Gear Up for Spring Break With 25% Off Travel Sets at Paravel's Presidents' Day Luggage Sale

Paravel Presidents' Day Sale
Paravel
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:49 AM PST, February 14, 2024

Paravel luggage is on sale ahead of Presidents' Day. Now's your chance to get 25% off popular travel essentials.

Spring break is around the corner and holiday sales are the best excuse to finally invest in big-ticket travel items like quality luggage. Whether you're daydreaming of a tropical getaway or have a calendar full of spring weddings, one of our favorite luggage brands just kicked off its Presidents' Day sale to help you save on new suitcases or weekender bags.

Now through February 20, sustainable travel brand Paravel is taking 25% off all of its best-selling luggage sets and travel accessories to make packing for your next journey a breeze. From carry-on suitcases and checked luggage to duffles, fan-favorite tote bags and even packing cubes, you can save on everything you'd need to explore the world this year.

Shop the Paravel Luggage Sale

With its carbon-neutral luggage, Paravel is dedicated to exploring the world while minimizing our impact on it. The brand's best-selling luggage has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things List and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. For an added touch of style, Paravel's lineup of luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes can all be personalize with embroidered or painted monograms.

New suitcases can get pricey, especially from top brands, so it's best to snag a deal on long-lasting luggage with all the bells and whistles. Below, get ahead on your travels for years to come and shop the best Paravel Presidents' Day luggage deals before your next trip.

Aviator Set

Paravel

Aviator Set

Two best sellers in one perfect set, the Aviator Carry-On and Grand get paired so you have both a carry-on and checked suitcase for every kind of trip.

Cabana Pet Carrier Set

Paravel

Cabana Pet Carrier Set

Now your four-legged friends can travel as well as you do. Combine the Cabana Pet Carrier with Paravel's Aviator carry-on and take your furry companion wherever you go—comfortably, safely and smoothly.

Aviator Set Plus

Paravel

Aviator Set Plus

Two best sellers, one perfect set that's ready for every adventure. Couple the carry-on with checked luggage to fit a combined 17 days worth of clothes and 8 pairs of shoes. 

Aviator Packing Cube Set

Paravel

Aviator Packing Cube Set

Paravel's carry-on and checked bag get bundled with the Packing Cube Quad to create a set sized for extended stays and far-flung adventures.

Grand Tour Set Plus

Paravel

Grand Tour Set Plus

Lightweight, stylish, and seriously roomy, the Grand Tour Duffle does both long weekends and far-flung trips beautifully. Made of durable, spill-proof EcoCraft Canvas, it looks sharp and is endlessly functional. 

Cabana Set Plus

Paravel

Cabana Set Plus

The Medium Cabana Tote meets the world’s first carbon-neutral luggage, the Aviator Carry-On Plus, for week-long vacations. 

Weekender Set Plus

Paravel

Weekender Set Plus

Some things are just better together. Paravel's Weekender features smart straps that slip over the handle of the carbon-neutral Aviator Carry-On Plus.

Rove Weekender Set Plus

Paravel

Rove Weekender Set Plus

The Rove Weekender meets the Carry-On Plus for a simple, smart, and sharp looking set ideal for weekend getaways and short trips.

Crossbody Phone Bag Set

Paravel

Crossbody Phone Bag Set

Ideal for traveling truly hands free while carrying your daily essentials, this set includes a crossbody phone bag and mini clip-on pouch.

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

