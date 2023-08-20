Kelly Clarkson had two very special guests perform with her in Las Vegas!

On Friday, the 41-year-old took the stage during The Chemistry residency and was joined onstage by her children, River Rose, 9, and Remington, 7.

In a video shared by a fan on TikTok, Clarkson's daughter and son proved they get their talents from their mama as they join her for a performance of "Heartbeat Song."

The clip shows both River and Remy taking their places on opposite sides of their mom, both with mics in hand. River -- who wears a pretty blue dress -- holds the microphone to her mouth as she sings along with her mother. For his part, Remy was all dance moves.

Together, Clarkson and her babies continued the performance as they made their way down the catwalk.

After River and Remy's big moment in the spotlight, Kelly took to Instagram to share a picture of them backstage.

"Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas ❤️ nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart," she wrote.

In the pic, River holds onto Remy as they both smile for the camera.

Clarkson shares her kids with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. The pair finalized their divorce in 2022, after a two-year custody and property battle.

During her residency, Clarkson has taken to the stage to put her feelings on full display. Earlier this month, The Voice host changed the lyrics to her song "Piece by Piece" to reflect her divorce.

"This song I initially wrote just super hopeful, right? And well, sometimes hopeful turns into hopeless, so here we go, ‘Piece by Piece,'” Clarkson said before singing the anthem.

The original lyrics praised Blackstock for his role as a father and a partner after Clarkson's own childhood was filled with disappointments.

In the original song, she sings, "But piece by piece, he collected me up / Off the ground, where you abandoned things, yeah / Piece by piece, he filled the holes that you burned in me / At six years old."

Clarkson changed many of the "he" lyrics to "I."

And instead of singing, "He never walks away / He never asks for money / He takes care of me / He loves me," Clarkson now sings, "I just walk away / when they ask for money / I take care of me / ’cause I love me."

She seemingly referenced Blackstock by singing, "I will never leave them like you left me / They never have to wonder their worth because unlike you, I'm gonna put them first / I never walk away. I never break their hearts / I take care of things when you leave scars / Piece by pieces I restored my faith that a heart can still beat even when it breaks."

Clarkson's The Chemistry residency wrapped on August. 19.

