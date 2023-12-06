Gifts

The 18 Best Travel Gifts: Travel Essentials for Holiday Vacations, Frequent Flyers and Jet Setters

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
airport at Christmas
Getty Images
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 12:12 PM PST, December 6, 2023

Find the perfect present for the one who's always heading off to a new destination.

Aside from a ticket to somewhere far-off and fabulous, what’s the next best Christmas gift for someone with wanderlust? Give them the perfect holiday gift to make their next trip feel like they're flying first class — even if they're in economy.  From tech tools to packing hacks, sleek luggage to a futuristic cosmetics case, these gift ideas make traveling easier, more stylish and infinitely more fun.

Whether your nearest and dearest recipients are Up in the Air–style Million Milers who fly the friendly skies for work, global nomads who travel for fun or parents who bring the whole crew along on their adventures, they’ll love any of the thoughtful travel gifts on this list -— so much so that they might just give you their next companion ticket.

These gifts from Monos, Away, Calpak and more work for various budgets. Below, shop the best gifts for holiday vacations, frequent flyers and jet setters.

Beautifect Box

Beautifect Box
Beautifect

Beautifect Box

This is the travel cosmetics case of all travel cosmetics cases. It has lighting that simulates daylight or evening light and plenty of storage for their makeup and brushes.

Cadence The Originals (Set of 6)

Cadence The Originals (Set of 6)
Cadence

Cadence The Originals (Set of 6)

Help them save money on travel-size products with these reusable leak-free capsules. They can fill them with skincare, haircare and even jewelry.

Melinda Maria Jewelry Travel Case

Melinda Maria Jewelry Travel Case
Melinda Maria

Melinda Maria Jewelry Travel Case

Keep their jewelry from tangling with this petite jewelry travel case. It stores earrings, rings, necklaces and more.

Calpak Portable Charger

Calpak Portable Charger
Calpak

Calpak Portable Charger

This luggage tag doubles as a portable charger. It comes in eight colors.

$32 $19

Shop Now

Twelve South AirFly SE: Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter for AirPods

Twelve South AirFly SE: Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter for AirPods
Amazon

Twelve South AirFly SE: Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter for AirPods

Whether traveling for work or play, many flyers use wireless headphones these days — meaning there's no way to plug in to listen when they want to watch the in-flight entertainment on the built-in screen. The AirFly connects via Bluetooth with preferred wireless headphones, including the popular AirPods, and plugs into the screen for seamless listening.

BÉIS The Sport Sling

BÉIS The Sport Sling
Beis

BÉIS The Sport Sling

They can carry everything they need on the go with this sleek sling. 

Carbon38 V-Neck Jumpsuit

Carbon38 V-Neck Jumpsuit
Carbon38

Carbon38 V-Neck Jumpsuit

Enter: The ideal travel 'fit. This flattering v-neck bodysuit is great for layering and comes in three neutral colors. 

Away The Carry-On

Away The Carry-On
Away

Away The Carry-On

This Away bag boasts flashy features such as a durable polycarbonate hard shell, spinner wheels and a TSA-approved, ejectable USB charger. The classic rolling hardside luggage with retractable handle is designed to fit in most major airlines' overhead compartments, making it a great go-to Carry-On bag for travel, regardless of your destination.

ZIMASILK Adjustable Pure Mulberry Silk 3D Contoured Cup Eye Mask

ZIMASILK Adjustable Pure Mulberry Silk 3D Contoured Cup Eye Mask
Amazon

ZIMASILK Adjustable Pure Mulberry Silk 3D Contoured Cup Eye Mask

Block out the world for a better night's sleep with this 100% mulberry silk eye mask, contoured for maximum comfort.

$28 $25

With Coupon

Shop Now

Monos Carry-On Pro Plus

Monos Carry-On Pro Plus
Monos

Monos Carry-On Pro Plus

Monos is another beloved luggage brand. As compared to Monos' regular carry-on, the Carry-On Pro Plus has an extra front compartment and is slightly larger.

Travelpro Platinum Elite Hardside Expandable Spinner

Travelpro Platinum Elite Hardside Expandable Spinner
Amazon

Travelpro Platinum Elite Hardside Expandable Spinner

Travelpro is a pilot-founded brand that you've likely seen used by flight crews. Travel stress-free with the Travelpro hardside carry-on luggage that effortlessly fits in the overhead bins of major domestic airlines, thanks to rigorous sizer bin testing and enhanced packing capacity. The PrecisionGlide System delivers impeccable control and a seamless rolling experience, so you can get through the airport with ease.

$370 $314

Shop Now

Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag
Amazon

Apple AirTag

Keep an AirTag in your carry-on for security just in case you become separated from your luggage. 

$29 $27

Shop Now

Bagail Set of 6 Packing Cubes

Bagail Set of 6 Packing Cubes
Amazon

Bagail Set of 6 Packing Cubes

These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized. 

Monos Check-In Medium

Monos Check-In Medium
Monos

Monos Check-In Medium

An ultra-durable polycarbonate shell, TSA (Transportation Security Administration)-approved locks, quiet wheels and vegan leather details make for a seamless traveling experience. This checked baggage has the right amount of packing space for a long trip. 

Electronic Organizer

Electronic Organizer
Amazon

Electronic Organizer

Keep your digital accessories and gadgets organized while on the go. This sleek and compact bag is designed with the modern traveler in mind, providing a dedicated space for all your tech essentials.

$14 $7

Shop Now

Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest

Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
Amazon

Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest

This ergonomic memory foam footrest hangs from the tray table for a much more comfortable flight.

$34 $27

Shop Now

Away The Large

Away The Large
Away

Away The Large

There's also the new magenta colorway. The Large is Away's checked suitcase that's designed for two or more weeks away, or when you don't feel like compromising packing space.

The North Face Borealis Mini Backpack

The North Face Borealis Mini Backpack
Amazon

The North Face Borealis Mini Backpack

The North Face Borealis Mini Backpack is a premium travel essential that can seamlessly transition from a reliable carry-on for your laptop on an airplane to a trusted companion on your exhilarating hiking adventures. Store your other travel items in this accessory for a long flight or short trip.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Holiday Luggage Sales to Shop for Your Winter Getaways

Sales & Deals

The Best Holiday Luggage Sales to Shop for Your Winter Getaways

Save Up to 45% on Away Luggage for Holiday Travel and Gifting

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 45% on Away Luggage for Holiday Travel and Gifting

Save 25% on the Best Travel Gifts from Dagne Dover

Sales & Deals

Save 25% on the Best Travel Gifts from Dagne Dover

Away Luggage Releases Limited-Edition Holiday Chrome Collection

Gifts

Away Luggage Releases Limited-Edition Holiday Chrome Collection

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Holiday Travel

Best Lists

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Holiday Travel

Béis Launches Plaid Collection Just in Time for Holiday Travel

Home

Béis Launches Plaid Collection Just in Time for Holiday Travel

The 15 Best Toiletry Bags for On-the-Go Organization

Shopping

The 15 Best Toiletry Bags for On-the-Go Organization

Dagne Dover Launches New Carry-On Collection to Make Exploring Easy

Home

Dagne Dover Launches New Carry-On Collection to Make Exploring Easy

The Best Loungewear for Travel: Shop Sweatsuits, Dresses, Shoes & More

Style

The Best Loungewear for Travel: Shop Sweatsuits, Dresses, Shoes & More

Tags: