Friends fans are mourning the loss of Matthew Perry. Supporters turned out on a dreary weekend in New York City to offer tributes to the late actor, leaving flowers, handmade signs and art outside the building that served as the show's apartment exterior.

In photos from the scene, many fans were teary as they honored Perry. The star played the wise-cracking Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom, which aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

Many of the notes appeared to reference both the Friends theme song, "I'll Be There For You" by The Rembrandts, and the show's episode title style, which prefaced each installment with the phrase, "The One Where/With..."

"The One Where We all Lost a Friend," read some signs. Another heartbreaking offering read, "We are so sorry no one was there for you. You are so loved and will be missed for generations. Thank you for being our friend."

Perry died on Saturday, Oct. 28. He was 54.

According to TMZ, who spoke to law enforcement, the Friends star was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Times reported he was in his hot tub.

Outside Perry's L.A. home, fans left flowers, notes and trinkets at the doorstep in his memory.

Perry's death is currently under investigation, but police have announced that they do not suspect foul play. While an autopsy has already been conducted, Perry's official cause of death determination has been deferred pending toxicology results.

On Sunday, Perry's family released a statement mourning their loss.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the unnamed family members said in their statement to People. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

Thanking those who have honored Perry's life and legacy, the statement continued, "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

In his own words, Perry previously opened up about what he hoped his legacy would be after his death.

"I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker," he said during a November 2022 interview on the Q With Tom Power podcast while promoting his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In the book, Perry wrote candidly about his time on Friends and his years of struggling with substance abuse and addiction.

"The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking. Can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it," Perry said. "And I've said this for a long time: when I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned — I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that."

"And his paramount thing is that he wants to help people," he added of how he hopes people recognize him posthumously. "That's what I want."

Perry is survived by his mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, and his father, John Bennett Perry.

