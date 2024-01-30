Kate Hudson's debut single is finally here!

After weeks of teasing it on social media, the 44-year-old actress dropped her new song, "Talk About Love," on Tuesday, and she wants fans to "turn it up loud." For the upbeat jam, Hudson partnered up with her fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa, and writer Linda Perry.

"Turn it up loud, put your car window down, let your hair fly around you, breath, know you are worthy of love and then TALK ABOUT IT 🫶😉," Hudson wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the cover art. "It feels so surreal to have this song out, I can’t wait for you to hear it. Go listen wherever you get your music!"

In a press release, Hudson said she wants her music "to be open and seeking, searching to find something powerful." She continued, "But I also wanted the music to be the rock, the pop, the dance music and even a bit of the alternative records I love. It was a lot put into one song, but thankfully, I had some wonderful people working with me. And so, here we are!"

While the single marks Hudson's first official foray as a recording artist, the mom of three previously told Savannah Guthrie on Today that she's been "writing music my whole life and I've never shared it," adding, "I just thought maybe I have to do that."

Hudson has shown off her singing chops through her acting projects, including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Nine and Glee.

"For me, it was like, if I'm gonna do it, I'm gonna really do it. Like, I'm gonna commit to the process," she shared on Today. "There's nothing half-assed about my relationship with music, so it's the most vulnerable I think I've ever been creatively."

Following the release of her song, Hudson's mom, Goldie Hawn, took a moment to praise her daughter in her Instagram comments, writing, "Not only can you sing my baby, but you can also write songs like nobody's business ❤️👏."

As for Hudson's debut album, it's set to drop later this year, though no official release date has been announced yet.

