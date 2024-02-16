Whether you work from the office, have a child or simply carry a lot of stuff on the go, a tote bag is a must-have. These roomy bags can often hold a laptop, lunch and more. Plus, there are so many stunning options to choose from. If you use this classic style of bag often, you may be interested in investing in a designer version.

There are tote bags suitable for a formal work meeting, and ones that you can take to the beach. Find an option that works for your lifestyle and personal style ahead from Chloe, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and more designer brands. Choose from leather, vegan leather, linen and more constructions.

Below, the best designer tote bags you'll carry everywhere from work to vacay. These bags are splurge-worthy, as you'll get years of use out of this functional style. You'll recognize some trending styles as well as find more subtle designer options ahead. Many have a classic design, so you won't have to worry about them going out of style.

Cuyana Classic Easy Tote Cuyana Cuyana Classic Easy Tote This more affordable tote is made of Italian leather and comes in a bunch of color options. You can choose from three sizes and a top zipper or not. $268 Shop Now

Givenchy Medium G-Tote Shopping Bag Saks Fifth Avenue Givenchy Medium G-Tote Shopping Bag This calfskin leather tote bag has a removable shoulder strap or can be carried by its handles. It's made in Italy and has a subtle Givenchy Paris signature debossed on the front. $2,150 Shop Now