From the cult-favorite pH-adjusting Dior Lip Glow to Rare Beauty's sold-out Soft Pinch, lip oils have taken the beauty world by storm. Lip oils are the perfect unfussy way to glam up. The soft, hydrated look is also a summer makeup staple.

Part soothing lip treatment and part gloss, TikTok has been obsessed with lip oils for their jelly-like sheen and skin-friendly ingredients. An oil-enriched formula helps lock in moisture and deliver long-lasting hydration. Many lip oils offer additional benefits, such as hyaluronic acid for plumpness and squalane to support the skin barrier.

One trending lip oil is from Ilia, and right now, you can score it for up to 25% off during Ilia's Friends and Family Sale. The sale runs through June 13, so don't delay stocking up on this fan favorite, available in six wearable hues. A popular product since its launch, this lip oil gives the perfect hint of color without needing a mirror to apply.

Given how important skincare has become in the last few years, it's no wonder why lip oils have skyrocketed in popularity as a more nourishing take on lip makeup, including lip balm, lip liner, and lip gloss. Plus, it doesn't hurt that they come in cute packaging, often with yummy scents to boot.

The beauty industry has become saturated with dozens of new lip oils, and we've narrowed down our favorite options for every budget and formula preference.

If you're in search of a highly pigmented gloss alternative, Rare Beauty and ILIA's lip oils pack a punch with a semi-opaque finish. For a more sheer, high-shine look, Milani's Fruit Fetish and Fenty Skin's Cherry Treat give lips a glassy sheen. And if you're after something in between, NYX and Clarins offer the best of both worlds.

Below, shop the best lip oils to keep your pout soft and shiny all summer long.

Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Gloss Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Gloss Though not technically a lip oil, we couldn't skip one of Kylie Cosmetics' newest releases. The Plumping Gloss gives you a shiny pout with a side of tingling to plump your lips. When trying one of the six sheer shades, you could have fuller lips just like Kylie Jenner, the founder of the company. $19 Shop Now

