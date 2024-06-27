Leading luggage brand Rimowa launched a new summer collection, featuring the iconic Original suitcase.
Since its launch as the first-ever polycarbonate suitcase, Rimowa continues to evolve and offer travelers some of the most stylish luggage on the market. Just in time for an adventure-filled summer, the German brand launched a new seasonal color of its iconic Original suitcase today: Emerald.
Inspired by the rich and captivating shade of green reminiscent of the gem, the striking new Rimowa Emerald Green Collection is enchanting and brings a much-needed dose of color to your travels.
The new Emerald hue is available in three different suitcase sizes across the Rimowa Original collection, including the Cabin, Check-In L and Trunk Plus. Each piece of Rimowa luggage features a stage-free telescopic handle, Multi-Wheel system and TSA-approved locks. The collection also has an adjustable Flex Divider, a compression system that lets you pack more while keeping all your belongings organized.
Rimowa Original Cabin
For quick business trips or leisurely getaways, the Rimowa carry-on is the ultimate travel companion.
Rimowa Original Check-In L
Instantly recognizable with its sleek lines and signature grooves, the Rimowa Original suitcase is one of the most iconic luggage designs. This check-in suitcase is perfect for 14 to 15 days of travel.
Rimowa Original Trunk Plus
Ideal for two weeks or more of travel, the Rimowa Original Trunk Plus in emerald green is ready for the long haul.
Get ready to travel in style because the fourth piece in Rimowa's Emerald Green Collection is the brand's Personal Aluminium Cross-Body Bag to keep daily essentials safe. The unique accessory features two open compartments, a zipped pocket, three card slots and a removable leather strap. Plus, it perfectly matches the carry-on and checked luggage in the stunning collection.
Rimowa Personal Aluminium Cross-Body Bag
With its detachable and adjustable leather body strap, the crossbody bag can be worn on your shoulder or carried as a clutch.
