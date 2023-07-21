The 15 Best Belt Bags and Fanny Packs for Every Style and Budget

The belt bag trend shows no sign of slowing. Whether you call it a fanny pack, bum bag, or belt bag, having a convenient, hands-free bag to carry your everyday essentials is a wardrobe staple. Despite the dated visual that the words 'fanny pack' might bring, there are some majorly stylish belt bags on the market.

Belt bags are sold in so many colors, prints, and sizes with luxury designers like Prada and Jacquemus even making their own versions of the practical must-have. Everyone from Kate Hudson and Camila Cabello to Gigi Hadid have been spotted wearing a belt bag recently. No matter your personal style or budget, there's a perfect one for your errands, hike, trip to the gym, or even a fancy party.

One of the most popular styles at the moment is the viral lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. Its sleek, sporty appearance, convenient pockets and waterproof exterior has made it one of the most sought-after bags of the year. And priced at under $40, you might as well grab multiple colors while they're still in stock.

Below, we found the best fanny packs online you can wear across your waist or slung over your shoulder. Discover the best belt bags to wear all day, ahead.

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag lululemon lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag This small belt bag can hold your keys, wallet and phone nearby when you're on the move. It can be worn around the waist or across your chest depending on what you need. $38 Shop Now

