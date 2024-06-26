Shop
The Best Early Prime Day Luggage Deals to Shop Now — Save Up to 65% on Suitcases for Summer 2024

By Wesley Horvath
Updated: 8:51 AM PDT, June 26, 2024

Save up to 65% on best-selling luggage sets and suitcases ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will be on July 16 and 17, just in time to score huge deals on luggage for your summer vacations. Nothing can make or break a much-needed vacation like having the right luggage for your trip. If your current suitcase has seen better days or can't fit all your vacation essentials, Amazon Prime Day is one you won't want to miss if you want to update your travel gear.

Right now, you can save up to 65% on highly rated suitcases from top brands with the best Amazon luggage deals. Whether you need a new carry-on or you’re looking for an entire luggage set, there are plenty of deals from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more. We've rounded up the biggest discounts on checked baggage and carry-ons that are stylish as well as durable, while still meeting TSA requirements.

From expandable softside luggage to hardside suitcases built to secure everything on your packing list, the Amazon sale includes best-selling options that you'll be happy to see at baggage claim. Keep reading to shop all of Amazon's best luggage deals ahead of Prime Day 2024, including luggage sets for your next work trip or vacation. 

Best Early Prime Day Luggage Deals of 2024

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage

This Samsonite Freeform luggage bag has ultra-light yet ultra-strong shells withstand the rigors of modern travel. 

$280 $196

Shop Now

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage

This American Tourister find includes a 21" carry on that is expandable, so you'll always have room for souvenirs.

$140 $89

Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.

$140 $56

Shop Now

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Carry-On

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Carry-On

This secure and stylish carry-on from Delsey features two full packing compartments and is created with 100% polycarbonate material. The TSA-accepted lock provides maximum security. 

$160 $94

Shop Now

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

Travelpro's softsided suitcase is surprisingly roomy with plenty of pockets and compression straps.

$170 $136

Shop Now

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Carry-On

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Carry-On

Maximize your packing power with this ideal checked bag for longer trips.

$170 $117

Shop Now

Best Early Prime Day Luggage Set Deals of 2024

Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, 3-Piece Set

Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, 3-Piece Set

This three piece luggage features multidirectional spinner wheels and mesh zip compartment. This Rockland luggage set comes in a variety of colors for everyone.

$480 $164

Shop Now

Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set

Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set

Save big on this luggage duo that is perfect for experienced travelers. Including a 20'' upright carry-on and a 13'' x 11'' tote-bag, this set is perfect for packing all your travel must-haves.

$95 $39

Shop Now

Traveler's Choice Pagosa Indestructible 2-Piece Luggage Set

Traveler's Choice Pagosa Indestructible 2-Piece Luggage Set

You can get just about anywhere with this luggage set with spinner wheels and right now you can get it for $110 off the regular price. 

$200 $110

Shop Now

Kenneth Cole REACTION Madison Square Luggage Set

Kenneth Cole REACTION Madison Square Luggage Set

No matter where you go or who you're traveling with, with this luggage set, you'll be prepared for any trip. 

$250 $150

Shop Now

Samsonite Ascella 3.0 Softside Expandable Luggage with Spinners

Samsonite Ascella 3.0 Softside Expandable Luggage with Spinners

The Samsonite Ascella 3.0 luggage set features a lightweight design and expertly crafted interior organization, perfect for all of your travel needs. 

$360 $319

Shop Now

Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We’ve got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key datesearly Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what to know to get the best prices on homefitness geartech and more on Amazon.

Tags: