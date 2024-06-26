Amazon Prime Day 2024 will be on July 16 and 17, just in time to score huge deals on luggage for your summer vacations. Nothing can make or break a much-needed vacation like having the right luggage for your trip. If your current suitcase has seen better days or can't fit all your vacation essentials, Amazon Prime Day is one you won't want to miss if you want to update your travel gear.

Right now, you can save up to 65% on highly rated suitcases from top brands with the best Amazon luggage deals. Whether you need a new carry-on or you’re looking for an entire luggage set, there are plenty of deals from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more. We've rounded up the biggest discounts on checked baggage and carry-ons that are stylish as well as durable, while still meeting TSA requirements.

From expandable softside luggage to hardside suitcases built to secure everything on your packing list, the Amazon sale includes best-selling options that you'll be happy to see at baggage claim. Keep reading to shop all of Amazon's best luggage deals ahead of Prime Day 2024, including luggage sets for your next work trip or vacation.

Best Early Prime Day Luggage Deals of 2024

Best Early Prime Day Luggage Set Deals of 2024

Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We’ve got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates, early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: