Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty has dropped new pressed-powder blushes to the delight of the legions of Rare Beauty fans. The Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush line debuted with six colors, including Selena's signature warm pink shade, Cheer. Get ready for rosy cheeks and a glowing smile!

Shop Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

The new blush range is a follow-up to the extremely popular liquid blushes — the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush line, which has been a fan-favorite for quite some time. Unlike the liquid blushes, which offer matte options, the new powder blushes are all luminous, meaning they have a subtle sheen effect. So, if you love radiance, this one-and-done blush and subtle highlighter may be just perfect for you. The shade range has pops of color that are sure to work across any skin tone. These blushes give summer-ready vibes. For a simple, quick look, add waterproof mascara and you are out the door.

The Rare Beauty line is a hit for being natural-beauty-enhancing, rather than obscuring features, which is so modern and beauty-positive. Of course, the ever-stylish and radiant Gomez being the face and founder of the brand doesn't hurt. Read below to see the hues and pick one just right for you!

RELATED CONTENT: