Kelly Clarkson Shares How She 'Dropped Weight' and Her New Workouts

Kelly Clarkson credits her recent relocation to her healthier lifestyle.

The 41-year-old talk show host shares with People how she's dropped weight over the last few months. For starters, uprooting her entire show and her family from Los Angeles to New York City has been a contributing factor.

"Walking in the city is quite the workout," she tells the magazine. "And I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down."

But it's not all sweat and chills. Clarkson says her diet has been on point, too.

"I eat a healthy mix," she notes. "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor -- a couple of years I didn't. And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat -- sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

Clarkson -- who shares daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock -- says moving to New York has improved her overall health, and that includes her mental health. She explains how she approached NBC by saying she didn't want to sound ungrateful but that she just couldn't live in L.A. anymore.

"'I just can't stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids,'" she recalls telling the NBC brass. "They weren't doing well either. For the past few years, I'd just been showing up and smiling and doing what I'm supposed to do, but you an only compartmentalize so long until you break."

Speaking to ET in November, Clarkson shared how she's changed since the big move to the city that never sleeps.

"We walk around in the park. Like, we have more of a life," she said. "This is what my goal was, for us to actually engage outside our house. And you have to in New York."

That same month, Clarkson also opened up on her show about fluctuating weight while speaking to twin sisters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush. When former President George W. Bush's 42-year-old daughters were showing a childhood photo of themselves in matching dresses, Jenna reflected on being "chubby."

After Clarkson admonished her for the comment, Jenna clarified she was referring to another stage of her life.

"In my life was I chubby?" the Today show correspondent asked her twin sister.

"There was a stage," Barbara said, nodding.

Clarkson then referenced her recent weight loss, saying, "I don't fit into [my clothes]," before adding, "I love losing weight."

Added Jenna, "Are you joking me? You look amazing!"

