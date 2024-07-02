Fourth of July weekend is around the corner and holiday sales are the best excuse to finally invest in big-ticket travel items like quality luggage. Whether you're daydreaming of a tropical getaway or have a calendar full of summer weddings, one of our favorite luggage brands just kicked off its 4th of July sale to help you save on new suitcases and weekender bags.

Now through Wednesday, July 10, sustainable travel brand Paravel is taking 20% off all of its best-selling luggage sets to make packing for your next journey this summer a breeze. The brand is also giving a complimentary toiletry bag upon checkout when you spend $150 or more.

Shop the Paravel Luggage Sale

With its carbon-neutral luggage, Paravel is dedicated to exploring the world while minimizing our impact on it. The brand's best-selling luggage has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things List and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. For an added touch of style, Paravel's lineup of luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes can all be personalize with embroidered or painted monograms.

New suitcases can get pricey, especially from top brands, so it's best to snag a deal on long-lasting luggage with all the bells and whistles. Below, get ahead on your travels for years to come and shop the best Paravel 4th of July luggage deals before your next trip.

Aviator Set Paravel Aviator Set Two best sellers in one perfect set, the Aviator Carry-On and Grand get paired so you have both a carry-on and checked suitcase for every kind of trip. $950 $760 Shop Now

Aviator Set Plus Paravel Aviator Set Plus Two best sellers, one perfect set that's ready for every adventure. Couple the carry-on with checked luggage to fit a combined 17 days worth of clothes and 8 pairs of shoes. $1,000 $800 Shop Now

Weekender Set Plus Paravel Weekender Set Plus Some things are just better together. Paravel's Weekender features smart straps that slip over the handle of the carbon-neutral Aviator Carry-On Plus. $800 $640 Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

