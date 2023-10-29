As the world mourns the loss of Friends star Matthew Perry, the actor's family has released their first statement after his death at 54 years old.

In an exclusive statement to People, the Friends star's family shared, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the unnamed family members told the outlet. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

Thanking those who have honored Perry's life and legacy, the statement continued, "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

According to reports from TMZ, who spoke to law enforcement, and the Los Angeles Times, Perry was found dead in a hot tub at a house in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, Oct. 28.

A rep for the Los Angeles Police Department tells ET, "West L.A. officers responded to [a residence] at 4:10 p.m. for a Death Investigation of a male in his 50s."

Perry had his big break into Hollywood superstardom in 1994 when he landed the role of Chandler Bing on NBC's hit '90s sitcom Friends, which also starred Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, for 10 seasons.

His acting credits also include Aaron Sorkin's short-lived TV show Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, the romantic comedy Fools Rush In starring Salma Hayek, and The Whole Nine Yards starring Bruce Willis and Amanda Peet.

In 2022, he came out with a memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, which detailed his rise to fame, his struggle with drug and alcohol addiction and his health battles.

In his book, he recalled facing a near-death experience when he was 49 after he suffered a gastrointestinal perforation when his colon burst from opioid overuse.

The actor fought for his life, spending two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital, and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.

Perry never married but was briefly engaged to Molly Hurwitz for six months in 2021. He is survived by his mother and father.

