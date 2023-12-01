Sales & Deals

Save 25% on Dagne Dover's Best-Selling Weekender Bags, Diaper Backpacks and More Travel Gifts

Dagne Dover Sale
Dagne Dover
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:09 AM PST, December 1, 2023

Dagne Dover's most popular bags and travel essentials are on sale just in time for the holiday season.

Let's face it: the holiday travel season is inevitably stressful. Whether you’re booking long cross-country flights to visit family or planning a quick trip for some much-needed relaxation, the right bags make traveling more enjoyable.

To help you get prepared for your next getaway or find the best travel gift for a globetrotter on your list, Dagne Dover just kicked off an epic sale with must-have travel essentials. Now through Monday, December 4, all of Dagne Dover's best sellers are 25% off. Just use the code BEST25 at checkout to save on the most popular backpacks, carryalls, fanny packs and toiletry bags designed for life on the go.

Shop the Dagne Dover Sale

The weekender bag is a necessary addition to any luggage collection and Dagne Dover makes some of the most organized carryalls for quick trips or overnight stays. For new moms, the brand's beloved diaper bags would make a perfect holiday gift as they are built for life with little ones. They not only come with a changing mat and stroller clips, but the stylish material is a game changer as it is so easy to keep clean.

Ahead, we've gathered our favorite bags to shop from the Dange Dover sale that can make any jetsetter's holiday easier. Unwrap better travel this season with gifts while they're 25% off. 

Toted by celebs such as Busy Philipps and Jessica Biel, the Instagram-famous bag brand also 

Dakota Neoprene Backpack

Dakota Neoprene Backpack
Dagne Dover

Dakota Neoprene Backpack

"This backpack had been at the top of my wishlist for the longest time, and I finally pulled the trigger and fell in love," wrote one happy reviewer. "I use it as combo work/gym bag and it fits everything inside. The separate laptop section is a game changer and the padded back is ultra comfy."

$195 $146

With code BEST25

Shop Now

Vida Cotton Tote Bag

Vida Cotton Tote Bag
Dagne Dover

Vida Cotton Tote Bag

Made from 100% cotton canvas, this tote bag from Dagne Dover is durable yet lightweight for everyday carrying. This style features a 4" Neoprene water bottle holder so you can stay hydrated all day long.

$155 $116

With code BEST25

Shop Now

Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag

Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag
Dagne Dover

Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag

For a quick holiday getaway, this large duffle includes a laptop sleeve, shoe bag and plenty of space for all your essentials.

$215 $161

With code BEST25

Shop Now

Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack

Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack
Dagne Dover

Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack

Dagne Dover's best-selling baby backpack is built for life with a little one. Made from premium neoprene and performance Air Mesh, it features a washable zipper bag, two stroller clips, an insulated water bottle holder and a wipeable changing mat.

$195 $146

With code BEST25

Shop Now

Daily Tote

Daily Tote
Dagne Dover

Daily Tote

Crafted with sleek vegan leather, this work tote has all the storage necessary to stay organized throughout the day. 

$275 $206

With code BEST25

Shop Now

Nova Sling Bag

Nova Sling Bag
Dagne Dover

Nova Sling Bag

This highly-rated sporty sling bag is cute and practical. Take it on your next hike.

$155 $67

With code BEST25

Shop Now

Ace Neoprene Fanny Pack

Ace Neoprene Fanny Pack
Dagne Dover

Ace Neoprene Fanny Pack

Keep all of your essentials handy with the Ace fanny pack.

$95 $71

With code BEST25

Shop Now

Mila Toiletry Organizer

Mila Toiletry Organizer
Dagne Dover

Mila Toiletry Organizer

Keep your full-sized skincare organized when on the go or at home with the Mila Toiletry Organizer.

$70 $53

With code BEST25

Shop Now

Mara Phone Sling

Mara Phone Sling
Dagne Dover

Mara Phone Sling

With just enough room for a phone, a few cards, chapstick and your keys, this phone sling is great for busy days.

$75 $56

With code BEST25

Shop Now

