Spring break is around the corner and holiday sales are the best excuse to finally invest in big-ticket travel items like quality luggage. Whether you're daydreaming of a tropical getaway or have a calendar full of spring weddings, one of our favorite luggage brands just kicked off its Presidents' Day sale to help you save on new suitcases or weekender bags.

Now through February 20, sustainable travel brand Paravel is taking 25% off all of its best-selling luggage sets and travel accessories to make packing for your next journey a breeze. From carry-on suitcases and checked luggage to duffles, fan-favorite tote bags and even packing cubes, you can save on everything you'd need to explore the world this year.

Shop the Paravel Luggage Sale

With its carbon-neutral luggage, Paravel is dedicated to exploring the world while minimizing our impact on it. The brand's best-selling luggage has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things List and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. For an added touch of style, Paravel's lineup of luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes can all be personalize with embroidered or painted monograms.

New suitcases can get pricey, especially from top brands, so it's best to snag a deal on long-lasting luggage with all the bells and whistles. Below, get ahead on your travels for years to come and shop the best Paravel Presidents' Day luggage deals before your next trip.

Aviator Set Paravel Aviator Set Two best sellers in one perfect set, the Aviator Carry-On and Grand get paired so you have both a carry-on and checked suitcase for every kind of trip. $870 $653 Shop Now

Cabana Pet Carrier Set Paravel Cabana Pet Carrier Set Now your four-legged friends can travel as well as you do. Combine the Cabana Pet Carrier with Paravel's Aviator carry-on and take your furry companion wherever you go—comfortably, safely and smoothly. $585 $439 Shop Now

Aviator Set Plus Paravel Aviator Set Plus Two best sellers, one perfect set that's ready for every adventure. Couple the carry-on with checked luggage to fit a combined 17 days worth of clothes and 8 pairs of shoes. $900 $675 Shop Now

Weekender Set Plus Paravel Weekender Set Plus Some things are just better together. Paravel's Weekender features smart straps that slip over the handle of the carbon-neutral Aviator Carry-On Plus. $720 $540 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

