Kelly Clarkson has a new collaborator -- her daughter! On Friday, the 41-year-old singer released the deluxe edition of her album, chemistry, which includes "you don't make me cry," a song with her 9-year-old daughter, River Rose.

In the track, Kelly belts out lyrics that feel like the tune is something of a break-up song, as she sings, "I'd rather be alone than blue/ Know it ain't easy but watch me walk the high road without you."

"You don't make me cry/ And I cry at everything/ You don't make me feel/ And I feel more than most/ now that says something, doesn't it?" Kelly croons, as he daughter provides backup vocals. "Feeling free since I found out you don't have power/ So you searching for some/ Well, you can't have mine/ you don't make me cry."

In a tweet earlier this month, Kelly revealed that her daughter "was 5yrs old when she was layin down tracks" for the new song.

Atlantic Records

It's not the first time Kelly has teamed up with her kids, River and 7-year-old Remington, both of whom she shares with her ex, Brandon Blackstock. Back in 2019, River starred in her mom's music video for "Broken & Beautiful."

More recently, both of the Blackstock tots joined their mom onstage for a performance of "Heartbeat Song" during her Las Vegas residency.

Kelly initially released chemistry in June. She followed that up by dropping a new song, "roses," earlier this month.

In addition to "roses" and "you don't make me cry," chemistry's deluxe edition includes new songs "i won't give ip," "did you know," and "goodbye." It also has a live version and a remix of "mine," as well as a remix of "favorite kind of high."

