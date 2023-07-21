The 15 Best Belt Bags and Fanny Packs for Every Style and Budget
The belt bag trend shows no sign of slowing. Whether you call it a fanny pack, bum bag, or belt bag, having a convenient, hands-free bag to carry your everyday essentials is a wardrobe staple. Despite the dated visual that the words 'fanny pack' might bring, there are some majorly stylish belt bags on the market.
Belt bags are sold in so many colors, prints, and sizes with luxury designers like Prada and Jacquemus even making their own versions of the practical must-have. Everyone from Kate Hudson and Camila Cabello to Gigi Hadid have been spotted wearing a belt bag recently. No matter your personal style or budget, there's a perfect one for your errands, hike, trip to the gym, or even a fancy party.
One of the most popular styles at the moment is the viral lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. Its sleek, sporty appearance, convenient pockets and waterproof exterior has made it one of the most sought-after bags of the year. And priced at under $40, you might as well grab multiple colors while they're still in stock.
Below, we found the best fanny packs online you can wear across your waist or slung over your shoulder. Discover the best belt bags to wear all day, ahead.
This small belt bag can hold your keys, wallet and phone nearby when you're on the move. It can be worn around the waist or across your chest depending on what you need.
If lululemon's bag is sold out again, this affordable Amazon option makes for a good substitute.
Made of polished genuine leather, this Coach option is a quality staple piece that you'll use for years.
Made with water-resistant recycled polyester, this UPF 50+ belt bag is equal parts cute and convenient.
Keep all of your essentials handy with the Ace fanny pack from celeb-adored Dagne Dover.
At just $70, this genuine Italian leather belt bag is a steal.
Available in plenty of fun colors, this best-selling mini belt bag is the perfect size for your phone, wallet, keys and other small items.
Vibrant cherry red feels just right for the warmer seasons.
Alo Yoga's take on the belt bag features an RFID-protected main compartment, two exterior pockets, an interior pocket and a soft, adjustable waist strap.
UGGs aren't just for your feet — the brand also makes plenty of accessories, including this sleek blue bag.
"I love this belt bag so much I have it in four colors," praised one glowing review. "It is the perfect size for minimal items. Phone, ID and lipgloss. The leather is buttery soft and the hardware is very good quality."
For any upcoming concerts, this stadium-approved clear bag will keep your essentials on hand.
Genuine suede and gold chain accents make this belt bag feel extra luxurious.
This affordable Herschel fanny pack is ideal for day treks through the city or in the woods on a quick weekend getaway.
Available in cream or black, this simple leather bag is embellished with gold hardware and a knot detail.
