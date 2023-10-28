Matthew Perry Dead at 54: Celebrities and 'Friends' Fans React

Hollywood is in mourning after news broke that Matthew Perry died on Saturday, Oct. 28. He was 54 years old.

According to TMZ, who spoke to law enforcement, the Friends star was found dead at a house in Los Angeles, California. According to The Los Angeles Times, he was found dead in a hot tub.

ET has reached out to Perry's reps for comment.

He is survived by his mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, and his father, John Bennett Perry.

Since the news broke, celebrities have been flooding social media with tributes to the beloved actor, who starred as Chandler Bing for 10 seasons on the beloved NBC sitcom Friends. Warner Bros. Television Group said in a statement, "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

From Rumer Willis -- whose father, Bruce Willis, starred alongside Perry in The Whole Nine Yards -- to Olivia Munn and Lucy Hale, see the heartfelt, emotional messages in honor of the actor.

Laura Benanti

"Matty was a generous, brilliant man of unparalleled talent," she tells ET. "I feel grateful to have known him."

Lucy Hale

Instagram

Delilah Belle Hamlin

Instagram

Olivia Munn

Instagram

Melissa Rivers

Rumer Willis

Instagram

Piers Morgan

George Takei

Mira Sorvino

Sterling Knight

Brad Garrett

Selma Blair

Rosie O'Donnell

Ian Ziering

Instagram

For more on the life and legacy of Perry, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT: