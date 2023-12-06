Holiday shopping is in full-effect and some of our favorite brands are releasing luggage deals in honor of the occasion. From winter weddings to holiday travel and all the quick getaways in between, this holiday season calls for a luggage upgrade. To make your holiday travel less stressful, you'll want the right kind of luggage that's both high-quality and affordable with tons of storage space. Broken zippers, faulty wheels and cracked exteriors are all signs that it's time to invest in a new suitcase.

These impressive luggage sales and deals will help you save on brand-new carry-ons, checked bags, duffels and more for your next vacation or quick weekend getaway. We've hunted down the best luggage deals available to shop now, and so many sought-after brands are getting in the holiday travel spirit by offering deep discounts.

From Samsonite carry-ons to Amazon's best-selling luggage sets and even Google's top-searched checked bags from Away, shop all the best holiday luggage sales and deals to get ready for an adventure-filled winter and holiday season.

The Best Holiday Luggage Sales to Shop Now

Amazon's holiday luggage deals are offering discounts on quality suitcases from our favorite brands. Shop savings up to 70% off from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more.

Away is taking 20% off select luggage. Here's your chance to score one of the top-searched luggages of 2023 at a fraction of the price.

The Bigger Carry-On Away The Bigger Carry-On An Away bestseller, the Bigger Carry-On is designed to maximize packing space while still fitting in the overhead bin of airplanes. Select colors of Away's award-winning Classic suitcases are currently discounted. $315 $252 Shop Now

The Large Away The Large Select colors of The Large, Away's checked suitcase designed for 2 or more weeks away, are currently discounted. Thoughtful details like 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride, and its interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier. $395 $316 Shop Now

As part of their holiday sale, best-sellers from Calpak luggage is on sale for up to 60% off. Save on the carry-ons, luggage sets, backpacks, travel accessories you need for your holiday travel.

Astyll Carry-On Luggage Calpak Astyll Carry-On Luggage This tiny rolling suitcase from Calpak fits perfectly in an overhead compartment on a plane. At just 22 inches long by 14 inches wide and 9 inches deep, you can easily use it as a carry-on bag. Of course, the Calpak Astyll Collection comes in many different sizes, and every size is currently on sale. $195 $137 Shop Now

Evry Starter Bundle Calpak Evry Starter Bundle Bringing you everything you need for smooth travels ahead, this complete set includes a large and carry-on size luggage featuring built-in TSA approved locks, 3 packing cubes, 2 pouches, and 1 luggage tag. $545 $299 Shop Now

Save on Monos luggage, bags, and travel accessories to inspire your long weekend and future adventures.

Carry-On Pro Monos Carry-On Pro The Carry-On Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials, such as a laptop. No need to pack an extra laptop bag; everything has its own place in this carry-on baggage. $295 $266 Shop Now

Carry-On Plus Monos Carry-On Plus For chronic over packers or longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overhead storage of most major airlines. $275 $248 Shop Now

Holiday deals are pouring in. Right now shoppers can save on select luggage and travel accessories on the site.

Save up to 40% on the best Samsonite's suitcases and bags for your holiday travels and subsequent lifetime of adventures. Best-selling collections are all marked down right now during the brand's holiday sale.

Freeform Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. $200 $140 Shop Now

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets. $190 $120 Shop Now

So you can give the gift of travel, right now you can save up to 25% on durable and dependable Travelpro suitcases that make great weekend travel gear.

Walmart's holiday luggage deals are here. Take advantage of these discounts and score up to 65% off top-rated luggage brands.

Right now, save 25% on the best Dange Dover travel bundles for your holiday travel or quick getaways.

Dagne Dover Weekender Kit Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Weekender Kit The weekender kit allows you to mix and match three of Dagne Dover's best-sellers like the Landon Carryall, Ace Fanny Pack and Hunter Toiletry Bag for less. $375 $281 Shop Now

Below, we've found the best holiday luggage deals available now to make the most of your holiday shopping. Whether you've had your eyes on a spinner with TSA locks or an Instagram-worthy bag, here are our favorite ways to save on new luggage now.

The Best Holiday Luggage Deals

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. $280 $196 Shop Now

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage Amazon Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage Score over $50 off on this Samsonite carry-on while keeping your personal information secure. The side-mounted TSA locks deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling, especially outside of the United States. $200 $147 Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On Get ready to go to your favorite attractions and other fun things. Affordable and travel resistant, Rockland bags are an ideal companion for traveling workers. Earn some extra style points in the airport with this magenta carry-on. $140 $64 Shop Now

Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner The shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded New York City streets with ease. $210 $147 Shop Now

