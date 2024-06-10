Shop
Solawave Wand
Solawave
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 5:45 AM PDT, June 10, 2024

Solawave is offering 30% off everything, including the cult-favorite skincare wand and more. Hurry, the Mother's Day sale ends today.

From red carpets to TikTok, Solawave is the handheld beauty wand that has skyrocketed in popularity. A favorite of makeup artists and celebs alike, the Solawave wand uses microcurrent and red-light therapy to help improve the appearance of your skin. Mother's Day is officially three weeks away, and busy moms probably don’t take the time to upgrade their skincare routine. So why not do it for her?

Solawave's entire site is 30% off with no promo code needed at checkout. That means you can get the recently upgraded version of the Solawave Red Light Therapy Skincare Wand for $118 instead of $169 right now.

If you are unfamiliar with Solawave's miracle skincare tool, it was designed to reduce signs of aging, blemishes, and dark spots. The wand also helps with de-puffing the skin, leaving you and with a radiant, youthful glow. Combining four technologies in one portable device, you are getting red light therapy, microcurrent therapy, a facial massage, and therapeutic warmth to help amplify the absorption of skincare products such as creams and serums.

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand
Solawave

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand

The new and improved Solawave wand features 4-in-1 red light therapy, galvanic current, facial massage, and therapeutic warmth to de-puff and energize the skin in as little as 3 minutes per day, three times per week.

$169 $118

Solawave 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Skincare Wand & Activating Serum Kit

Solawave 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Skincare Wand & Activating Serum Kit
Solawave

Solawave 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Skincare Wand & Activating Serum Kit

Give your mom a spa-grade facial at home or on the go. This kit includes Solawave's clean, non-comedogenic Skin Therapy Activating Serum to boost your treatment. 

$198 $132

Unlike other products, Solawave Skincare Wand only takes three minutes a day, three times a week to produce results. Per the brand, after you apply the Activating Serum, just “glide the wand across your face in an upward and outward motion, slowly covering your forehead, cheeks, under eyes, jaw, neck, and upper lip.”

The pocket-size skincare tool has been used by Jennifer Coolidge, Pedro Pascal, Meghann Fahy, Megan Fox, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Mandy Moore. Beauty products make some of the best Mother's Day gifts. Ahead, shop more of the best Solawave deals to save on the brand's award-winning tools before the sale ends.

Solawave Renew Complex Activating Serum

Solawave Renew Complex Activating Serum
Solawave

Solawave Renew Complex Activating Serum

A soothing and hydrating serum made of Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera, and calming Blue Tansy that leaves your skin glowing.

$32 $20

Solawave Neck & Chest Rejuvenating Mask

Solawave Neck & Chest Rejuvenating Mask
Solawave

Solawave Neck & Chest Rejuvenating Mask

A new release from Solawave to target wrinkles and creases on your chest and neck.

$299 $209

Solawave Skin Therapy Activating Serum

Solawave Skin Therapy Activating Serum
Solawave

Solawave Skin Therapy Activating Serum

Optimize your Solawave Skincare Wand’s performance with this lightweight, non-greasy, and long-lasting serum.

$29 $20

Solawave Bye Acne: 3-Minute Pimple Spot Treatment

Solawave Bye Acne: 3-Minute Pimple Spot Treatment
Solawave

Solawave Bye Acne: 3-Minute Pimple Spot Treatment

Say goodbye to acne and blemish-causing bacteria and say hello to visibly clearer skin. Bye Acne is a light therapy spot treatment that is said to effectively target and treat mild-to-moderate acne in just 3 minutes per session.

$69 $48

Solawave Glowing Skin Starter Set

Solawave Glowing Skin Starter Set
Solawave

Solawave Glowing Skin Starter Set

Get skin that's clean, hydrated, and ready to soak up skincare with this pre- and probiotic starter kit. The Solabiome cleanser, mist, serum and moisturizer nourish your skin with superstar ingredients like avocado peptides and three different kinds of Hyaluronic acid.

$130 $82

