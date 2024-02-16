Don't pass up these beautiful designs.
Whether you work from the office, have a child or simply carry a lot of stuff on the go, a tote bag is a must-have. These roomy bags can often hold a laptop, lunch and more. Plus, there are so many stunning options to choose from. If you use this classic style of bag often, you may be interested in investing in a designer version.
There are tote bags suitable for a formal work meeting, and ones that you can take to the beach. Find an option that works for your lifestyle and personal style ahead from Chloe, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and more designer brands. Choose from leather, vegan leather, linen and more constructions.
Below, the best designer tote bags you'll carry everywhere from work to vacay. These bags are splurge-worthy, as you'll get years of use out of this functional style. You'll recognize some trending styles as well as find more subtle designer options ahead. Many have a classic design, so you won't have to worry about them going out of style.
Chloe Large Marcie Grained Calfskin Leather Tote
This bag offers a stunning '70s, equestrian vibe with whipstitched handles. It closes with a cute tassel.
Hunting Season Textured-Leather Tote
This classic textured leather tote will go with so many looks. It's handcrafted in Colombia and comes in two colors.
Saint Laurent Shopping Leather Tote
This beautiful, simple tote is made of Italian leather. This soft white is ready for spring and it comes with a pouch to keep you organized.
Cuyana Classic Easy Tote
This more affordable tote is made of Italian leather and comes in a bunch of color options. You can choose from three sizes and a top zipper or not.
Christian Louboutin Large Cabarock Calfskin Leather Tote
For a subtle edgy look, try this tote with metal-spiked accents. The interior is a classic Louboutin red.
Bottega Veneta Andiamo Medium Intrecciato Leather Tote
This retro-looking tote features a stunning gold-tone knot. You can carry it by its handle or wear it crossbody.
Chloe Medium Woody Linen Tote
This Chloe logo tote is ideal for warmer days ahead, made of linen canvas with a leather trim. Find it in four colorways.
Khaite The Sara Tote
This eye-popping cotton and calfskin tote has a bold, sculptural look. Find it in a bunch of colorways.
Versace La Medusa Canvas Tote
This classic canvas tote is embellished with a signature Versace Medusa head. It fits a laptop and snaps closed at the top.
Givenchy Medium G-Tote Shopping Bag
This calfskin leather tote bag has a removable shoulder strap or can be carried by its handles. It's made in Italy and has a subtle Givenchy Paris signature debossed on the front.
Saint Laurent Bea Deerskin Leather Tote
Pop on this roomy deerskin leather YSL tote and go. It's made in Italy of a grained deerskin leather.
Stella McCartney Studded Logo Faux Leather Tote
If you'd prefer vegan leather, this Stella McCartney bag is roomy and sturdy. It comes with a snap pouch that doubles as a wristlet.
Saint Laurent Rive Gauche Logo Crochet Tote
This crochet tote is a must-have for your warm-weather vacation adventures. It has leather-top handles and states its name boldly.
Marc Jacobs The Woven Medium Tote Bag
The iconic Marc Jacobs tote, crafted in woven canvas and offered in a 13-inch-wide size, is the perfect companion for all of your adventures. It has a zip closure and comes in a ton of colors and prints on Amazon.
Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Tote
A black tote bag is a versatile wardrobe staple. Big enough to store a laptop, this bag will come in handy for work or school. Other colors are available too.