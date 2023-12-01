Let's face it: the holiday travel season is inevitably stressful. Whether you’re booking long cross-country flights to visit family or planning a quick trip for some much-needed relaxation, the right bags make traveling more enjoyable.

To help you get prepared for your next getaway or find the best travel gift for a globetrotter on your list, Dagne Dover just kicked off an epic sale with must-have travel essentials. Now through Monday, December 4, all of Dagne Dover's best sellers are 25% off. Just use the code BEST25 at checkout to save on the most popular backpacks, carryalls, fanny packs and toiletry bags designed for life on the go.

Shop the Dagne Dover Sale

The weekender bag is a necessary addition to any luggage collection and Dagne Dover makes some of the most organized carryalls for quick trips or overnight stays. For new moms, the brand's beloved diaper bags would make a perfect holiday gift as they are built for life with little ones. They not only come with a changing mat and stroller clips, but the stylish material is a game changer as it is so easy to keep clean.

Ahead, we've gathered our favorite bags to shop from the Dange Dover sale that can make any jetsetter's holiday easier. Unwrap better travel this season with gifts while they're 25% off.

Dakota Neoprene Backpack Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack "This backpack had been at the top of my wishlist for the longest time, and I finally pulled the trigger and fell in love," wrote one happy reviewer. "I use it as combo work/gym bag and it fits everything inside. The separate laptop section is a game changer and the padded back is ultra comfy." $195 $146 With code BEST25 Shop Now

Vida Cotton Tote Bag Dagne Dover Vida Cotton Tote Bag Made from 100% cotton canvas, this tote bag from Dagne Dover is durable yet lightweight for everyday carrying. This style features a 4" Neoprene water bottle holder so you can stay hydrated all day long. $155 $116 With code BEST25 Shop Now

Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag Dagne Dover Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag For a quick holiday getaway, this large duffle includes a laptop sleeve, shoe bag and plenty of space for all your essentials. $215 $161 With code BEST25 Shop Now

Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack Dagne Dover Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack Dagne Dover's best-selling baby backpack is built for life with a little one. Made from premium neoprene and performance Air Mesh, it features a washable zipper bag, two stroller clips, an insulated water bottle holder and a wipeable changing mat. $195 $146 With code BEST25 Shop Now

Daily Tote Dagne Dover Daily Tote Crafted with sleek vegan leather, this work tote has all the storage necessary to stay organized throughout the day. $275 $206 With code BEST25 Shop Now

Nova Sling Bag Dagne Dover Nova Sling Bag This highly-rated sporty sling bag is cute and practical. Take it on your next hike. $155 $67 With code BEST25 Shop Now

Mila Toiletry Organizer Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer Keep your full-sized skincare organized when on the go or at home with the Mila Toiletry Organizer. $70 $53 With code BEST25 Shop Now

Mara Phone Sling Dagne Dover Mara Phone Sling With just enough room for a phone, a few cards, chapstick and your keys, this phone sling is great for busy days. $75 $56 With code BEST25 Shop Now

