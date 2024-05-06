Shop
Selena Gomez Introduces New Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blushes for a Natural Glowy Flush

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Rare Beauty Selena Gomez
Getty/Cindy Ord
By Erica Radol
Updated: 12:36 PM PDT, May 6, 2024

Rare Beauty drops silky soft blushes that double as highlighters for all your carefree summer makeup looks.

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty has dropped new pressed-powder blushes to the delight of the legions of Rare Beauty fans. The Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush line debuted with six colors, including Selena's signature warm pink shade, Cheer. Get ready for rosy cheeks and a glowing smile! 

Shop Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

The new blush range is a follow-up to the extremely popular liquid blushes — the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush line, which has been a fan-favorite for quite some time. Unlike the liquid blushes, which offer matte options, the new powder blushes are all luminous, meaning they have a subtle sheen effect. So, if you love radiance, this one-and-done blush and subtle highlighter may be just perfect for you. The shade range has pops of color that are sure to work across any skin tone. These blushes give summer-ready vibes. For a simple, quick look, add waterproof mascara and you are out the door. 

The Rare Beauty line is a hit for being natural-beauty-enhancing, rather than obscuring features, which is so modern and beauty-positive. Of course, the ever-stylish and radiant Gomez being the face and founder of the brand doesn't hurt. Read below to see the hues and pick one just right for you! 

Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in Cheer

Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in Cheer
Rare Beauty

Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in Cheer

Selena's go-to shade is Cheer, described as a light, warm pink. We think it's the perfect warm-weather flush.

Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in Hope

Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in Hope
Rare Beauty

Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in Hope

Hope is a nude-mauve shade that will work on nearly any skin tone to pop out those cheekbones.

Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in Happy

Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in Happy
Rare Beauty

Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in Happy

The cool pink shade Happy is sure to make you happy if you like a cheerful pop of color on your cheeks.

Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in Truth

Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in Truth
Rare Beauty

Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in Truth

Truth is a sultry mauve maroon hue that's sure to be a standout shade on any complexion.

Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in Love

Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in Love
Rare Beauty

Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in Love

Love is that perfect terracotta shade that warms up skin in summer and any time of the year.

Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in Joy

Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in Joy
Rare Beauty

Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in Joy

Joy is a muted peach for makeup lovers who like a flattering coral glow.

