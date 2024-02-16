Style

The Best Designer Tote Bags You'll Carry Everywhere From Work to Vacay

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
HUNTING SEASON Textured-leather tote
Net-A-Porter
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 11:32 AM PST, February 16, 2024

Don't pass up these beautiful designs.

Whether you work from the office, have a child or simply carry a lot of stuff on the go, a tote bag is a must-have. These roomy bags can often hold a laptop, lunch and more. Plus, there are so many stunning options to choose from. If you use this classic style of bag often, you may be interested in investing in a designer version.

There are tote bags suitable for a formal work meeting, and ones that you can take to the beach. Find an option that works for your lifestyle and personal style ahead from Chloe, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and more designer brands. Choose from leather, vegan leather, linen and more constructions.

Below, the best designer tote bags you'll carry everywhere from work to vacay. These bags are splurge-worthy, as you'll get years of use out of this functional style. You'll recognize some trending styles as well as find more subtle designer options ahead. Many have a classic design, so you won't have to worry about them going out of style.

Chloe Large Marcie Grained Calfskin Leather Tote

Chloe Large Marcie Grained Calfskin Leather Tote
Nordstrom

Chloe Large Marcie Grained Calfskin Leather Tote

This bag offers a stunning '70s, equestrian vibe with whipstitched handles. It closes with a cute tassel. 

$2,350

Shop Now

Hunting Season Textured-Leather Tote

Hunting Season Textured-Leather Tote
Net-A-Porter

Hunting Season Textured-Leather Tote

This classic textured leather tote will go with so many looks. It's handcrafted in Colombia and comes in two colors.

Saint Laurent Shopping Leather Tote

Saint Laurent Shopping Leather Tote
Nordstrom

Saint Laurent Shopping Leather Tote

This beautiful, simple tote is made of Italian leather. This soft white is ready for spring and it comes with a pouch to keep you organized.

$1,490

Shop Now

Cuyana Classic Easy Tote

Cuyana Classic Easy Tote
Cuyana

Cuyana Classic Easy Tote

This more affordable tote is made of Italian leather and comes in a bunch of color options. You can choose from three sizes and a top zipper or not.

Christian Louboutin Large Cabarock Calfskin Leather Tote

Christian Louboutin Large Cabarock Calfskin Leather Tote
Nordstrom

Christian Louboutin Large Cabarock Calfskin Leather Tote

For a subtle edgy look, try this tote with metal-spiked accents. The interior is a classic Louboutin red.

$1,490

Shop Now

Bottega Veneta Andiamo Medium Intrecciato Leather Tote

Bottega Veneta Andiamo Medium Intrecciato Leather Tote
Net-A-Porter

Bottega Veneta Andiamo Medium Intrecciato Leather Tote

This retro-looking tote features a stunning gold-tone knot. You can carry it by its handle or wear it crossbody.

$5,100

Shop Now

Chloe Medium Woody Linen Tote

Chloe Medium Woody Linen Tote
Nordstrom

Chloe Medium Woody Linen Tote

This Chloe logo tote is ideal for warmer days ahead, made of linen canvas with a leather trim. Find it in four colorways. 

$1,290

Shop Now

Khaite The Sara Tote

Khaite The Sara Tote
Khaite

Khaite The Sara Tote

This eye-popping cotton and calfskin tote has a bold, sculptural look. Find it in a bunch of colorways.

$2,250

Shop Now

Versace La Medusa Canvas Tote

Versace La Medusa Canvas Tote
Nordstrom

Versace La Medusa Canvas Tote

This classic canvas tote is embellished with a signature Versace Medusa head. It fits a laptop and snaps closed at the top.

$1,595

Shop Now

Givenchy Medium G-Tote Shopping Bag

Givenchy Medium G-Tote Shopping Bag
Saks Fifth Avenue

Givenchy Medium G-Tote Shopping Bag

This calfskin leather tote bag has a removable shoulder strap or can be carried by its handles. It's made in Italy and has a subtle Givenchy Paris signature debossed on the front.

$2,150

Shop Now

Saint Laurent Bea Deerskin Leather Tote

Saint Laurent Bea Deerskin Leather Tote
Nordstrom

Saint Laurent Bea Deerskin Leather Tote

Pop on this roomy deerskin leather YSL tote and go. It's made in Italy of a grained deerskin leather.

$3,450

Shop Now

Stella McCartney Studded Logo Faux Leather Tote

Stella McCartney Studded Logo Faux Leather Tote
Nordstrom

Stella McCartney Studded Logo Faux Leather Tote

If you'd prefer vegan leather, this Stella McCartney bag is roomy and sturdy. It comes with a snap pouch that doubles as a wristlet. 

$1,075

Shop Now

Saint Laurent Rive Gauche Logo Crochet Tote

Saint Laurent Rive Gauche Logo Crochet Tote
Nordstrom

Saint Laurent Rive Gauche Logo Crochet Tote

This crochet tote is a must-have for your warm-weather vacation adventures. It has leather-top handles and states its name boldly.

$2,150

Shop Now

Marc Jacobs The Woven Medium Tote Bag

Marc Jacobs The Woven Medium Tote Bag
Amazon

Marc Jacobs The Woven Medium Tote Bag

The iconic Marc Jacobs tote, crafted in woven canvas and offered in a 13-inch-wide size, is the perfect companion for all of your adventures. It has a zip closure and comes in a ton of colors and prints on Amazon.

$195 $168

Shop Now

Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Tote

Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Tote
Amazon

Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Tote

A black tote bag is a versatile wardrobe staple. Big enough to store a laptop, this bag will come in handy for work or school. Other colors are available too. 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Save 30% on Handbags and Shoes at Kate Spade's Presidents' Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Handbags and Shoes at Kate Spade's Presidents' Day Sale

Lululemon Dropped a New Everywhere Belt Bag for Spring

Style

Lululemon Dropped a New Everywhere Belt Bag for Spring

Save an Extra 20% on Kate Spade Wallets, Backpacks, Tote Bags and More

Sales & Deals

Save an Extra 20% on Kate Spade Wallets, Backpacks, Tote Bags and More

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags of 2024

Best Lists

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags of 2024

lululemon Released a Limited-Edition Belt Bag for the Lunar New Year

Style

lululemon Released a Limited-Edition Belt Bag for the Lunar New Year

Tags: