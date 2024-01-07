Kelly Clarkson may just want to break away from her tighter attire. During a recent performance for her Chemistry…an Intimate Night With Kelly Clarkson Las Vegas residency, the 41-year-old singer joked about her figure-hugging hems.

First, Clarkson dropped down to her knees to reach out and accept a small bottle of liquor from a fan in the front row of the Bakkt Theater. Then, she struggled for a moment to get back on her feet.

"Oh, boy. I really can't bend in this," she cracked. "Dude, this is tight. Like, I lost weight and they're like, 'Let's get you into this tight s**t.'"

At the time, Clarkson was wearing a form-fitting black jumpsuit with sheer detailing on the sides.

After examining the contents of the bottle, Clarkson obliged in taking a shot with the fan in honor of her 22nd birthday.

"I'm a cool mom," Clarkson joked, poking fun at her own age.

"Bring some tequila next time!" she told the fan.

Clarkson has been opening up recently about the new changes in her lifestyle that have led to her physical transformation.

"I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor -- a couple of years I didn't," she said in an interview with People.

"Walking in the city is quite the workout," she said. "And I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down."

As for diet, Clarkson described hers as "a healthy mix."

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Clarkson -- who shares daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock -- said moving to New York has improved her overall health, and that includes her mental health. She explained how she approached NBC by saying she didn't want to sound ungrateful, but that she just couldn't live in L.A. anymore.

"'I just can't stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids,'" she recalled telling the NBC brass. "They weren't doing well either. For the past few years, I'd just been showing up and smiling and doing what I'm supposed to do, but you an only compartmentalize so long until you break."

Speaking to ET in November, Clarkson shared how she's changed since the big move to the city that never sleeps.

"We walk around in the park. Like, we have more of a life," she said. "This is what my goal was, for us to actually engage outside our house. And you have to in New York."

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

That same month, Clarkson made an off-the-cuff remark about fluctuating weight during an interview with Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

When former President George W. Bush's 42-year-old daughters were showing a childhood photo of themselves in matching dresses, Jenna reflected on being "chubby."

After Clarkson admonished her for the comment, Jenna clarified she was referring to another stage of her life.

"In my life was I chubby?" the Today show correspondent asked her twin sister.

"There was a stage," Barbara said, nodding.

Clarkson then referenced her recent weight loss, saying, "I don't fit into [my clothes]," before adding, "I love losing weight."

