Rimowa Launches New Emerald Green Collection — Shop the Alluring Luggage for Summer Travel

Rimowa Emerald Green
Rimowa
By Andy Garden
Published: 7:14 AM PDT, June 27, 2024

Leading luggage brand Rimowa launched a new summer collection, featuring the iconic Original suitcase.

Since its launch as the first-ever polycarbonate suitcase, Rimowa continues to evolve and offer travelers some of the most stylish luggage on the market. Just in time for an adventure-filled summer, the German brand launched a new seasonal color of its iconic Original suitcase today: Emerald. 

Inspired by the rich and captivating shade of green reminiscent of the gem, the striking new Rimowa Emerald Green Collection is enchanting and brings a much-needed dose of color to your travels.

Shop the Rimowa Collection

The new Emerald hue is available in three different suitcase sizes across the Rimowa Original collection, including the Cabin, Check-In L and Trunk Plus. Each piece of Rimowa luggage features a stage-free telescopic handle, Multi-Wheel system and TSA-approved locks. The collection also has an adjustable Flex Divider, a compression system that lets you pack more while keeping all your belongings organized.

Rimowa Original Cabin

Rimowa Original Cabin
Rimowa

Rimowa Original Cabin

For quick business trips or leisurely getaways, the Rimowa carry-on is the ultimate travel companion. 

$1,430

Shop Now

Rimowa Original Check-In L

Rimowa Original Check-In L
Rimowa

Rimowa Original Check-In L

Instantly recognizable with its sleek lines and signature grooves, the Rimowa Original suitcase is one of the most iconic luggage designs. This check-in suitcase is perfect for 14 to 15 days of travel.

$1,800

Shop Now

Rimowa Original Trunk Plus

Rimowa Original Trunk Plus
Rimowa

Rimowa Original Trunk Plus

Ideal for two weeks or more of travel, the Rimowa Original Trunk Plus in emerald green is ready for the long haul.

$2,325

Shop Now

Get ready to travel in style because the fourth piece in Rimowa's Emerald Green Collection is the brand's Personal Aluminium Cross-Body Bag to keep daily essentials safe. The unique accessory features two open compartments, a zipped pocket, three card slots and a removable leather strap. Plus, it perfectly matches the carry-on and checked luggage in the stunning collection. 

Rimowa Personal Aluminium Cross-Body Bag

Rimowa Personal Aluminium Cross-Body Bag
Rimowa

Rimowa Personal Aluminium Cross-Body Bag

With its detachable and adjustable leather body strap, the crossbody bag can be worn on your shoulder or carried as a clutch.

$1,600

Shop Now

