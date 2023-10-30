Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars have spoken out following the actor's death.

Perry, who portrayed the quick-witted Chandler Bing on the sitcom, died on Oct. 28 at his home in Los Angeles, California, from an apparent drowning. Reports indicate the late actor was found in his hot tub. He was 54.

As fans of the hit NBC sitcom grieve the loss of Perry, his five main Friends co-stars -- Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer -- are paying tribute to their friend and colleague.

In a joint statement, the actors joined the world in mourning Perry's death and thanking him for his years of hard work and friendship.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement reads. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continues. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

The message was signed by Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer.

The statement came after Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, as well as executive producer Kevin Bright, shared a statement with ET in regard to Perry's death.

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives," they said. "He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliché to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."

Paying homage to the iconic sitcom, the co-creators concluded, "We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

In addition to the main cast and co-creators of Friends, other guest stars of the beloved sitcom have paid tribute to Perry.

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler's love interest, Janice Hosenstein, wrote on Instagram, "What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared. ♥️"

Kathleen Turner, who portrayed on of Chandler's parents on the show, told ET, "I was proud to play his 'Dad.'"

And Hank Azaria, who portrayed David, a love interest of Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay, also spoke on Instagram about his friendship with Perry and how he helped him get sober.

Additionally, Thomas Lennon -- who played the hand twin of LeBlanc's Joey Tribianni in Friends -- shared a black-and-white photo of himself with his arm around Perry from the set of The Odd Couple.

"Goodnight, friend," wrote Lennon, who also starred alongside Perry in 17 Again.

Aisha Tyler, who played Ross Geller and Joey's love interest on Friends, also took to Instagram to share a sweet message that Perry gave her before the cameras ever began rolling on her episodes.

"He had a gentleness and generosity of spirit that was unparalleled. I learned how to tell a joke perfectly just by watching him work. And I will never forget the moment he leaned in, on my first night of taping Friends, to tell me warmly, “get ready for your life to change.” Rest well, Matthew Perry. Thank you for the kindness and laughter," she wrote.

Brooke Shields, who played a crazed fan of Joey's on Friends, took to Instagram to mourn Perry's death, saying, "Really struggling to find the words. You were so loved, Matthew. I loved you dearly. Thank you for the belly laughs. You brought joy to so many. We already miss you… sending all of my love to your family & friends."

And just after news broke of Perry's death, fans gathered outside of the New York City building best known as the exterior of the Friends apartment. Flowers and notes addressed to Perry were left on the corner of 90 Bedford Street in Greenwich Village.

From 1994 to 2004, Friends received a total of 62 Emmy nominations, including the coveted Outstanding Comedy Series award in 2002. Perry was also nominated in 2002 in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category alongside LeBlanc. Both lost out to Ray Romano for Everybody Loves Raymond. Schwimmer was nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category in 1995, while Aniston and Kudrow picked up nominations throughout the show, each winning once during its 10-year run.

In 2021, the cast came together for Friends: The Reunion on Max -- formerly known as HBO Max -- after more than a decade of fans begging the six to get back together for one more go-around. The special included guest appearances from Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Mindy Kaling, Cara Delevigne and Kit Harrington. Also included in the reunion were actors who once appeared on the show, including Reese Witherspoon, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Christina Pickles, Lennon and Wheeler.

Last year, Perry shared how he'd like to be remembered while promoting his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing on the Q with Tom Power podcast.

"I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker," he told the audience during the live podcast taping.

In the same sit-down, Perry said his proudest accomplishment is not the show that skyrocketed him to fame in the 1990s and early 2000s, but the fellow recovering drug addicts and alcoholics he has been able to help through their journeys.

"The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking. Can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it," he shared. "And I've said this for a long time: when I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned — I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that."

"And his paramount thing is that he wants to help people," Perry said of how he hopes people talk about him after his death. "That's what I want."

Perry is survived by his mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, and his father, John Bennett Perry.

All episodes of Friends and the reunion special are currently streaming on Max and include a tribute to Perry.

