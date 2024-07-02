Shop
Paravel's 4th of July Sale Is Here: Save 20% on Best-Selling Luggage Sets for Summer Travel

Paravel Presidents' Day Sale
Paravel
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:15 PM PDT, July 2, 2024

Paravel luggage is on sale for 4th of July weekend. Now's your chance to get the popular travel essentials at a discount.

Fourth of July weekend is around the corner and holiday sales are the best excuse to finally invest in big-ticket travel items like quality luggage. Whether you're daydreaming of a tropical getaway or have a calendar full of summer weddings, one of our favorite luggage brands just kicked off its 4th of July sale to help you save on new suitcases and weekender bags.

Now through Wednesday, July 10, sustainable travel brand Paravel is taking 20% off all of its best-selling luggage sets to make packing for your next journey this summer a breeze. The brand is also giving a complimentary toiletry bag upon checkout when you spend $150 or more.

Shop the Paravel Luggage Sale

With its carbon-neutral luggage, Paravel is dedicated to exploring the world while minimizing our impact on it. The brand's best-selling luggage has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things List and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. For an added touch of style, Paravel's lineup of luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes can all be personalize with embroidered or painted monograms.

New suitcases can get pricey, especially from top brands, so it's best to snag a deal on long-lasting luggage with all the bells and whistles. Below, get ahead on your travels for years to come and shop the best Paravel 4th of July luggage deals before your next trip.

Aviator Set

Aviator Set
Paravel

Aviator Set

Two best sellers in one perfect set, the Aviator Carry-On and Grand get paired so you have both a carry-on and checked suitcase for every kind of trip.

$950 $760

Shop Now

Aviator Set Plus

Aviator Set Plus
Paravel

Aviator Set Plus

Two best sellers, one perfect set that's ready for every adventure. Couple the carry-on with checked luggage to fit a combined 17 days worth of clothes and 8 pairs of shoes. 

$1,000 $800

Shop Now

Aviator Packing Cube Set

Aviator Packing Cube Set
Paravel

Aviator Packing Cube Set

Paravel's carry-on and checked bag get bundled with the Packing Cube Quad to create a set sized for extended stays and far-flung adventures.

$1,015 $812

Shop Now

Grand Tour Set Plus

Grand Tour Set Plus
Paravel

Grand Tour Set Plus

Lightweight, stylish, and seriously roomy, the Grand Tour Duffle does both long weekends and far-flung trips beautifully. Made of durable, spill-proof EcoCraft Canvas, it looks sharp and is endlessly functional. 

$820 $656

Shop Now

Cabana Set Plus

Cabana Set Plus
Paravel

Cabana Set Plus

The Medium Cabana Tote meets the world’s first carbon-neutral luggage, the Aviator Carry-On Plus, for week-long vacations. 

$680 $544

Shop Now

Weekender Set Plus

Weekender Set Plus
Paravel

Weekender Set Plus

Some things are just better together. Paravel's Weekender features smart straps that slip over the handle of the carbon-neutral Aviator Carry-On Plus.

$800 $640

Shop Now

Rove Weekender Set Plus

Rove Weekender Set Plus
Paravel

Rove Weekender Set Plus

The Rove Weekender meets the Carry-On Plus for a simple, smart, and sharp looking set ideal for weekend getaways and short trips.

$845 $676

Shop Now

Crossbody Phone Bag Set

Crossbody Phone Bag Set
Paravel

Crossbody Phone Bag Set

Ideal for traveling truly hands free while carrying your daily essentials, this set includes a crossbody phone bag and mini clip-on pouch.

$180 $144

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

