Matthew Perry's final post on Instagram might be very telling. On Saturday, Oct. 28, news broke that the actor had died in a hot tub at his house in Los Angeles, California. The Friends star was 54.

Just five days prior to his death, Perry posted a photo of himself wearing headphones while relaxing in what appears to be a hot tub or a pool at night.

"Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman," the actor captioned what would be his last post.

Perry was last photographed on Oct. 21 having dinner with a friend at The Apple Pan in L.A.

Matthew Perry on Oct. 21, 2023. - The Image Direct

According to the Los Angeles Times, authorities arrived at Perry's home around 4 p.m. PT where he was found unresponsive.

ET reached out to law enforcement who confirmed they did respond to a call at the actor's address for an investigation into the death of a man in his 50s. ET has also reached out to Perry's rep for comment.

Perry got his big break in 1994 when he landed the role of Chandler Bing on NBC's hit '90s sitcom Friends, which also starred Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, for 10 seasons. His acting credits also included Aaron Sorkin's short-lived TV show Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, the romantic comedy Fools Rush In starring Salma Hayek, and The Whole Nine Yards starring Bruce Willis and Amanda Peet.

In 2022, Perry came out with a memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, which detailed his rise to fame, his struggle with drug and alcohol addiction and his health battles.

Perry is survived by his mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, and his father, John Bennett Perry.

