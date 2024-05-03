Asian-Owned Beauty Brands Celebs Can't Get Enough of

Supporting Asian-founded brands is in the spotlight during AAPI Heritage Month and year-round.
Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, known as AAPI Heritage Month, is the perfect time to celebrate and support Asian-owned, celebrity-loved beauty brands by shopping them. Asian-founded beauty brands often meld traditional rituals with modern science, bringing millennia of knowledge to our everyday beauty routines. Jade rollers, sheet masks and double cleansing are just a few Eastern beauty practices that have influenced Western skincare routines. But there's so much more innovation behind these companies and entrepreneurs.
With so many powerhouse brands and creative artists in this field, these beauty lines often get a lot of love from celebrities. Below, delve into some of the most Hollywood-loved beauty picks and score some hot new skincare, beauty tools and makeup for yourself. Shop the products that are in heavy rotation from the likes of Hailey Bieber, Serena Williams, Kate Hudson and more.
Scroll through to shop Tower 28, Yensa, Pink Moon, Hero Cosmetics and more Asian-owned brands to find your own next great beauty find.
Yensa Beauty
Jennifer Yen is an entrepreneur, mother, actress and CEO and Founder of Yensa cosmetics and pūrlisse, brands rooted in ancient Asian practices. The brand's hero products include the Super Serum Silk Foundation and Skin on Skin BC Foundation SPF 40. Watch the before and after videos to be amazed at the natural-looking full coverage. Madame Web actress Isabela Merced recently shared that she uses Yensa's Silk Bronzing Base to achieve her flawless skin look.
Yensa Silk Bronzing Base Cream Bronzer
A lightweight, silky-creamy bronzer and contour that gives skin a warm, natural glow. Reviews call it a must-have and super flattering.
Yensa Skin on Skin BC Foundation SPF 40
Yensa's BC Foundation is the brand's best-seller. It provides full coverage and is infused with skin-loving ingredients to feed your skin while you are wearing it. The before and after photos are so impressive. Plus it has sunblock.
Patrick Ta
It seems celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta has worked with nearly every gorgeous face in Hollywood, including Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Rihanna, the Kardashians, Jennifer Lopez and so many more. He launched his own cosmetics brand out his desire to amplify and elevate the natural beauty in others.
Shop the Patrick Ta Collection
Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo
This blush duo offers color-coordinated cream and powder shades to be used alone or together.
Patrick Ta Major Volume Plumping Lip Gloss
Patrick Ta lip glosses come in many neutral hues as well as pops of color. Said to be hydrating and high shine, reviews confirm that it's shiny and plumping and "it makes lips look gorgeous."
Tower 28
Beauty industry executive turned entrepreneur Amy Liu is the founder and CEO of Tower 28. Having reactive skin herself, she set out to create a line of cosmetics and skincare for sensitive skin. The vegan, cruelty-free brand has celebrity devotees like Hailey Bieber and Kate Hudson.
Shop the Tower 28 Beauty Collection
Tower 28 OneLiner Lip Liner
Get Hailey Bieber's flawless lip look with Tower 28's lip liners — just top with gloss for the perfect low-maintenance summer lip.
Tower 28 Beauty Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer
It's mesmerizing to watch Kate Hudson apply this concealer for an instant brightening effect that is so natural and pretty. The brand says it's a hydrating, non-comedogenic concealer that glides on like a serum and has buildable coverage.
Tatcha Skincare
Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston and Simu Liu are said to be some of the many fans of Tatcha skincare. Founder Vicky Tsai was inspired by a visit to Kyoto, where she found harmony in health and beauty. Every formula is crafted at the Tatcha Institute in Tokyo, where leading scientists innovate by balancing timeless Japanese botanicals with proven clinical ingredients.
Shop the Tatcha Skincare Collection
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
The brand's bestselling moisturizer is said to drench skin in rich, long-lasting hydration with hyaluronic acid for a dewy glow.
Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum
A gentle vitamin C and AHA brightening serum that helps soften and smooth skin for a more radiant, even-toned look.
Pink Moon
Pink Moon founder Lin Chen is a self-love advocate and Reiki healer who aspires to help others cultivate joy and bloom into their fullest potential. She incorporated holistic self-care, astrology and her heritage of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) into daily rituals and Pink Moon was born. Kelsea Ballerini is one celeb who uses the pink quartz gua sha tool. It was also on the Reese Witherspoon book club's 2023 Mother's Day gift guide.
Pink Moon Rose Quartz Gua Sha Facial Toolkit
Using a gua sha tool is said to decrease puffiness and relieve facial muscle tension while helping to promote more toned skin. The Pink Moon Gua Sha kit comes with an ethically sourced rose quartz tool, a handcrafted magnetic closure box, an instruction booklet and a storage pouch for your daily gua sha rituals.
Pink Moon Over the Moon Gua Sha Facial Oil
Made to use with your gua sha tool or anytime skin needs moisture, the sensitive-skin formula of antioxidant-rich and non-comedogenic organic oils is said to soothe inflammation and nourish dry skin.
Eadem
Serena Williams is one of the most recent celebrities to show love for Eadem, founded by entrepreneurs Alice Lin Glover and Marie Kouadio Amouzame. Eadem is a clean beauty brand with a curated line of hyper-targeted skincare for melanin-rich skin. William's pick is a serum that is said to reduce visible dark spots, hyperpigmentation and post-acne marks while bestowing a healthy-looking glow. The moisturizer and toner are also brand heroes.
Eadem Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum with Niacinamide and Vitamin C
A fragrance-free serum formulated for skin of color that is said to help reduce visible dark spots and hyperpigmentation while giving skin a glow.
Eadem Cloud Cushion Plush Moisturizer with Ceramides + Peptides
Appropriate for all skin types, this light yet deeply hydrating moisturizer is made with peptides, ceramides and snow mushroom to soothe the skin barrier.
Hero Cosmetics
While Alix Earle recently became the face of the brand after being a long-time fan, Hero boasts many celebrity devotees from Vanessa Hudgens, Kelly Mi Li, Madison LeCroy and more. Ju Rhyu is the co-founder and CEO of Hero Cosmetics, a company she created in 2017 in response to a pimple emergency where she could not find an appropriate remedy for her sensitive skin. The patches now have legions of fans and the brand has expanded into other products including sunscreen.
Shop the Hero Beauty Collection
Hero Mighty Patch Original Acne Pimple Patches
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Acne Pimple Patches is a nighttime acne patch that is said to shrink the look of whiteheads overnight.
Hero Mighty Patch Duo Original & Invisible+ Patches
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Duo Original & Invisible+ Patches is said to absorb the gunk from blemishes within hours and keeps them covered, so you don't pick.
