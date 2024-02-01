Kelly Clarkson was inspired to lose weight after being diagnosed as pre-diabetic. The 41-year-old singer and talk show host opened up about the wakeup call while speaking with actor Kevin James, who was a guest on her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

After James complimented Clarkson on "looking great," she replied, "Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic. That was literally what happened."

The mother of two said she "wasn't shocked," by the diagnosis, noting "I was a tiny bit overweight."

Sharing that her doctors informed her she was "on the borderline," Clarkson admitted to waiting "two years" before doing anything about her weight. But as she got closer to a diabetes diagnosis, she decided to make a change.

"I was like, 'OK, I'll do something about it,'" she said.

Clarkson has been candid about her recent weight loss before. Last month she opened up to People about her diet and exercise routine.

"I eat a healthy mix," she told the outlet. "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor -- a couple of years I didn't. And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat -- sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

Clarkson shares daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. The former coach on The Voice recently moved to New York City, relocating her talk show.

"Walking in the city is quite the workout," she told the magazine. "And I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down."

Back in November 2023, Clarkson told ET of the move, "We walk around in the park. Like, we have more of a life. This is what my goal was, for us to actually engage outside our house. And you have to in New York."

