Amazon Prime Day 2024 will be on July 16 and 17, just in time to score huge deals on luggage for your summer vacations. Nothing can make or break a much-needed vacation like having the right luggage for your trip. If your current suitcase has seen better days or can't fit all your vacation essentials, Amazon Prime Day is one you won't want to miss if you want to update your travel gear.
Right now, you can save up to 65% on highly rated suitcases from top brands with the best Amazon luggage deals. Whether you need a new carry-on or you’re looking for an entire luggage set, there are plenty of deals from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more. We've rounded up the biggest discounts on checked baggage and carry-ons that are stylish as well as durable, while still meeting TSA requirements.
From expandable softside luggage to hardside suitcases built to secure everything on your packing list, the Amazon sale includes best-selling options that you'll be happy to see at baggage claim. Keep reading to shop all of Amazon's best luggage deals ahead of Prime Day 2024, including luggage sets for your next work trip or vacation.
Best Early Prime Day Luggage Deals of 2024
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage
This Samsonite Freeform luggage bag has ultra-light yet ultra-strong shells withstand the rigors of modern travel.
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage
This American Tourister find includes a 21" carry on that is expandable, so you'll always have room for souvenirs.
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.
Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Carry-On
This secure and stylish carry-on from Delsey features two full packing compartments and is created with 100% polycarbonate material. The TSA-accepted lock provides maximum security.
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Travelpro's softsided suitcase is surprisingly roomy with plenty of pockets and compression straps.
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Maximize your packing power with this ideal checked bag for longer trips.
Best Early Prime Day Luggage Set Deals of 2024
Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, 3-Piece Set
This three piece luggage features multidirectional spinner wheels and mesh zip compartment. This Rockland luggage set comes in a variety of colors for everyone.
Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set
Save big on this luggage duo that is perfect for experienced travelers. Including a 20'' upright carry-on and a 13'' x 11'' tote-bag, this set is perfect for packing all your travel must-haves.
Traveler's Choice Pagosa Indestructible 2-Piece Luggage Set
You can get just about anywhere with this luggage set with spinner wheels and right now you can get it for $110 off the regular price.
Kenneth Cole REACTION Madison Square Luggage Set
No matter where you go or who you're traveling with, with this luggage set, you'll be prepared for any trip.
Samsonite Ascella 3.0 Softside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
The Samsonite Ascella 3.0 luggage set features a lightweight design and expertly crafted interior organization, perfect for all of your travel needs.
Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We’ve got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates, early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon.
