Get ready for summer travel with the best 4th of July deals on Samsonite luggage this week.
With summer heating up, we don't blame you if you're counting down the days until your 4th of July weekend getaway. To help set your sights on new destinations this summer, Samsonite just launched a massive 4th of July Sale with sitewide savings on reliable luggage.
Right now, Samsonite is offering 40% off every single one of the brand's popular carry-ons, large suitcases and luggage sets. No matter where this summer takes you, these Samsonite 4th of July deals will help you travel confidently with luggage designed for the long haul.
Built with a focus on functionality, Samsonite's highly durable luggage make the best travel companions. The Samsonite Freeform Carry-On is one of the best hardside carry-ons on the market. With strong 360-degree wheels, smooth zippers, and a spacious interior for organized packing, it is extremely lightweight and durable. Even better, the Samsonite Freeform is on sale for 30% off in six different colors.
Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly, but also creates stylish suitcases for every kind of traveler. Adventure awaits, so shop the best Samsonite luggage deals before July Fourth or your next trip below.
Best Samsonite 4th of July Luggage Deals
Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design.
Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner
With a more streamlined panel and an increased packing capacity, Samsonite's newest lightweight offers a very spacious and effortless ride.
Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner
Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are.
Hyperflex 3 Piece Set
Samsonite’s latest Hyperflex hardside collection covers infinite travel possibilities. The polypropylene exterior shell material provides durable yet lightweight performance.
Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets.
Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set
If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches.
Novaire Carry-On Spinner
Novaire's refined finish and durable hardside design make it a must have for the sophisticated traveler. Take this with you on your spring vacation.
Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner
The Lite-Frame collection offers an advanced closure technology that uses an injection molding frame with inner locking mechanism. This construction offers superior convenience with a one touch multi-point locking system.
Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle
The structured lower half is perfect for more delicate items, while the vast upper compartment can hold loads of clothes, features a dedicated shoe pocket, as well as a separate water resistant zippered compartment.
Detour Travel Backpack
A strong, all-purpose backpack with enough capacity for a business, overnight or weekend trip, the Detour Travel Backpack will hold it all. Built with long-lasting, ultra-durable water resistant coated polyester, your belongings will be protected at all costs.
