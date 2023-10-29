In the wake of Matthew Perry's death on Saturday, at age 54, fans, friends and family were left shocked and in mourning.

Matthew was briefly engaged but never married, nor had any children. He is survived by his mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, and his father, John Bennett Perry, as well as several half-siblings.

What some fans may not have realized during his life was Perry's close connection to several famous public figures in his Canadian-American family -- including his dad, as well as his step-father and politically connected mother.

As the late actor's fans pay tribute, ET is taking a look at the famous figures who were with Perry throughout his life.

Matthew's Dad, John Bennett Perry

Matthew was born on Aug. 19, 1969 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. His parents split when he was less than a year old, and he went to live with his mother in Canada. His father, John Bennett Perry, was an actor and model, and when Perry was 15, he moved back to Los Angeles to live with his dad.

John, meanwhile, had begun his acting career on stage, and was getting notable commercial TV work in the 1970s. His credited big screen debut came in Lipstick in 1976, and he has had countless film and TV roles in the intervening decades.

John and Matthew also had, on occasion, the opportunity to work together on screen. John appeared opposite his son in the 1997 romantic comedy Fools Rush In, playing Matthew's on-screen father.

John portrayed the father of Matthew's character once again in an episode of Scrubs titled "My Unicorn," and had a one-episode role on Friends, in the episode "The One with Rachel's New Dress." John played the father of Joshua (Tate Donovan), boyfriend to Rachel Greene (Jennifer Aniston).

Later, John would appear in an episode of Matthew's short-lived sitcom Mr. Sunshine, titled "The Best Man." He is, however, perhaps best known for his recurring role as Sheriff Floyd Gilmore on the CBS primetime soap opera Falcon Crest in the mid-'80s. He was also famously the Old Spice Guy, starring in a popular series of ads for the shaving and grooming product brand in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Matthew's Mom, Suzanne Marie Morrison

Matthew spent much of his childhood with his mom, Suzanne Marie Morrison, who served as the press secretary to Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

After he left office, Suzanne's work for the government made her a well-known public figure, and she was offered a job anchoring the news for Global Television in Toronto. It was during her time as a journalist that she met and fell in love with Keith Morrison.

During his time in Canada, Perry went to school with Pierre Trudeau's son -- and future Canadian Prime Minister himself -- Justin Trudeau.

In 2017, Perry recalled how he and another classmate got together and beat Justin up as children. "I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t, so it was pure jealousy," Perry said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time. "I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up... I’m not bragging about this. This is terrible. I was a stupid kid. I didn't want to beat him up."

That being said, it appears the two had no bad blood, and Justin posted a tribute to his childhood classmate Saturday night, after news of his death first broke.

"Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them," he wrote on X(Twitter). "Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved -- and you will be missed."

Matthew's Step-Dad, Keith Morrison

Matthew's mom remarried in 1981, tying the knot with Canadian news journalist Keith Morrison -- who would later go on to international fame when he became a correspondent for NBC's Dateline in 1995.

Suzanne and Keith went on to welcome four children together -- daughters Caitlin (born 1981), Emily (born 1985), and Madeline (born 1990), as well as son Will (born born 1987). Perry said in his 2022 memoir that, amid his addiction struggles, health issues and near-death coma, he turned to his sisters for support and comfort. He also spent time with his half-sister Maria Perry -- who Matthew's father welcomed with his second wife in 1986.

As for his relationship with Keith, Matthew praised the celebrated journalist for being a glue that kept the family bonded together. In his memoir, the actor wrote, "My family was held together by one man, and that was Keith Morrison."

The Dateline journalist had a lot of love for Perry as well. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in September 2017, Keith reflected on being Matthew's step-father and recalled, "I did think he'd be famous. Probably not as an actor."

Keith was also asked what has been the best perk of being the Friends star's step-dad and he shared, "Where should I start? There are dozens of them... He is a very good guy."

According to reports from TMZ, who spoke to law enforcement, and the Los Angeles Times, Matthew was found dead in a hot tub at a house in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Captain Scot Williams of the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division told ET on Sunday, "The Robbery-Homicide Division is handling the death investigation involving Matthew Perry and foul play is not suspected at this time."

Capt. Williams added, "I will not comment on what was or was not recovered at the scene, as the investigation is ongoing."

However, he stated that the "LA County Medical Examiner has conducted the autopsy, but Mr. Perry's cause of death determination has been deferred, pending the toxicology results."

On Sunday, the late actor's family released a statement mourning their loss.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the unnamed family members said in their statement to People. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

Thanking those who have honored Matthew's life and legacy, the statement continued, "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

