung trips beautifully. Made of durable, spill-proof EcoCraft Canvas, it looks sharp and is endlessly functional. 

$760 $608

Shop Now

Cabana Set Plus

Cabana Set Plus
Paravel

Cabana Set Plus

The Medium Cabana Tote meets the world’s first carbon-neutral luggage, the Aviator Carry-On Plus, for week-long vacations. 

$600 $480

Shop Now

Weekender Set Plus

Weekender Set Plus
Paravel

Weekender Set Plus

Some things are just better together. Paravel's Weekender features smart straps that slip over the handle of the carbon-neutral Aviator Carry-On Plus.

$720 $576

Shop Now

