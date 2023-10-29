Matthew Perry's death is still under investigation, but police have announced that they do not suspect foul play.

Captain Scot Williams of the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division tells ET, "The Robbery-Homicide Division is handling the death investigation involving Matthew Perry and foul play is not suspected at this time."

Capt. Williams adds, "I will not comment on what was or was not recovered at the scene, as the investigation is ongoing."

However, he states that the "LA County Medical Examiner has conducted the autopsy, but Mr. Perry's cause of death determination has been deferred, pending the toxicology results."

This means the cause of death will not be released publicly until the toxicology results are determined, and it is believed that toxicology results could take weeks to obtain. Additionally, Perry's body is set to be released to his next of kin -- which would be his parents. Although it is unknown who exactly will take possession of his remains at this time.

According to reports from TMZ, who spoke to law enforcement, and the Los Angeles Times, Perry was found dead in a hot tub at a house in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, Oct. 28.

A rep for the Los Angeles Police Department tells ET, "West L.A. officers responded to [a residence] at 4:10 p.m. for a Death Investigation of a male in his 50s."

Perry's final post on Instagram was a photo of him in a pool. "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman," he captioned the image.

On Sunday, Perry's family released a statement mourning their loss.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the unnamed family members said in their statement to People. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

Thanking those who have honored Perry's life and legacy, the statement continued, "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Perry never married but was briefly engaged to Molly Hurwitz for six months in 2021. He is survived by his mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, and his father, John Bennett Perry.

