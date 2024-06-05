From Rare Beauty's ultra-pigmented tints to Ulta's nostalgic scented gloss, here are the best lip oils for Summer 2024.
From the cult-favorite pH-adjusting Dior Lip Glow to Rare Beauty's sold-out Soft Pinch, lip oils have taken the beauty world by storm. Lip oils are the perfect unfussy way to glam up. The soft, hydrated look is also a summer makeup staple.
Part soothing lip treatment and part gloss, TikTok has been obsessed with lip oils for their jelly-like sheen and skin-friendly ingredients. An oil-enriched formula helps lock in moisture and deliver long-lasting hydration. Many lip oils offer additional benefits, such as hyaluronic acid for plumpness and squalane to support the skin barrier.
One trending lip oil is from Ilia, and right now, you can score it for up to 25% off during Ilia's Friends and Family Sale. The sale runs through June 13, so don't delay stocking up on this fan favorite, available in six wearable hues. A popular product since its launch, this lip oil gives the perfect hint of color without needing a mirror to apply.
ILIA Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil
Enriched with hyaluronic acid for plumpness and meadowfoam seed oil for barrier repair, this lip oil from ILIA wears like a lip balm with a more opaque, creamy formula.
Given how important skincare has become in the last few years, it's no wonder why lip oils have skyrocketed in popularity as a more nourishing take on lip makeup, including lip balm, lip liner, and lip gloss. Plus, it doesn't hurt that they come in cute packaging, often with yummy scents to boot.
The beauty industry has become saturated with dozens of new lip oils, and we've narrowed down our favorite options for every budget and formula preference.
If you're in search of a highly pigmented gloss alternative, Rare Beauty and ILIA's lip oils pack a punch with a semi-opaque finish. For a more sheer, high-shine look, Milani's Fruit Fetish and Fenty Skin's Cherry Treat give lips a glassy sheen. And if you're after something in between, NYX and Clarins offer the best of both worlds.
Below, shop the best lip oils to keep your pout soft and shiny all summer long.
Dior Lip Glow Oil
Delivering sheer coverage with a glossy finish, Dior's TikTok-famous lip oil nourishes lips while bringing out their natural color with pH-adjusting tints.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil
For a more pigmented option, Rare Beauty's lip oil delivers a hefty dose of color while hydrating with jojoba and sunflower seed oil.
NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip
Lip oils have been majorly popular for the past year, and now NYX is getting in on the trend with an affordable, hydrating high-shine oil available in eight colors.
Clarins Lip Comfort Hydrating Oil
Not only does Clarins' lip oil smell delectable, but it conditions your lips with jojoba, hazelnut and sweetbriar rose while providing a medium-sheer wash of color.
Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Gloss
Though not technically a lip oil, we couldn't skip one of Kylie Cosmetics' newest releases. The Plumping Gloss gives you a shiny pout with a side of tingling to plump your lips. When trying one of the six sheer shades, you could have fuller lips just like Kylie Jenner, the founder of the company.
Milani Fruit Fetish Lip Oil
Milani's vitamin E-infused lip oils transport us back to our childhood with fruity scents such as strawberry melon.
Tarte Maracuja Glossy Lip Oil
This superfruit-infused lip oil is crafted with vitamin C to hydrate chapped lips.
MERIT Shade Slick Classics Tinted Lip Oil
"I have three of these now and I’m definitely going to buy more!" wrote one happy reviewer of Merit's sensitive skin-friendly option. "The color payoff is great for a lip oil and it’s hydrating but not sticky."
Fenty Skin Cherry Treat Conditioning + Strengthening Lip Oil
Like a grown-up version of cherry Lip Smackers, Fenty Beauty's lip oil has a cushy applicator that will make you want to apply it over and over again. Plus, it helps lock in moisture and alleviate dryness with soothing ingredients.
ULTA Beauty Collection Juice Infused Lip Oil
Colorless with a glossy finish, Ulta's lip oils come in so many fruity scents such as tangerine and pineapple.
Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss
This creamy, pigmented lip oil plumps with peptides for a fuller pout and tackles dryness. Pair with a lip pencil for a full lip makeup look.
MILK Makeup Odyssey Hydrating Non-Sticky Lip Oil Gloss
Enriched with a wealth of vitamin-rich oils, Milk Makeup's high-shine lip oil gloss lavishes the lips with essential hydration and a vibrant, semi-sheer burst of color.
Versed Skin Silk Slip Conditioning Lip Oil
A dream team of camelia oil, jojoba oil, vitamin E, sunflower oil and sesame oil makes this product deeply hydrating and especially helpful for cracked lips.
HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA PhD Hybrid Lip Oil
This option from Lady Gaga's beauty brand is beloved for its non-sticky formula and pH-powered shades that adjust to your skin tone.
Saie Glossybounce High-Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss Oil
This tinted lip oil from Saie keeps your lips soft and hydrated with a non-sticky, high-shine finish.
