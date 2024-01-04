Kelly Clarkson is not interested in marriage. The 41-year-old star says that she didn't care to marry the first time around, and she'd only consider it again with one important caveat.

In a new cover story for People magazine, Clarkson opens up about what a future relationship might look like following her split from Brandon Blackstock in 2020.

"I never wanted to get married the first time," she reveals. "[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him. But I've never been that person. Because I've been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don’t like to put any weight on it. It can happen; it doesn’t have to happen."

Today, Clarkson is a single mom to daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, both of whom she shares with Blackstock.

"For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they're out of my house," she says of remarrying in the future.

"I've always known that love is hard," she also shares. "For me, love has always come with this elephant in the room of sadness. I’ve known love is not forever. I don't mean that to sound depressing, but I think we put a lot of pressure on that word. Sometimes love is looking at someone and going, 'This is not good for you. This is not good for me.' That's a hard thing to face. But when you do, I think you grow."

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock -- who also acted as her manager for a time -- in 2020, after seven years of marriage. Following many legal and custodial setbacks, the pair's divorce was finalized in March 2022.

As part of the divorce agreement, Clarkson was ordered to pay Blackstock $1.3 million and contribute $45,000 per month in child support for their two children. Additionally, Blackstock was granted $115,000 per month in spousal support, set to conclude this month.

In November, the "Miss Independent" singer obtained another legal victory over Blackstock's alleged overcharging when he was her manager.

Legal documents obtained by ET reveal that Blackstock went beyond the bounds of his position by booking gigs and finalizing contracts for the star on platforms such as The Voice, Norwegian Cruise Line, Wayfair, and as the host of the Billboard Music Awards.

The commissioner's decision indicates that, with few exceptions, only agents are permitted to lawfully secure such roles for talent. As a result, Blackstock has been ordered to hand over commissions totaling over 2.6 million to Clarkson.

Since the split, Clarkson and her children have relocated from Los Angeles to New York City. The Kelly Clarkson Show host recently spoke to ET about the big move.

"We walk around in the park. Like, we have more of a life. This is what my goal was, for us to actually engage outside our house. And you have to in New York," she said in November.

Speaking with People, Clarkson adds that the change was necessary for her and her kids' wellbeing.

"'I just can't stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids,'" she recalls telling NBC brass, requesting to move her show to the Big Apple. "They weren't doing well either. For the past few years, I'd just been showing up and smiling and doing what I'm supposed to do, but you an only compartmentalize so long until you break."

Aside from her mental health, living in NYC has also improved her physical health.

"I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor -- a couple of years I didn't," she admits.

"Walking in the city is quite the workout," she says. "And I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down."

As for diet, Clarkson describes hers as "a healthy mix."

