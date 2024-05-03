Kate Hudson made her long-awaited television debut as a singer on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 45-year-old Oscar-nominated actress took center stage to perform "Gonna Find Out" from her upcoming debut album, Glorious.

Following a lively interview with host Jimmy Fallon, during which the duo played a spirited game of Catchphrase, Hudson donned a mesmerizing long white tasseled dress with a plunging neckline for her musical debut. With a radiant smile, Hudson belted out the catchy tune, hitting several high notes with ease.

"Gonna Find Out," a track inspired by the intrigue of summer romance, showcased Hudson's vocal prowess and infectious energy. Fallon couldn't contain his enthusiasm, showering praise on the actress-turned-singer.

Musical guest Kate Hudson performs on Thursday, May 2, 2024 - Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

"What are you talking about? That's how you do it. Come on! Come on! Oh, my gosh, that's amazing. Come on! Kate Hudson. That's how you do it," Fallon exclaimed, clearly impressed by his Almost Famous co-star's performance.

As the audience erupted into applause, Fallon joined Hudson on stage for a warm embrace, acknowledging her polished rendition of the song. "Standing ovation, not too shabby," Fallon remarked, further celebrating Hudson's milestone moment.

Earlier in the show, Hudson opened up about her debut album Glorious, slated for release on May 17, describing it as the culmination of two and a half years of hard work and passion. Collaborating with acclaimed songwriters Linda Perry and her partner Danny Fujikawa, Hudson poured her heart into the album, which features 26 tracks, including the ballad "Glorious."

Musical guest Kate Hudson performs on Thursday, May 2, 2024 - Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Reflecting on her musical journey, Hudson expressed her lifelong love for music and shared insights into her creative process. She also hinted at upcoming performances, including a gig at The Bellwether in Los Angeles, as she gears up to share her music with fans around the world.

In addition to her musical endeavors, Hudson teased her role in an upcoming Mindy Kaling show, where she portrays the "female president of a huge, franchise basketball team." Embracing her multifaceted talents, Hudson humorously remarked on her evolving hairstyle, affectionately dubbed "Jeanie layers."

Actress & singer Kate Hudson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, May 2, 2024 - Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Hudson's foray into the music industry began in December 2022, when she announced her plans to release her debut album on The Tonight Show. Since then, she has released singles "Talk About Love" and "Live Forever," both co-written with Perry and Fujikawa, offering fans a taste of what's to come.

RELATED CONTENT: