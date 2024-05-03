Asian-Owned Beauty Brands Celebs Can't Get Enough of

Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, known as AAPI Heritage Month, is the perfect time to celebrate and support Asian-owned, celebrity-loved beauty brands by shopping them. Asian-founded beauty brands often meld traditional rituals with modern science, bringing millennia of knowledge to our everyday beauty routines. Jade rollers, sheet masks and double cleansing are just a few Eastern beauty practices that have influenced Western skincare routines. But there's so much more innovation behind these companies and entrepreneurs.

With so many powerhouse brands and creative artists in this field, these beauty lines often get a lot of love from celebrities. Below, delve into some of the most Hollywood-loved beauty picks and score some hot new skincare, beauty tools and makeup for yourself. Shop the products that are in heavy rotation from the likes of Hailey Bieber, Serena Williams, Kate Hudson and more.

Scroll through to shop Tower 28, Yensa, Pink Moon, Hero Cosmetics and more Asian-owned brands to find your own next great beauty find.

Jennifer Yen is an entrepreneur, mother, actress and CEO and Founder of Yensa cosmetics and pūrlisse, brands rooted in ancient Asian practices. The brand's hero products include the Super Serum Silk Foundation and Skin on Skin BC Foundation SPF 40. Watch the before and after videos to be amazed at the natural-looking full coverage. Madame Web actress Isabela Merced recently shared that she uses Yensa's Silk Bronzing Base to achieve her flawless skin look.

It seems celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta has worked with nearly every gorgeous face in Hollywood, including Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Rihanna, the Kardashians, Jennifer Lopez and so many more. He launched his own cosmetics brand out his desire to amplify and elevate the natural beauty in others.

Beauty industry executive turned entrepreneur Amy Liu is the founder and CEO of Tower 28. Having reactive skin herself, she set out to create a line of cosmetics and skincare for sensitive skin. The vegan, cruelty-free brand has celebrity devotees like Hailey Bieber and Kate Hudson.

Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston and Simu Liu are said to be some of the many fans of Tatcha skincare. Founder Vicky Tsai was inspired by a visit to Kyoto, where she found harmony in health and beauty. Every formula is crafted at the Tatcha Institute in Tokyo, where leading scientists innovate by balancing timeless Japanese botanicals with proven clinical ingredients.

Pink Moon founder Lin Chen is a self-love advocate and Reiki healer who aspires to help others cultivate joy and bloom into their fullest potential. She incorporated holistic self-care, astrology and her heritage of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) into daily rituals and Pink Moon was born. Kelsea Ballerini is one celeb who uses the pink quartz gua sha tool. It was also on the Reese Witherspoon book club's 2023 Mother's Day gift guide.

Serena Williams is one of the most recent celebrities to show love for Eadem, founded by entrepreneurs Alice Lin Glover and Marie Kouadio Amouzame. Eadem is a clean beauty brand with a curated line of hyper-targeted skincare for melanin-rich skin. William's pick is a serum that is said to reduce visible dark spots, hyperpigmentation and post-acne marks while bestowing a healthy-looking glow. The moisturizer and toner are also brand heroes.

While Alix Earle recently became the face of the brand after being a long-time fan, Hero boasts many celebrity devotees from Vanessa Hudgens, Kelly Mi Li, Madison LeCroy and more. Ju Rhyu is the co-founder and CEO of Hero Cosmetics, a company she created in 2017 in response to a pimple emergency where she could not find an appropriate remedy for her sensitive skin. The patches now have legions of fans and the brand has expanded into other products including sunscreen.

