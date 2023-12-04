Sales & Deals

The Best Away Luggage Deals: Save Up to 45% on Suitcases for Holiday Travel and Gifting

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Away Luggage Deals
Away
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:56 PM PST, December 4, 2023

Cult-favorite luggage brand Away is hosting a sale with best-selling suitcases up to 45% off.

Counting down the days until winter break? We thought you might be. The holidays can be a hectic travel period, but quality luggage gives you one less thing to worry about. If this is the year you finally spoil yourself or those on your list who deserve a little extra, then consider this your cue to fly over to the Away holiday sale

Away luggage rarely gets discounted, but for a limited time, you can save up to 45% on select suitcases, bags, and accessories to make your next trip a little smoother. 

Shop the Away Luggage Sale

From the brand's internet-famous Carry-On to best-selling checked luggage and even a pet carrier for your furry friend, there are nearly 50 different travel must-haves being steeply discounted right now. Included in this Away luggage sale are limited-edition colorways from the new Magenta and Holiday Chrome collections. 

This Away sale is the perfect opportunity to snag a new suitcase or weekender bag ahead of the holidays so that, while you're waiting for your flight, all you'll have to do is research what trip you want to take next. Whether you're traveling home this Christmas or you're already planning your big spring and summer travels for 2024, Away suitcases will last you a lifetime.

Ahead, go wheels up on travel gifts and shop the best Away luggage deals before your favorite style and color sells out. 

The Carry-On

The Carry-On
Away

The Carry-On

Save 20% on the most popular suitcase and get all of the features you know and love about Away luggage — 360-degree wheels, a TSA-approved lock, and interior compression.

$295 $236

Shop Now

The Carry-On Flex

The Carry-On Flex
Away

The Carry-On Flex

Unzip the flex feature to create additional space to fit in any last-minute items. When not fully expanded, this suitcase is the perfect size to carry-on and becomes checked luggage when fully flexed.

$325 $260

Shop Now

The Bigger Carry-On

The Bigger Carry-On
Away

The Bigger Carry-On

The Bigger Carry-On is perfect for longer trips: Its interior compression system and hidden laundry bag make it easy to pack all of your essentials. 

$315 $252

Shop Now

The Bigger Carry-On Flex

The Bigger Carry-On Flex
Away

The Bigger Carry-On Flex

This hardside suitcase expands to reveal an additional 2.25" of space—perfect for those last-minute items. Once all of your things are stowed, the suitcase is just the right size for checked luggage.

$345 $276

Shop Now

The Medium

The Medium
Away

The Medium

Perfect for 1-2 weeks away, the Medium is Away's midsize checked suitcase made with the brand's durable, lightweight 100% polycarbonate shell to keep all your belongings protected.

$365 $292

Shop Now

The Large

The Large
Away

The Large

The Large is Away's checked suitcase is designed for two or more weeks away, or when you don't feel like compromising packing space.

$395 $316

Shop Now

The Pet Carrier

The Pet Carrier
Away

The Pet Carrier

Traveling with a furry friend for your next getaway? This pet carrier includes sherpa bedding, water-resistant lining and multiple pockets.

$225 $180

Shop Now

Away F.A.R Duffle 55L

Away F.A.R Duffle 55L
Away

Away F.A.R Duffle 55L

Lightweight and high-strength, Away's 55L travel duffle holds a week’s worth of gear with a unique compression system that helps you pack more in. 

$170 $93

Shop Now

F.A.R Duffle 70L

F.A.R Duffle 70L
Away

F.A.R Duffle 70L

This large travel duffle holds a checked suitcase amount of gear for week-long-plus excursions. Made from a lightweight, high-strength polyester, this bag features convertible padded straps that allow you to conveniently transport the duffle like a backpack for longer distances.

$190 $104

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 25% on the Best Travel Gifts from Dagne Dover

Sales & Deals

Save 25% on the Best Travel Gifts from Dagne Dover

Away Luggage Launches Limited-Edition Holiday Collection

Gifts

Away Luggage Launches Limited-Edition Holiday Collection

Apple AirTags Are Receiving A Rare Discount at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Apple AirTags Are Receiving A Rare Discount at Amazon Right Now

The Best Luggage Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Luggage Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

The Best Travel Gear to Shop Ahead of Your Next Trip

Best Lists

The Best Travel Gear to Shop Ahead of Your Next Trip

Tags: