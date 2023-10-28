Matthew Perry Dead at 54: 'Friends' Co-Creators and Celebrities React

Hollywood is in mourning after news broke that Matthew Perry died on Saturday, Oct. 28. He was 54 years old.

According to TMZ, who spoke to law enforcement, the Friends star was found dead at a house in Los Angeles, California. According to The Los Angeles Times, he was found dead in a hot tub.

ET has reached out to Perry's reps for comment.

He is survived by his mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, and his father, John Bennett Perry.

Since the news broke, celebrities, fans and his television peers have been flooding social media with tributes to the beloved actor, who starred as Chandler Bing for 10 seasons on the beloved NBC sitcom Friends.

On Sunday, Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and EP Kevin Bright shared a statement with ET, saying, "We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives."

The statement continued, saying, "He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."

Paying homage to the iconic sitcom, the co-creators concluded, writing, "We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

Warner Bros. Television Group said in a statement, "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

From Rumer Willis -- whose father, Bruce Willis, starred alongside Perry in The Whole Nine Yards -- to Olivia Munn and Lucy Hale, see the heartfelt, emotional messages in honor of the actor.

Elizabeth Hurley

"RIP Matthew Perry. So sad to hear the news of his passing. He was an incredibly talented comedian and a lovely man x," Hurley wrote of her Serving Sara co-star.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow reflected on her memories with Perry, writing, "I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do."

Nicole Sullivan

Harry Connick Jr.

Laura Benanti

"Matty was a generous, brilliant man of unparalleled talent," she tells ET. "I feel grateful to have known him."

Lucy Hale

Delilah Belle Hamlin

Olivia Munn

Melissa Rivers

Rumer Willis

Piers Morgan

George Takei

Mira Sorvino

Sterling Knight

Brad Garrett

Selma Blair

Rosie O'Donnell

Ian Ziering

