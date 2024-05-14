Kelly Clarkson is making a candid revelation about her weight loss journey.

While interviewing Whoopi Goldberg on Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 42-year-old singer revealed her experience using weight loss drugs amid her recent physical transformation. The star, who stands about 5'3, said she weighed 203 pounds at her "heaviest."

The topic came up after Clarkson complimented Goldberg's appearance, noting that she looks "younger." The 68-year-old actress said that it's because of "all the weight I've lost," declaring that she's "lost almost two people."

"I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it's been really good for me," Goldberg told Clarkson.

"Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad," Clarkson replied.

"My doctor chased me for two years and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it,'" she admitted. "I already have thyroid problems. I was afraid. Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else. But it's something that aids in helping break down the sugar. Obviously my body doesn't do it right."

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 7I142 -- Pictured: (l-r) Whoopi Goldberg, Kelly Clarkson - Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Clarkson also recalled a recent eye-opening moment in which she watched back footage of herself performing prior to her weight loss. She said she was stunned to see her physical appearance.

"I paused it and I was like, 'Who the f**k is that?' she joked.

"You see it and you're like, 'She's about to die of a heart attack,'" Clarkson added.

"It's kind of incredible though because it's a weird thing," she mused. "I never saw that. I was never insecure about that... I was happy. People are like, 'Oh, she must not have been happy.' It's like, 'No, I was happy!' I just did not see that."

Kelly Clarkson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kelly Clarkson attends NBC's "American Song Contest" Week 4 at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 11, 2022 in Universal City, California. - Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Goldberg said that she had a similar revelation after a critic "thought i was wearing a fat suit" in the 2023 film Till.

"I was indignant," Goldberg said. "And then I saw, and I was like, well, it does look like I'm wearing a fat suit."

Whoopi Goldberg attends a discussion of the book "Bits and Pieces" at 92NY on May 06, 2024 in New York City. - Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg attends the premiere of "Till" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 01, 2022 in New York City. - Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC

Earlier this year, Clarkson revealed on her show that she was inspired to lose weight after being diagnosed as pre-diabetic.

The mother of two said she "wasn't shocked" by the diagnosis, noting, "I was a tiny bit overweight."

Sharing that her doctors informed her she was "on the borderline," Clarkson admitted to waiting "two years" before doing anything about her weight. But as she got closer to a diabetes diagnosis, she decided to make a change.

"I was like, 'OK, I'll do something about it,'" she said.

Around the same time, Clarkson found herself relocating to New York City following her 2020 split from ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. The former couple shares daughter River Rose, 9, and Remington "Remy" Alexander, 8.

Back in November 2023, Clarkson told ET of the move, "We walk around in the park. Like, we have more of a life. This is what my goal was, for us to actually engage outside our house. And you have to in New York."

RELATED CONTENT: