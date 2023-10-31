Kate Hudson shared a special bond with Matthew Perry. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress paid tribute to the late Friends star on her Instagram story and shared a sweet story about the connection they had.

"We played tennis and played more tennis, talked endlessly about trials and tribulations of love and then would talk some more as we would laugh our a**es off and then laughed some more," Hudson gushed in a post set against an image of the stars together on stage at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards. In the shot, Perry appears to be delivering a line to the audience while Hudson looks at him and laughs.

"I share the same sadness with all our film and tv community who shared time with Matthew," her caption continues. "As you can see, to know him was to adore him."

Hudson, 44, concludes by sending "love and condolences to his family and work families" and stating simply, "We love you Matthew."

Kate Hudson / Instagram

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Perry died on Saturday, Oct. 28. He was 54.

According to reports, the actor was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, California, in his hot tub.

Captain Scot Williams of the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division told ET on Sunday, "The Robbery-Homicide Division is handling the death investigation involving Matthew Perry and foul play is not suspected at this time."

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

On Monday, Perry's Friends co-stars banded together in a joint statement. Perry played the wise-cracking Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom, which aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss," the statement reads. "In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

The tribute is signed by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Tributes have continued in from Perry's friends and co-stars. Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mother on Friends, told ET on Monday: "He was a kind person, and I was so proud of him for having come through some of these hard times and turning to try to help other people, which I think is kind of the legacy that he would like to be known by. Not only was he a friend, but he would be there for you, as the song goes, 'I'll be there for you.'”

In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry wrote candidly about his time on Friends and his years of struggling with substance abuse and addiction.

"You know that he was there for other people, and I think that was one of the great things about him, not only his great talent as an actor, especially as a comedian, his incredible timing, but also his giving nature, the fact that he was always trying to give to other people. I think part of his big legacy will be the fact that he did seem to help so many people on the road to recovery," Fairchild said.

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Meanwhile, fans have flocked to both Perry's Los Angeles home and to the New York City building that served as the Friends apartment exterior to leave flowers, handmade notes and gifts.

Perry is survived by his mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, and his father, John Bennett Perry.