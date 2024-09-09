Samsonite's best carry-on suitcases, luggage sets, backpacks and duffel bags are on sale for your fall travels.
No matter where you’re headed this fall, having quality luggage can make the difference between a seamless getaway and a total nightmare. If your suitcase has seen better days or you need a new backpack, Samsonite is offering double discounts on splurge-worthy pieces across its entire collection of luggage and travel bags.
Whether you're traveling internationally or domestically, the Perfect Getaway Sale at Samsonite has the best luggage deals on popular carry-ons, suitcases, backpacks and more travel must-haves. For a limited time, you can save up to 30% on more than 100 Samsonite favorites, including luggage sets for the whole family. Plus, you can use the code EXTRA10 at checkout to get an additional 10% off the brand's bestsellers.
The Samsonite Freeform Carry-On is one of the best hardside carry-ons on the market. With strong 360-degree wheels, smooth zippers, and a spacious interior for organized packing, it is extremely lightweight and durable. Even better, the Samsonite Freeform is on sale for $74 off in five different colors.
Built with a focus on functionality, Samsonite's highly durable luggage make the best travel companions. The fall luggage deals on sturdy classics designed for the long haul will help you travel confidently all year. Adventure awaits, so shop the best Samsonite luggage deals below.
Best Samsonite Luggage Deals
Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design.
Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner
With a more streamlined panel and an increased packing capacity, Samsonite's newest lightweight offers a very spacious and effortless ride.
Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner
Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are.
Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set
If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches.
Voltage DLX 2 Piece Set
The three-dimensional exterior opens to a spacious interior that further expands for extra packing capacity. It includes integrated pockets to keep your belongings neatly organized.
Detour Travel Backpack
A strong, all-purpose backpack with enough capacity for a business, overnight or weekend trip, the Detour Travel Backpack will hold it all. Built with long-lasting, ultra-durable water resistant coated polyester, your belongings will be protected at all costs.
Novaire Carry-On Spinner
Novaire's refined finish and durable hardside design make it a must have for the sophisticated traveler. Take this with you on your spring vacation.
Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets.
Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner
The Lite-Frame collection offers an advanced closure technology that uses an injection molding frame with inner locking mechanism. This construction offers superior convenience with a one touch multi-point locking system.
Detour 34" Wheeled Duffle
The structured lower half is perfect for more delicate items, while the vast upper compartment can hold loads of clothes, features a dedicated shoe pocket, as well as a separate water resistant zippered compartment.
