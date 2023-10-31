Hollywood is in mourning after news broke that Matthew Perry died on Saturday, Oct. 28. He was 54.

According to TMZ and Los Angeles Times, the Friends star was found dead in his hot tub at his house in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ET that an autopsy was conducted and foul play is not suspected at this time. The cause of his death has been deferred pending toxicology results.

ET has reached out to Perry's reps for comment. He is survived by his mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, and his father, John Bennett Perry.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," his family said in a statement to People. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

Continued the statement, "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Since the news broke, celebrities, fans and Perry's television peers have been flooding social media with tributes to the beloved actor, who starred as Chandler Bing for 10 seasons on the beloved NBC sitcom Friends.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, Perry's Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip co-star, Bradley Whitford, posted a video and lengthy message in remembrance of the actor.

"Matthew Perry made me laugh. Hard. You have not lived until you have witnessed one of his in-between-the-takes confidential riffs on the absurdity of show business and the idiocy of male confidence, wrapped up perfectly with the sudden realization that we were both grown men who wear makeup for a living. Without substances, Matt had a huge, open heart and a pyrotechnical, joyous brain. I think the most beautiful parts of Matt made him the most vulnerable to the monster that he would have to fight for the rest of his life. His battle was heroic," he wrote.

Whitford continued, "They don’t have award shows for that. They should. Matt was full of contradictions. He was hilariously self deprecating and insecure and wildly self confident. He was a fountain of light with a huge capacity for darkness. He was profoundly blessed and terribly cursed. I want his parents to know that Matt was kind. Not just to his costar. To everyone. To honor Matt, I hope we can continue the work that mattered most to him: to open our hearts to so many who share his vulnerabilities, to encourage them to get the help they need, and to give them the love and the support they deserve. I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to work with Matt, to spend some precious time with him, and most of all, to be his friend."

On Oct. 29, Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright shared a statement with ET.

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives," read the statement. "He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."

Paying homage to the iconic sitcom, the co-creators concluded, "We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

Warner Bros. Television Group also told ET in a statement, "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

From Rumer Willis -- whose father, Bruce Willis, starred alongside Perry in The Whole Nine Yards -- to Olivia Munn and Lucy Hale, see the heartfelt, emotional messages in honor of the actor.

John Stamos

"Matthew and I had been friendly long before “Friends” So, when I guest stared as Zach, the prospective sperm donor for Chandler and Monica, I hung with him a lot. Standing backstage, ready to make my entrance, Matt whispers, “The audience is going go crazy when they see you! Get ready for some loud screams.” I walk through the door… silence. I was so embarrassed. We finish the scene and as I start to slither back to my dressing room and quit showbiz, Matt walks over to the studio audience: “Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for John Stamos! You guys probably didn’t recognize him at first because he’s so much better looking in person!” I never forgot that and the world will never forget you. #ripmathewperry."

Dylan McDermott

The actor, who starred in Three to Tango with Perry, tells ET, "We lost a comedy legend. Matthew was an incredibly funny and warm person who gave everything he had to his work. And we absolutely laughed our asses off! He will be missed by all."

Elizabeth Hurley

"RIP Matthew Perry. So sad to hear the news of his passing. He was an incredibly talented comedian and a lovely man x," Hurley wrote of her Serving Sara co-star.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow reflected on her memories with Perry, writing, "I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do."

Brooke Shields

The famed model and Friends guest star took to Instagram to mourn Perry's death, saying, "Really struggling to find the words. You were so loved, Matthew. I loved you dearly. Thank you for the belly laughs. You brought joy to so many. We already miss you… sending all of my love to your family & friends."

Kate Hudson

Lauren Tom

Tom, who played Julie on Friends, took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to Perry, saying, "When a colleague and contemporary passes, it's such a sobering shock. Let's hold our loved ones close as we mourn this beautiful, gifted, soul who struggled mightily and brought joy to so many."

John Ross Bowie

Fellow actor John Ross Bowie took to Instagram to share a story about how Perry helped him stay sober when he had quite drinking 13 years ago. "He was clearly something my higher power sent to me on a fidgety autumn evening, 13 years ago.

I’m glad he is at peace.. May his memory be a blessing."

Nicole Sullivan

Harry Connick Jr.

Laura Benanti

"Matty was a generous, brilliant man of unparalleled talent," she tells ET. "I feel grateful to have known him."

Lucy Hale

Delilah Belle Hamlin

Sarah Ferguson

"I remember being thrilled to have met a natural talent, comedian and brilliant actor. It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew … you have given so much joy and laughter to so many."

Olivia Munn

Melissa Rivers

Rumer Willis

Piers Morgan

George Takei

Mira Sorvino

Sterling Knight

Brad Garrett

Selma Blair

Rosie O'Donnell

Ian Ziering

Lindsay Sloane

Octavia Spencer

Kelly Rizzo

Kerry Washington

Siobhan Fallon Hogan

Thomas Lennon

Melora Hardin

Kathleen Turner

"I was proud to play his ‘Dad,'" his Friends co-star said in a statement to ET.

Friends

Maggie Wheeler

Pierce Brosnan

For more on the life and legacy of Perry, check out the links below.

