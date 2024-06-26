The Fourth of July is known for barbecues, fireworks and Independence Day sales, including some of the hottest beauty deals. With skyrocketing temperatures and humidity, summer calls for a serious shakeup to beauty routines. Thankfully, many retailers have started sales early, so you can spend your holiday grilling and lounging, having already shopped to your heart's content.

If you're anything like us and want to tame frizzy hair and find a facial cleanser that removes all the SPF, retailers like Ulta, Foreo and The INKEY List have steep discounts on bestsellers to choose from. There are also plenty of direct deals from brands like Bobbi Brown, NuFace and Skylar scents. From bronzers and waterproof mascara to tinted moisturizers and anti-humidity hair treatments, these deals have you covered for July 4th and beyond.

Stock up on essentials like sunscreen, Vitamin C serum to make your skin brighter than Fourth of July weekend fireworks, and lip oil to complete your summery makeup look for less. Scroll on to shop all the best Fourth of July beauty sales happening now to save on must-have skincare, cosmetics, perfumes and more, then chill out all summer.

Best 4th of July Beauty Sales and Deals

FOREO FOREO FOREO For deep exfoliation and spa-quality at-home skin treatments, score 30% off FOREO's facial toning devices, eye massager, facial cleansing brushes and more. 30% Off Shop Now

Ulta Ulta Ulta Ulta's Summer Beauty Sale has rotating deals through July 13. Score big discounts on hair care, skin care, perfumes and all your summer essentials. Right now, get 25% off Tula, 20% off Treehut and so much more, no code needed. Up to 25% Off Shop Now

Dermstore Dermstore Dermstore The Dermstore is offering huge savings to get your routine ready for warm weather. Use code EXTRA10 for a stackable 10% savings on sale items for up to 50% off best-loved brands like Kate Somerville, By Terry, Embryolisse and more. Up to 50% Off with code EXTRA10 Shop Now

Sephora Sephora Sephora Sephora's sale section is full of hot items, like Mon Guerlain perfume for $50 off the large bottle, a Fenty Skin trio, House of Lashes falsies and so much more. Up to 30% Off Shop Now

Skylar Scents Skylar Skylar Scents The viral Skylar scents like Boardwalk Delight — a cotton candy, coconut and vanilla delight, are all 20% off with code July24 through July 5. Grab a few new summer scents like Salt Air or Lime Sands, or try several with one of the discovery sets. Up to 40% Off With code JULY24 Shop Now

NuFACE NuFACE NuFACE Save 10% on Last Chance kits from NuFace, including microcurrent facial toning devices, attachments and serums to lift and contour while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 10% off select NuFACE Kits Shop Now

The INKEY List The INKEY List The INKEY List Until July 6, you can save 20% on personalized skincare from The INKEY List. Shop the accessible skincare brand for a refreshed summer routine. 20% Off Shop Now

Kosas Kosas Kosas Kosas has extended its Summer Sale but get shopping, the 20% off sitewide deal will not be around much longer. 20% Off Shop Now

Walmart Walmart Walmart Walmart has beauty deals galore, from Calvin Klein Eternity to Peter Thomas Roth face masks. Up to 90% Off Shop Now

Kitsch Kitsch Kitsch Whether shopping Bridgerton-inspired pillows and scrunchies, those internet-famous heatless curlers or solid shampoos, all can be had at 25% off during Kitsch's summer sale. 25% Off With code HAPPYSUMMER Shop Now

Herbivore Botanicals Herbivore Botanicals Herbivore Botanicals Shop fan-favorites like Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist and Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil while on 25% off sale. Use code: BDAY13. 25% Off with code BDAY13 Shop Now

Nordstrom Nordstrom Nordstrom Nordstrom's under-the-radar beauty sale is full of cosmetics, candles and perfumes like fan-favorite Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb up to 40% off. Up to 40% Off Shop Now

Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Get 20% off everything from Paula's Choice, including bestsellers like Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant and C15 Super Booster. Use code FINALE for orders of $65 or more to receive gifts with purchase. 20% Off With code FINALE Shop Now

Jurlique Jurlique Jurlique Use code SUMMERGLOW to score 25% off select items at clean beauty brand Jurlique, like the refreshing Rosewater Balancing Mist. Head to their Last Chance section for discounts of up to 50% off. 25% Off With code SUMMERGLOW Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best Fourth of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

Sign Up For More Beauty Deals! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: