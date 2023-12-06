Aside from a ticket to somewhere far-off and fabulous, what’s the next best Christmas gift for someone with wanderlust? Give them the perfect holiday gift to make their next trip feel like they're flying first class — even if they're in economy. From tech tools to packing hacks, sleek luggage to a futuristic cosmetics case, these gift ideas make traveling easier, more stylish and infinitely more fun.

Whether your nearest and dearest recipients are Up in the Air–style Million Milers who fly the friendly skies for work, global nomads who travel for fun or parents who bring the whole crew along on their adventures, they’ll love any of the thoughtful travel gifts on this list -— so much so that they might just give you their next companion ticket.

These gifts from Monos, Away, Calpak and more work for various budgets. Below, shop the best gifts for holiday vacations, frequent flyers and jet setters.

Beautifect Box Beautifect Beautifect Box This is the travel cosmetics case of all travel cosmetics cases. It has lighting that simulates daylight or evening light and plenty of storage for their makeup and brushes. $295 Shop Now

Away The Carry-On Away Away The Carry-On This Away bag boasts flashy features such as a durable polycarbonate hard shell, spinner wheels and a TSA-approved, ejectable USB charger. The classic rolling hardside luggage with retractable handle is designed to fit in most major airlines' overhead compartments, making it a great go-to Carry-On bag for travel, regardless of your destination. $275 Shop Now

Travelpro Platinum Elite Hardside Expandable Spinner Amazon Travelpro Platinum Elite Hardside Expandable Spinner Travelpro is a pilot-founded brand that you've likely seen used by flight crews. Travel stress-free with the Travelpro hardside carry-on luggage that effortlessly fits in the overhead bins of major domestic airlines, thanks to rigorous sizer bin testing and enhanced packing capacity. The PrecisionGlide System delivers impeccable control and a seamless rolling experience, so you can get through the airport with ease. $370 $314 Shop Now

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Keep an AirTag in your carry-on for security just in case you become separated from your luggage. $29 $27 Shop Now

Monos Check-In Medium Monos Monos Check-In Medium An ultra-durable polycarbonate shell, TSA (Transportation Security Administration)-approved locks, quiet wheels and vegan leather details make for a seamless traveling experience. This checked baggage has the right amount of packing space for a long trip. $325 Shop Now

Electronic Organizer Amazon Electronic Organizer Keep your digital accessories and gadgets organized while on the go. This sleek and compact bag is designed with the modern traveler in mind, providing a dedicated space for all your tech essentials. $14 $7 Shop Now

Away The Large Away Away The Large There's also the new magenta colorway. The Large is Away's checked suitcase that's designed for two or more weeks away, or when you don't feel like compromising packing space. $395 Shop Now

The North Face Borealis Mini Backpack Amazon The North Face Borealis Mini Backpack The North Face Borealis Mini Backpack is a premium travel essential that can seamlessly transition from a reliable carry-on for your laptop on an airplane to a trusted companion on your exhilarating hiking adventures. Store your other travel items in this accessory for a long flight or short trip. $59 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

