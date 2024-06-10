From red carpets to TikTok, Solawave is the handheld beauty wand that has skyrocketed in popularity. A favorite of makeup artists and celebs alike, the Solawave wand uses microcurrent and red-light therapy to help improve the appearance of your skin. Mother's Day is officially three weeks away, and busy moms probably don’t take the time to upgrade their skincare routine. So why not do it for her?

Solawave's entire site is 30% off with no promo code needed at checkout. That means you can get the recently upgraded version of the Solawave Red Light Therapy Skincare Wand for $118 instead of $169 right now.

If you are unfamiliar with Solawave's miracle skincare tool, it was designed to reduce signs of aging, blemishes, and dark spots. The wand also helps with de-puffing the skin, leaving you and with a radiant, youthful glow. Combining four technologies in one portable device, you are getting red light therapy, microcurrent therapy, a facial massage, and therapeutic warmth to help amplify the absorption of skincare products such as creams and serums.

Unlike other products, Solawave Skincare Wand only takes three minutes a day, three times a week to produce results. Per the brand, after you apply the Activating Serum, just “glide the wand across your face in an upward and outward motion, slowly covering your forehead, cheeks, under eyes, jaw, neck, and upper lip.”

The pocket-size skincare tool has been used by Jennifer Coolidge, Pedro Pascal, Meghann Fahy, Megan Fox, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Mandy Moore. Beauty products make some of the best Mother's Day gifts. Ahead, shop more of the best Solawave deals to save on the brand's award-winning tools before the sale ends.

Solawave Glowing Skin Starter Set Solawave Solawave Glowing Skin Starter Set Get skin that's clean, hydrated, and ready to soak up skincare with this pre- and probiotic starter kit. The Solabiome cleanser, mist, serum and moisturizer nourish your skin with superstar ingredients like avocado peptides and three different kinds of Hyaluronic acid. $130 $82 Shop Now

